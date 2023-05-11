Today in Johnson City History

May 11, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times published three stories that had datelines from Johnson City and dates from May 10. Readers learned that “The senatorial and flotorial convention of the First district will meet at this place on the 19th inst. to nominate republican candidates. Judge R. R. Butler will be re-nominated for state senator. He has no opposition. There are several candidates for floater.”

“Alice Brownlow, an old lady, living near town, was knocked from the Southern railway track by eastbound passenger No. 6 yesterday afternoon as the train was pulling into the station. She was not seriously hurt and will recover from the bruises sustained.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

