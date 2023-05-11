May 11, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times published three stories that had datelines from Johnson City and dates from May 10. Readers learned that “The senatorial and flotorial convention of the First district will meet at this place on the 19th inst. to nominate republican candidates. Judge R. R. Butler will be re-nominated for state senator. He has no opposition. There are several candidates for floater.”
“Alice Brownlow, an old lady, living near town, was knocked from the Southern railway track by eastbound passenger No. 6 yesterday afternoon as the train was pulling into the station. She was not seriously hurt and will recover from the bruises sustained.”
“The government has been buying horses here for cavalry use in the army. A buyer has been here for a few days and has bought and shipped forty-four horses, over two car loads, from this point.”
A floater is someone who represents more than one jurisdiction.
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month.”
Judge R. R. Butler served in the Tennessee state legislature for several terms.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 11, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Nashville and a byline from R. H. Perry. The date of the article was May 10. Readers learned that “Indications tonight were that no action on the case of Prof. Sidney Gilbreath would be taken by the State Board of Education until after the decision of the Supreme Court on the application for a writ of certiorari, according to C. L. Marshall, East Tennessee member.”
“Faculty appointments had been made in some of the schools at todays meeting but no action was taken this afternoon on the selection of heads for the middle Tennessee Normal and the Polytechnic Institute at Cookeville.”
Information about Prof. Gilbreath’s case was initially reported in this column on April 15 of this year.
May 11, 1944: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers read these frightening headlines in their newspaper: “Allied Airmen Plaster Nazi Continent From Both Italy and Britain.”
May 11, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers continued to read about the ‘Mayflower,’ which was the Goodyear blimp. Information about the ‘Mayflower’ initially appeared in this column on May 9. In an article with the byline of Newbill Williams, readers learned that “Hundreds of Sunday afternoon drivers flocked the roads to Tri-City airport Sunday afternoon to witness the first show of its kind in Johnson City in more than a decade, the appearance of the Goodyear blimp, ‘Mayflower.’”
“As if watching the craft take off and land wasn’t enough, they and thousands more were given an added attraction Sunday night as the lighter-than-air ship cruised over the city, ‘blimpcasting’ the latest news, including the weather forecast for the area and scores of Appalachian League baseball games.”
“But the greatest show was that given the lucky few who were taken aloft during the afternoon. Representatives of the staffs of the PRESS-CHRONICLE, WETB, WJHL, and newspapers and radio stations in Kingsport, Elizabethton, and Greeneville saw Johnson City from an altitude of about 1,000 feet, and some of them recognized friends waving from below.”
“One of the most thrilled passengers was Mrs. C. M. Mitchell of 224 Highland avenue who won an Optimist-sponsored smile contest and who was given the blimp journey as one of her prizes. Mrs. Mitchell’s mother, concern showing nakedly on her face, asked her as she prepared to board the craft if she were ‘sure that you still want to go.’”
“Among the spectators at the airport were Dan Wexler, president and Joe Jared and Harry Crigger, all of Free Service Tire company, sponsors of the blimp’s appearance here.”
“The valley which is upper east Tennessee was never more peaceful than it appeared during the aerial journeys. The entire scene was a study in greens, with plowed fields, patches still damp from recent rains, looking for all the world like worn tan carpets beside the rich velvet of wheat fields.”
“The craft flew low enough for the three passengers it carried on each trip to see waving children, curious grown-ups, and frightened livestock. Piles of lumber near houses under construction resembled bundles of matchsticks and a laboring freight train on the Southern tracks crawled along like a caterpillar.”
“The shadow cast by the silver-hued craft was that of a huge bomb slipping over the roofs of the city. It was the first indication to some Johnson Citians that the blimp was overhead as their front porches suddenly became dark. The passengers to whom the ride was like a flight under an eagle’s wing, felt a bit ashamed as they peered into Johnson City backyards and felt that ever life in the city was being bared to them.”
“Probably the most entrancing features of the blimp’s appearance here was the ‘blimpcast.’ Headlines prepared by the PRESS-CHRONICLE and WETB were flashed from the sides of the ship by 3,000 neon bulbs, and after dark all that could be seen from the ground were the words themselves.”
“Jack Boettner, founder of the famed ‘Caterpillar Club’ for six crewmen who have bailed out of their craft and older of the national record with 15,000 hours of lighter-than-air flying, flew the ‘Mayflower’ during its appearance here. The veteran pilot explained to some anxious riders that if the craft’s two motors were to cut out, the massive ship simply would drift until it settled slowly to earth, instead of ascending into the clouds.”
“Also with the 20-man team which goes with the blimp constantly was Commander Verner Smith. The crew did not operate the craft Monday, its weekly day off. The ‘Mayflower will remain on its mast at Tri-City until this morning, when tt will leave for Middlesboro, Ky.”
“Erection of the mast for mooring the ship was only a 15-minute task for the trained ground crew, which travels in a bus which doubles as a radio station. All during Sunday afternoon, flights Boettner was in constant communication with the Goodyear radio operator in the bus.”
“Spectators showed concern when the blimp, tied to its mast, shifted in a circle with the wind but anxiety was eased when crewmen explained that the mast was so constructed that the craft could move in a complete circle as the winds changed.”
“Value of the blimp as an effective auxiliary arm of the Navy was aptly demonstrated in the way. It was in connection with a famous war move — bombing of Tokyo for the first time.”
“The Navy’s newest and biggest aircraft carrier, the USS Hornet, which already had picked up General Doolittle’s group of B-17 bombers at San Diego, was far out to sea en route to Japanese home waters of the Nipponese capital. Many hours had elapsed since the last line was cast off.”
“But some valuable radio and radar gear had been left behind inadvertently. One of the blimps built by Goodyear for the Navy was the Ranger, just like the one which visited the Johnson City area, delivered the box of precious supplies to the flat-top.”
“The lighter-than-air-craft caught up, hovered above while hasty arrangements were made for lowering the box. The first line lowered was weighted by a heavy can of floor wax. It as believed the first such war-time incident.”
“Now the Ranger is back with the Goodyear family in Akron, Ohio, according to Pilot Boettner. He recalled the incident clearly, having been stationed at the time at Moffett Field on the California coast.”
“On board the Hornet were a number of Washington county and upper East Tennessee Navy men who recall the war-time blimp errand.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.