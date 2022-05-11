May 11, 1892: The Comet reported news of several area residents as well as prominent visitors to the area. “G.W. Burleson, of Milligan, was in the city yesterday.”
“Dr. W.M. Fuqua went up the Narrow Gauge Monday.”
“Jacob Loeb, County Court Clerk, was in the city last night.”
“Col. Isaac Wing of Mayfield, Wis., came to the city last evening.”
“Hon. T.R. Chase, of Fordtown, is in the city mingling with friends.”
“A little girl is visiting Dr. and Mrs. R.L. Patterson on atauga (sic) Wavenue (sic).”
“Hon. H. Clay Jarvis, of Hancock county (sic), was in the city yesterday.”
“L.W. McDaniels, of Bristol, was stopping at the Piedmont last night.”
“Henry Hise, a good Democrat and horse doctor, was in the city Monday.”
“R.N. Dosser, of Dosser Bros., Jonesboro, came to the city last evening in No. 2.”
“R.A. Long, the fancy drummer, was doing J.L. Evans & Co., up last evening.”
“Maj. H.W. Folsom was in the city yesterday, but returned to his house, at Elizabethton.”
“C.M. Davis and G.W. Cole, of Jonesboro, were stopping at Hotel Carnegie Monday.”
“D.V. Sells, of Erwin, was in the city Monday. He informs us that Erwin is improving some.”
“Hick Broyles was in the city yesterday. He was returning from a business trip up the road.”
“Miss Lottie Wagoner, who has been visiting in the city, left last evening and some one (sic) is sad.”
“Prof. T.D. Bowditch is in the city. He was principal of he high school at Morristown last year.”
“T.J. Higginbotham passed through the city last evening en route to Washington College, his Alma Mater.”
“Dr. J.C. Broyles and wife and W.W. Faw, Esq., went down to Knoxville yesterday on business and pleasure.”
“W.G.B. Simerley, of Allentown, was in our city yesterday, but returned to his home on the evening train.”
“Miss Lizzie, daughter of Col. L.E. Reaves, of Jonesboro, is in the city visiting Mrs. J.E. Harr, on Myrtle avenue (sic).”
“Why did the work on the streets of Elizabethton stop at noon yesterday? We understand the plows, shovels and picks were quietly laid away.”
“Fred Rosenblatt, of Greeneville, passed through the city Monday, en route to Elizabethton. We do not know whether he is looking for real estate or ‘personal’ property.”
Milligan is a community in Carter County.
The Narrow Gauge refers to a railroad, as does the No. 2.
Fordtown is a community in rural Sullivan County.
Hancock County is about 74 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1892.
As used in the above sense, a drummer was a traveling salesman.
In 1892, Washington College was a college in rural Washington County, as well as a community.
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that what was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
May 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle featured an advertisement from Masengill’s. The specialty shop urged shoppers to patronize their shop for a wide selections of gifts for the upcoming Mother’s Day. Among the items they carried were “Umbrella … Silk Hose … Hand Bag (sic) … Silk Underwear … Gloves”
May 11, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Twenty-three cadet nurses at the Johnson City Appalachian Hospital will be sworn into service at a ceremony to be held in the clubroom of the Mayne Williams Library Saturday afternoon at 4:15 o’clock, Miss Vesta Swartz, superintendent, announced.”
“Cadet nurses to be sworn in are Ann Bowman, Evelyn Braswell, Elsie Hicks, Ann Hawkins, Flora Hawkins, Ester Lou Pierce, Jane Profitt, Natalie Adkins, Shirley Briggs, Marjorie Brummitt, Lois Letterman, Doris Ramsey, Doris Riddle, Juanita Wheelock, Nola Blankenship, Evadine Squibb, Elizabeth Aeberle, Thelma Biggerstaff, Hester Cole, Mildred Keys, Jesse Nolen and Grace Rainbolt.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
The Mayne Williams Library was a forerunner to the Johnson City Public Library.
May 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Committee reports on the progress of the organization for the Memorial Hospital Building Fund campaign will be given at the meeting of the advisory board, set for Monday noon in the John Sevier Hotel.”
“Vacancies in chairmanships for several of the divisions to direct the active campaign remain to be filled before the personnel organization is complete.”
May 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the death of a prominent Washington County resident. “Smith Kiser, 84, Rt. 7, Sulphur Springs community, died at 2:30 a.m., yesterday in Laughlin Hospital, Greeneville, following a lengthy illness.”
“He was a son of the late John and Mollie Staten Kiser and a lifelong resident of Sulphur Springs community.”
“Mr. Kiser was a retired farmer and a member of the Sulphur Springs Baptist church. He had served as district chairman of the Democratic party for the past 42 years.”
“Surviving are his widow, Mrs. Nila Jones Kiser, a daughter, Mrs. Dot K. Ford, Rt., 7 Jonesboro, a son, Luke, Rt. 7, Jonesboro, twin brother, Charlie Kiser, four grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews.”
“Dillow-Taylor is in charge.”
Laughlin Hospital is now known as Greeneville Community Hospital.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
May 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story that carried the byline of Jim Wozniak, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “To help make the regional med-tech center a reality, officials have discussed and worked for more than seven years on moving the National Guard Armory and Marine Corps Reserve from West Market Street to Gray.”
“The effort has been fairly successful, but Johnson City will have to clear some hurdles before both military units can move and the city can have the property.”
“Of late, the concern centers on a possibility the Marine Corps Reserve might not move.”
“City officials are awaiting word from a major general in the reserve who they hope will overturn a ruling that the local unit will not move.”