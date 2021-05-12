May 12, 1841: The Whig reported, “W.G. Gammon has been appointed Post Master at this place.” The term of John Chester, who previously had had the position, had expired.
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1841.
May 12, 1887: The Comet reported, “On the 21st of May, 1887, an excursion to Cranberry over the E.T. & W.N.C. R.R. under the management of Mr. S.H. Pouder for the benefit of the Y.M.C.A. of Johnson City. The occasion will no doubt be a pleasant trip out and out, and we hope everybody will go. Round trip tickets sold at half rates.” There was no mention of the price of the tickets, nor when the train would leave or return.
The Comet was Johnson City’s first newspaper.May 12, 1892: The Comet reported on a recent death in the community. “As there were some rumors of the violence being the cause of the death of Mrs. Hipps, Coroner Collins summoned a jury of inquest and after examining several witnesses, and failing to get proof of violence, they returned a verdict that she came to her death through the neglect of her husband in failing to procure, and refusing to allow a doctor to attend on her during her illness. Hipps is not considered a man of sound mind, and will, of course, not be punished by law, as he will go free on the strength of his insanity.”
May 12, 1904: According to The Comet, “Jim Curtis has recovered from the small pox and is able to be on the street. He is slightly disfigured but is still in the ring.”
May 12, 1915: The Johnson City Staff opined, “Colonel Reeves seems to think that President Gilbreath “is normal when he considers the Normal and abnormal when he considers Gov. Rye.”
President Gilbreath was president of the East Tennessee Normal School, which eventually became known as East Tennessee State University.
Gov. Thomas Rye was Governor of Tennessee from 1915–1919.
May 12, 1921: Exactly a century ago, The Landmark reported, “Friends here have been advised of the recent death of Dr. Reuben Riggs, veterinary surgeon, well-known here and elsewhere. He died suddenly at his home in Johnson City, Tenn., death resulting from heart disease. He is survived by a wife and children.
“Dr. Riggs spent some time in Statesville and had a number of admiring friends here. His death occurred about a month ago.”
The Landmark was a newspaper published in Statesville, North Carolina. It is now published as the Statesville Record & Landmark.
If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have any record of them.
May 12, 1933: The Bristol News Bulletin reported on graduation activities at Washington College, which was a high school in 1933. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Washington College’s one hundred and fifty-third commencement week program is an extensive one, opening Sunday, May 14, when 35 young men and women of the 1933 class will be awarded diplomas.
“The baccalaureate sermon will be delivered by Dr. Aquila Webb, president of the college and commencement address by Rev. Benjamin F. Faist, D.D.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1933, we do not have access to them.
May 12, 1936: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported, “A preliminary survey in furtherance of Johnson City’s bid for Tennessee Valley Authority electricity will be started in a few days.
“A contract for the survey, which will determine the approximate cost of a new electrical distribution system, including a steam plant, was awarded to Lide and Adler Company of Birmingham, by the city commission last night.”
As noted previously in this column, The Bristol News Bulleting is now published as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 12, 1941: The Johnson City Press reported, “Mrs. Rex Brockwell and infant daughter, Mary Lynn, have been moved to their home at Limestone from a Greeneville hospital. Mrs. Brockwell is the former Miss Mary Ruth Bolton.”
May 12 1948: “County Judge and Mrs. H.H. Gresham are to leave this morning by automobile for a visit with the latter’s brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Wine, at Wichita, Kans.,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “They were accompanied by their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gresham, and will be gone a week.”
May 12, 1951: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle ”Cecil Maupin, route (sic) 5, city, a laborer for the Thorp Company, cut his left wrist wile at work.” Mr. Maupin was treated and released from Memorial Hospital.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 12, 1958: In a captioned photograph, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers to the crowning of the ROTC Queen at ETSC. “Virginia Denton of Indian Springs received the crown from Lt. Col. Robert W. Pederson, PMS&T, at the annual ROTC Military Ball at East Tennessee State College Saturday night. She was selected from 46 ROTC sponsors by members of the Scabbard and Blade military fraternity. Motif for the ball was ‘Outer Space,’ with an overhead parachute festooned with blue and white crepe paper. Model rockets and space balloons were suspended from the ceiling. The ROTC Honor Guard provided crossed sabers formation through which all sponsors and their dates moved to the stage. Each girl received recognition as she came forward.”
ETSC is now known as East Tennessee State University.
May 12, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a recent vandalism. “A break-in at Cowan Lumber Co. was discovered yesterday by an employe (sic) W.F. Tyree. Missing were two hams and a quantity of men’s clothing. Entry was by breaking glass in a door on the east side of the building and unlocking the door, police said.”
May 12, 1971: “H. Sherwin Bachman, director of the Milligan College choirs, has been appointed to membership on the National Board of the American Youth Symphony and Chorus,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
May 12, 1981: The Johnson City Area Home Builders Association, in an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, stated their endorsement for Warren Vest, Raymond Huff, and Charles Rich in the upcoming election for City Commission.
Sources: