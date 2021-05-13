May 13, 1846: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal carried this announcement from Dr. James Patton: “The undersigned, having removed to Leesburg, enders his professional services to the public, and hopes by attention to his business to merit a share of their patronage. He may be found at his office, unless absence on professional business.”
Leesburg is a community in rural Washington County.
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1846.
May 13, 1886: The Comet reported, “Mr. V. Doriot, of Bristol was in the city this week negotiating with the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Company to build his brick machines.”
The Comet was Johnson City’s first newspaper.
May 13, 1901: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Knoxville Sentinel reported, “John M. Brabson, of Greeneville, owns much property here and during the past week he has had a new roof put on one house and another repainted.”
“Four new residences were let to contract last week, and several others will be under construction within the next few days.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1901; The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 13, 1908: The Chattanooga News, with a Johnson City dateline reported, “A large audience gathered in the Hippodrome Theater Friday evening to enjoy a musical program given by the students of the city schools. This was in charge of Miss Lena Barton and was a source of great pleasure to the teacher and audience. About 500 children took part in the singing.”
The Chattanooga News is no longer in publication. There was not a daily newspaper in Johnson City in 1908. The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 13, 1914: The Nashville Banner, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “Ground has been broken for the foundation and erection of a $40,000 business house by the Hart & Houston store, one of Johnson City’s most progressive and successful business houses. The new building will be located on East Main Street and will be three stories on a basement.”
Forty thousand dollars in 1914 is now worth about $1,059,508. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
May 13, 1918: Readers of the Johnson City Daily Staff learned sad news. “Death relieved the suffering of Mrs. Lena Looper Steele, wife of Albert Steele, Sunday morning at four o’clock in the home of her parents Mr. and Mrs. John W. Looper. She has been in declining health for some time past and her death was not unexpected. She was 30 years of age.”
“Married February 13th, 1910, to Albert Steele, she became a devoted wife and mother. Surviving her are her husband, a little daughter, Margaret Lois, together with her parents and sisters…..(a brother) Lee Roye, who is with the American Expeditionary Forces in France.”
“Conducted by Rev. J. Simms, assisted by Rev. L. D. Riddell, the funeral service was held at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Looper this afternoon, interment following at Oak Hill Cemetery.”
May 13, 1921: A century ago today, the Russell Register reported, “Messers Haywood Stark and Harold Chadwick left Monday morning for Johnson City, Tenn., where they go for treatment in a government hospital located in that city. It is the sincere hope of all our people that climate conditions and the skilled medical treatment received in the Tennessee city will speedily relieve those young men of their afflictions and that ultimate recovery may soon follow.”
The Russell Register was published in Seale, Alabama. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have record of them.
The government hospital referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
May 13, 1927: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Kingsport Times reported, “Dr. John B. Deaver, noted Philadelphia surgeon, was an honored guest of Johnson City Thursday afternoon and delivered the principal address at the convention of the East Tennessee Medical Association now in session here. He spoke on ‘the surgical abdomen’ and his paper is regarded as a profound contribution to the medical lore of the association.”
“The afternoon session was devoted to the reading and discussion of technical subjects covered by papers read by various members of the association. As a special courtesy at the close of this session visitors were given a motor trip to the plant of the American Bemberg Rayon Company plant in Happy Valley, where they were cordially received by officials and shown through the plant.”
“More than 150 prominent physicians and surgeons from over East Tennessee were given a warm welcome to Johnson City in the opening program.”
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times-News.
May 13, 1931: According to the Johnson City Staff-News, “A large number of citizens visited the Appalachian Hospital on Tuesday, in the observance of national Hospital Day, and also the twentieth anniversary of the opening of the local hospital.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 13, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Cadet Joe Talbert, who is stationed at a Naval Air Corps base in Florida, is visiting his parents, Dr. and Mrs. H.V. Talbert, of Mountain Home.”
May 13, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Five area soldiers were among 78 Tennesseans who arrived last Friday at Seattle, Wash., from the Far East.”
“They were: Cpl. Charles L. Loveless of 1108 Grover street (sic), Johnson City, M-Sgt. Marvin B. Fuller, Elizabethton, SFC Gerald Johnson , Greeneville, Sgt. Robert W. Jones, Blountville, route (sic) 2; Pfc. Eugene Robinson, Erwin, route (sic) 3.”
May 13, 1964: “Mrs. R.L. Hannabas, Leesburg community, wife of the Washington County Democratic chairman, became ill yesterday at noon at Jonesboro Methodist Church. She was serving as one of the cooks for the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club luncheon.”
“After Dr. A.J. Willis treated her and administered oxygen, she went to Dr. Charles Wofford’s office for examination and treatment.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1964.