May 12, 1891: The Comet reported, “Hoss & Hardin are burning brick in Carnegie, and it means business. The Carnegie people will complete the buildings which they began last summer and will also build others. This week they will begin work on the Wilder block, the foundation for which was laid last summer. This will be a large and costly block, three stories high, the first story being of limestone. Gen. Wilder will have his private office in this block. The company will likewise go to work on the large building just across the street north of the Carnegie hotel. This building will be used for offices of the company.”
“The building just back of this will be completed and used for banking and other purposes. The Carnegie people simply mean business and will ‘get there’ along with the rest of the growing town.”
May 12, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several industrial notes. Readers learned that “Mathes & Wilson’s bowl factory is now running on full time and turning out an excellent line of work.”
“The Johnson City Manufacturing company, Viall & Viall proprietors, is about ready to commence cutting timber. The plant is completed and the large yard is covered with log and more are arriving daily.”
“The E. T. & W. N. C. Railroad Co. has put a force of hands at work on the siding to be built from Roan street crossing to the Veneer factory. The Harris & Buck handle factory will also be accommodated by this siding.”
“The Watauga Tannery has found it necessary to purchase a ‘switch’ engine to shift back cars, etc., on their large yard. The engine arrive last week and is now kept busy. It is under the personal supervision of Commodore Bill Bush.”
“Uptegrove & Bro. are now getting in enough timber to do considerable business. They are rapidly getting under full headway. They are putting on additional men almost daily and are now working on a night force in order to relieve some of the machines during the day.”
“Work on the Johnson City Veneering company’s plant is progressing rapidly. It will be located in the foundry department of the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works, the building having been leased for three years for that purpose. The proprietors of the new enterprise, Messrs. Smith & Spencer, are now in the east purchasing the necessary machinery and supplies.”
May 12, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “It was decided at the adjourned meeting of the city commission yesterday afternoon to buy the property owned by Mrs. Ida F. Hodge between Fairview and Tacoma avenue to be used as a playground for the Junior High. The price set at $5,000, and the property was purchased on the recommendation of the Board of Education It lies between the property owned by G. W. Sitton and that owned by the Seventh Day Adventist church.”
“Some discussion occurred between Commissioner Dyer and Mayor Ellison regarding the purchase of that property; Mr. Dyer calling attention to the fact that it was across the street from the Junior High; and it was suggested by Mayor Ellison that the property adjoining the school building on the west might be purchased, the houses moved from this to the Hodge property, which could then be sold, leaving the property between Tacoma and Harris as the playground.”
“Petitions for Paving Elmo street and Baxter street, were received and filed with favorable action.”
May 12, 1944: With a dateline from Washington, a date of May 11, an article from the Associated Press alerted readers that “A blanket draft deferment for ‘an indefinite period’ was ordered tonight for all men 30 and over in essential industry, and ‘necessary’ men of 26 though 29 were promised civilian status ‘for the time being.’”
“Maj. Gen. Lewis B. Hershey, Selective Service director, told a news conference he hoped ‘for the time being’ would mean six months. ‘Indefinitely,’ as applied to registrants 30 and over might mean six months or longer, he said.”
May 12, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that the “Historic Boones Creek community, site of the famous old Boone tree, that for more than 150 years carried the inscription, carved by Daniel Boone with his hunting knife: ‘D. Boone cilled bar on the tree in year 1769,’ will be host at an open house event Friday.”
“The affair is sponsored by the Boones Creek Community Club, top 1947 winner in the Washington county and East Tennessee Community Improvement Contest.”
“Roy Brumitt, president of the community club, said everything is in readiness for the entertainment of an estimated 600 visitors from 150 communities in 23 counties.”
May 12, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Phillip Cloyd, 19, Rt. 11, Jonesboro, was treated at Memorial Hospital here for arm injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon. Details were not available. County deputies investigated.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 12, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that, “Johnson City’s United Way on Monday set a goal of $1,170,000 for this fall’s campaign and named a new executive director.”
“Larry Calhoun, chairman of the Allocations Committee, presented the recommendation of his committee to the board – and saw the recommendation adopted.”
“In addition, the board chose Ann Rhem to succeed Executive Director Gene Hensley when he retires in July.”
