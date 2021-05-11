May 11, 1866: The Union Flag opined, “The greater favor you bestow, the more likely it is to be rewarded with ingratitude.”
The Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough; the city was spelled that way on the masthead of the newspaper. However, it was also spelled as both Jonesboro and Jonesboro’ in the newspaper.
May 11, 1892: The Comet reported, “General Wilder has returned from an extended tour. He expresses himself as well pleased with the outlook. In regard to the 3 Cs, he thinks the signs favorable. He met while away all the parties interested in the road, and things seem to be working together for the future successes of the great scheme. With characteristic emphasis the General says: ‘I feel sure that the road will be built.’”
The Comet was Johnson City’s first newspaper.
May 11, 1905: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chattanooga News reported three stories of interest.
“It now appears that the fire Johnson City suffered last week will prove a blessing in disguise if present plans are perfected and bigger buildings will supplant those taken away by the flames. Already those who suffered damage are preparing to build again, among them the Baptist church. It will at once devise plans for the erection of a modern and more handsome building on its present location.”
The second news item was about City National Bank. “The directors of the City National bank (sic) held a meeting Monday morning, looking to the direction of a four-story bank and office building It is probable that they will purchase the lot belonging to the Christian church. The ladies of the Christian church will give a dinner at the opera house next Thursday at 11 a.m., to help raise money to rebuild the church.”
Finally, “W.A. Kite, one of the leading surveyors of East Tennessee, lost the records of surveys which he has made in the last thirty-five years in Tuesday night’s fire.”
The Chattanooga News is no longer in publication. Johnson City’s newspaper was The Comet, which was published weekly in 1905.
May 11, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The surprise of the season was made public yesterday afternoon when Miss Carrie Summers announced the engagement and approaching marriage of Miss Kathryn Adams Peoples and Mr. Hugh Loftus Murrell. The guests, who were the most intimate friends of the bride-elect, were apparently invited to the home of Miss Summers to discuss Red Cross Work. However, sewing, conversation and cares were the chief diversions of the afternoon.”
May 11, 1921: Exactly a century ago, with a dateline of Fall Branch, The Kingsport Times reported, “The Fall Branch high (sic) school (sic) closed last week. The entertainments were highly enjoyed by all who attended. A play was given Monday night, on Wednesday night and on Thursday night. An interesting program was given by pupils and teachers Wednesday morning and after a bountiful dinner Guy Chase of Johnson City spoke on the subject, ‘Our Greatest Problem.’ Mr. Chase is an able speaker and all enjoyed his talk.”
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News. If there was a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to it.
May 11, 1927: The Bristol News Bulletin reported a change in the Johnson City Police Department. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Chief of Police E.L. Hatcher of this city has been suspended, following charges preferred with Mayor W.B. Ellison. Exact nature of the charges have not been divulged. M.E. Whaley, chief of the fire department, has been made acting chief of police. Other shakeups in the police department numbering 10 men were reported imminent.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier, which is still in publication.
May 11, 1933: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported on an attempted bank robbery. “When Cashier W.J. Propst went into Farmers & Merchants Bank, Limestone at 7 a.m. today, he noticed a shadow by the door. He called for help. Fred Buckner and Arthur Mullion ran to him, with shotguns. They seized two 200-pound men who had .38 pistols and gave their names as Ralph Rice and Ralph Thomas, claiming to be from Newport.”
“The men had blackened their faces with burnt cork and wore green glasses. They were taken to Jonesboro, where the grand jury is in session, and were to be taken before the grand jury just as found, without a chance to wash their faces.”
“The men had broken into the bank thru a side window. Night before last, some one tampered with the window and bank officials have been watching. Thad A. Cox of Johnson City is president of the bank.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1933.
The Knoxville News-Sentinel is still in publication.
May 11, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Cpl. Bronce McClain of an anti-aircraft division at Camp Hale, Colo., is visiting his mother, Mrs. J.H. Winston, and Mr. Winston of 706 East Unaka avenue (sic). He plans to return to his post early next week.”
May 11, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Everett Cleve (Jack) Wilson, son of Assistant Fire Chief and Mrs. George W. Wilson, is critically ill at Duke Hospital, Durham, N.C., it was learned Monday.”
“Young Wilson is a member of the V.A. fire department, Mountain Home.”
The V.A. Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
May 11, 1966: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dr. Arthur J. Willis, well-known doctor of Washington County, was discharged Monday from Memorial Hospital. He had been admitted on April 29 for treatment of congestive heart failure.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
May 11, 1975: “A biology professor at East Tennessee State University, after examining what was purported to be ‘human remains’ found in an old Jonesboro house, has given an opinion which makes it seem the ‘mystery of the Jonesboro bones’ may be no mystery at all and might even be the result of unsubstantiated speculation on the part of some officials and local journalists,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
“While remodeling an old house in Jonesboro….the contractor found a cache of bones buried behind a fireplace mantle. At the time, the bones were labeled ‘human remains,’ and the find was widely publicized.”
“But Mrs. Denise Pav, assistant professor of biology at ETSU, examined the bones and says all are ‘mostly beef bones.’”
“The bones were discovered along with a pair of women’s high-button shoes, by George Morelock, Kingsport, contractor, and Jewel Haws, occupant of the house.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1975.