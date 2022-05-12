May 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news about area citizens, as well as news about the town of Jonesboro. Several advertisements were also listed among the news accounts.
“Capt. Deaderick was in Bristol last Thursday.”
“Lilby Febuary returned from Athens last Wednesday.”
“See the new and stylist goods at Miss M. V. Russell’s.”
“Miss Retta Smith made a flying trip to Knoxville Monday.”
“N. V. Gammon spent Sunday with his family in this place.”
“Country produce taken in exchange at Panhorst’s bargain store.”
“Capt. I. E. Reeves is still confined to his home on account of illness.”
“A number of our people went up to Milligan last Sunday to hear the baccalaureate sermon.”
“Dr. Whitlock offers desirable house and lot for sale or rent in this place.”
“Miss Sallie Wilde has been visiting here for several days and returned to Greeneville Monday.”
‘Last Thursday the Social Club was beautifully entertained by Miss Nora Pritchett at the residence of Capt. Reaves.”
“The property formerly occupied by Miss Fannie Smith, on the Johnson City road (sic), was sold last Saturday to the Dosser Bros.”
“This world will come to an end some of these days, and why not make the best of it now by buying your jewelry from Stuart? Any kind you want.”
“Mrs. A. K. Brown, of Bristol, was here last week and took her mother, Mrs. E. Murray, back to Bristol with her. Mrs. Murray will make that place her home in the future.”
“N. B. Remine was in town last Friday afternoon an hour or two.”
“Miss Ora and Cordie White, of Locust Mount, were in town last Monday.”
“Miss Luis Young entertained the Embroidery Club Monday afternoon.”
“The Social Club meets this afternoon with the Misses Panhorst, on Roan Hill.”
“The school board met last week and elected the same corps of teachers for next year.”
“Rev. Kimbrough attended the Southern Baptist Convention at Wilmington, N. C., last week.”
“Ed Boyd left Monday for Nashville to visit his brother, who is very sick from blood poison.”
“Quite a number of our citizens attended the commencement at Washington College last week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. R. C. Thomas had a delightful trip to Washington College last week, in Sheriff Pritchett’s new surrey.”
“The town talk now is electric lights and it will not be long until we will enjoy what other places have had for several years.”
“Robert Allison, son of Geo. Allison, left Monday for the West, where he expects to find employment in the railroad office or telegraphy.”
“Decoration at Fairview Cemetery Saturday, August 14, 1897, commencing at 10 o’clock A. M. Come one, come all, and bring your dinners and flowers and let us spent the day in memory of our departed loved ones.”
Locust Mount is a community in rural Washington County.
“Blood poison,” or “blood poisoning” is now known as sepsis. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition, and should be treated as quickly as possible.
In 1897, Washington College was not only a college, but also a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper published in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 12, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Simple, but impressive, funeral services were conducted yesterday afternoon at 2:30 for Colonel William E. Burbage, who passed away on Tuesday evening. The services were in charge of Rev. James L. MacMillan, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, and were held at the residence of the deceased, ‘Robin’s Roost’ on South Roan street (sic).”
“A great throng of friends and admirers of this staunch citizen and industrial leader, and sincere friend, attended during the conduct of the last rites. Burial took place at Oak Hill cemetery (sic).”
“The active pall bearers were W. F. Taylor, C. C. Biddle, D. E. Britton, A. H. Hartsell, W. R. Miller and Sam H. Carr.”
May 12, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported, “A 60-gallon copper still of the best quality of workmanship, 240 gallons of beer ready to run, a small quantity of liquor, and 200 pounds of sugar were found by Sheriff Tom Nave and deputies late Saturday night in Rich Gap on Walnut Mountain, the sheriff reported this morning.”
“The beer was poured out, the still destroyed, and the sugar and liquor confiscated. No person was found near the still and no arrest was made.”
“The raid, which yielded the largest catch in several months, was conducted in person by Sheriff Nave, assisted by McKinley Buck, constable of the district, and Deputy Sheriffs H. W. Clark, a. C. Heathery, and aHarrison (sic) Perry.”
Walnut Mountain is located in Carter County.
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947. May 12, 1947 fell on a Monday. The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
May 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Verna Dotson, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of interest to Mountain City residents. “Mr. and Mrs. John H. Snyder, Butler, Elsie and Violet Fritts, Elizabethton and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Eastridge of Mountain City were Sunday guests of Mrs. Bruce Canter of Shouns.”
“Mrs. Leslie Rash, who has been a patient in Johnson City Memorial Hospital for several days, has returned to her home on Dogwood Drive, North Mountain City.”
“Mrs. Wiley Stout, who has been a patient in Cannon Memorial Hospital, Banner Elk, N. C., has recovered sufficiently to return to her home at Shouns. Her husband remains a patient in that hospital where his condition is reported as fair.”
“Mrs. Ada Stout of Shouns had the misfortune to sustain a broken shoulder in a fall at her home in Shouns.”
“Charles Potter is a patient in Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va., suffering from a fractured hip sustained in an accident at Blackburn’s Store.”
Mountain City is the county seat of Johnson County. Butler is a community in rural Johnson County, as is Shouns.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Banner Elk, North Carolina is about 38 miles from Johnson City, and is about 29 miles from Mountain City.
Abingdon, Virginia is located about 27 miles from Mountain City and about 51 miles from Johnson City.