Today in Johnson City History

May 12, 1891: The Comet reported, “Hoss & Hardin are burning brick in Carnegie, and it means business. The Carnegie people will complete the buildings which they began last summer and will also build others. This week they will begin work on the Wilder block, the foundation for which was laid last summer. This will be a large and costly block, three stories high, the first story being of limestone. Gen. Wilder will have his private office in this block. The company will likewise go to work on the large building just across the street north of the Carnegie hotel. This building will be used for offices of the company.”

“The building just back of this will be completed and used for banking and other purposes. The Carnegie people simply mean business and will ‘get there’ along with the rest of the growing town.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

