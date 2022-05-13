May 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several news items, as well as advertisements, of local interest.
“John I. Cox was in the city Monday.”
“Hon. J.F. Toney was in the city Tuesday.”
“Bert Crawford is back from a sojourn in Fitzgerald, Ga.”
“Capt. Bill Nelson, of Backwoods, was in the city Monday.”
“Bird M. Robertson, of New York, was in the city Tuesday.”
“Adam Broyles was visiting relatives in the city yesterday.”
“Horace Miller has returned from a trip to the Centennial city.”
“Dr. F.E. Hunter, of Elizabethton, was in the city yesterday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Faw are visiting Mrs. Faw’s relatives at Thompson (sic) Station.”
“If your lawn needs mowing, buy a New Departure or Girard Mower from Summers, Barton & Lyle.”
“Miss Annie Brownlow came over from Jonesboro Monday on a visit to her sister, Mrs. Thad Cox.”
“Wanted — 20,000 pounds of wool, feathers, beeswax and sheep pelts. Will pay cash strictly. D. Gump, grain dealer.”
“Geo Wofford has returned from a trip to New York and the east, on business.”
“Wanted — to rent a baby carriage for the season, address Post Office Box 111, Johnson City, Tenn.”
“A C. Kloman who has been visiting his family for a few days returned yesterday to Sweetwater where he is engaged in mining Manganise (sic).”
“Will Dyer left on the vestibule yesterday for Thompson (sic) Station where he has some surveying to do. He will attend the Centennial before he returns.”
“Prof. John F. Templin is at home now after several months teaching at Limestone where he was principal of the graded schools.”
“Sanders & Snapp, the well known (sic) liverymen, have moved their stable back to the old stand on Buffalo street (sic) and are ready to be more accommodating to their patrons than ever.”
“A large lot of queensware and glassware just received at S.B. White’s. Prices always right.”
“Hon. F. P Burch, state agent for the centennial, came to the city Saturday. He is to look about the advisability of removing the family Boone tree to the centennial.”
“There will be another citizens’ mass meeting at Oak Hill School House in the 10th district next Saturday, the 15th, to consider the question of building a good road from Boone’s Creek to Johnson City.”
“J.H. McClister, ex-High Priest and district lecturer of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons for the first district visited the Thos. E. Matson Chapter No. 131 on the evening of May 11. He gave a talk and examined the books, etc. Refreshments were served. C.H. Jennings has been commissioned as lecturer for the Grand Lodge for the district.”
“Bird Jones came very near being killed on the public square Monday. A horse belonging to Rufe Hicker was left standing in a dray and becoming frightened started to run away. Jones like a brave fellow and hero made a dash for the horse. He ran directly toward the horse and meeting him caught his bridle, but the weight of the horse knocked him down, breaking his hold on the bit. The horse passed over the brave man giving him several bad cuts about the face. The horse was running directly toward the back corner when Jones caught him and turned his course, probably saving the life of Miss Dora Cargille, who was on the bank corner and was frightened so that she could not get out of the course of the runaway.”
“Jones was taken to Dr. Miller’s office and his wounds dressed, after which he walked home. Several bad cuts about the eyes and forehead had to be stitched up and will probably leave scars to remind him of his brave act. He is getting along all right and nothing serious is looked for.”
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that Backwoods was a community in rural Carter County; it is now known as Ripshin.
Thompson’s Station is a town in Williamson County, which is in Middle Tennessee.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Sweetwater, Tennessee, is located about 150 miles from Johnson City.
S.B. White is still in business, although not retail.
Steve Darden, former Mayor of Johnson City, reports that Col. T.E. Matson was a friend of his and his brother, Bill’s, great-grandfather, who was Captain William Augustus “Gus” Darden.
May 13, 1922: A century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle read news provided by The Associated Press which carried a dateline from Bristol and a date of May 12. Readers learned that “Damage estimated at $600,000 was caused in Bristol and this section tonight by high waters from Beaver creek (sic), which flooded a dozen streets to the center of the city, numerous business houses and stores.”
“The creek began rising about 8 o’clock and by 9:30 had inundated sections of Moore, Sycamore, Cumberland, Lee, Water, Front, Shelby, Seventh, Broad, Williams and State streets (sic). About 35 stores were flooded and many persons were forced to leave their homes. The high waters began to recede about 11 o’clock and an hour later had fallen back from many streets, leaving them covered with debris. The Virginia post office, several department stores, the Hotel Bristol and a number of stores on State street (sic) near the creek were flooded. Basements filled with water and a dozen houses on James row were flooded. The Virginia court house (sic) was entirely surrounded but no water got inside.”
“Reports reaching the Herald-Courier said that the storm originated in a cloudburst which occurred near Wallace, Va., about 7 o’clock in the evening.”
“Warning was given here by telephone and many merchants began to prepare for the flood while the creek, which flows through the center of the city, was at a normal stage.”
“A special telephone message to the Chronicle about midnight says the water in the business section was from two to three feet deep, but that the flood was probably not quite equal to the one which visited Bristol in the fall of 1917. State street (sic), the principal business street in the city, was flooded from the bridge to the large department store of H.P. King & Company. Flooding the basement and first floors of all except the two hardware stores and Sterchi furniture (sic) store (sic), which were protected by barricades of sand bags thrown in front of the front openings. The fact that the merchants had warnings of the approach of the flood served to lessen actual damages to goods.”
Six hundred thousand dollars in 1922 is now worth a little more than $10 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.