May 10, 1888: The Comet reported that several people had recently visited Johnson City. “Mr. L.B. Durstine, one of North Dakota’s best young men, spent a few days in Johnson City prospecting. He was highly pleased and says he will come again.”
“Mr. John H. Sarles, of Boscobel, Wisconsin, was in the city this week, looking out for a location for his two sons who are lumbermen. He was more favorably impressed with Johnson City and Knoxville than any other places he had visited in the south. Mr. Sarles comes recommended as one of Wisconsin’s best sons. He settled in Wisconsin in 1842. He was among the first settlers.”
“Mr. Geo. R. McClelland, of Illinois, is among the visitors to Johnson City. He thinks our city has a great future before it if it will only improve its advantages.”
“Mr. J.E. Carpenter of Clinton, Iowa, was in the city last week. He and Mr. Simmons, of Hartford, Conn., went over into Virginia to look at some coal and timber lands with a view of purchasing.”
“Dr. Robt. Ferguson was in the city Tuesday. He will buy a lot soon.”
“Mr. Chestnut, from Rogersville, was in the city prospecting one day this week. Will buy some lots soon.”
May 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Bristol, Tenn. Readers learned that “Evangelist H.G. Pearson, of North Carolina, began a three weeks’ revival of religion here tonight in a tent that holds, 1,500 people. The interest promises promises (sic) to be intense. Many of the business men (sic) and merchants will close their places of business one hour each day to attend the services. It is going to be one of the most earnest fights against Satan in the history of the town.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis
May 10, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “On Monday evening, Miss Fanny Rhea Dosser entertained with a spend the night party in compliment to Mrs. Harold Sanford (nee’ Miss Myrt Hartens of Milwaukee, Wisconsin). Several of the most intimate friends of Mrs. Sanford had the pleasure of enjoying this delightful affair.”
May 10, 1942: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline of Washington. “The government today restricted the length of women’s nightgowns and ordered the frills trimmed from them and also from slips, petticoats and pajamas.”
“In another of its orders designed to save textiles, the war reduction board directed that no nightgown be manufactured longer than 54 inches for a size 36 with corresponding lengths for other sizes.”
“The order also permits ruffles, all-over pleating or tucking, full-sleeves, and ‘excessive’ lengths or sweeps.”
The Sunday Press-Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Press-Chronicle on other days of the week.
May 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Nashville Banner reported horrifying news. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned that “The veteran Oklahoma lawmaker, State Sen. Tom Anglin, who was wounded by a fellow legislator in a shooting affray on the Oklahoma Senate floor Wednesday, is well known in Johnson City, having a number of relatives and friends here.”
“Anglin, who went to Oklahoma about 20 years ago, is a graduate of Milligan College near here, and was described by friends as a benefactor of the college.”
“Sam W. Price, Johnson City attorney, and secretary of the board of trustees for Milligan, said Anglin Field was named for the father of the wounded man. The senator is a native of Martinsville, Va.”
“He is a brother of Mrs. Agnes A. Cargille here, and is related to Dean D.S. Burleson, secretary of the East Tennessee Education Association.”
Milligan College is now Milligan University.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
May 10, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their readers’ day with a chuckle: “Science had better undertake finding a cure for atomic ache.”
May 10, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The full legislative committee responsible for conducting Johnson City’s medical school talks with the federal government has been appointed.”
“House Speaker James McKinney in Nashville yesterday appointed three Democrats and two Republicans to the committee which the General Assembly authorized this past session with the passage of a resolution.”
“The appointees are Rep. P.L. Robinson, R-Jonesboro, Rep. (Mrs.) Gwen Fleming, D-Bristol, Rep. I.V. Hillis Jr., D-Sparta, Rep. Gentry Crowell, D-Lebanon, and Rep. Jack Bowman, R-Harriman.”
“Lt. Gov. John Wilder previously appointed Sens. Marshall Nave, R-Elizabethton, Hayden Baker, R-Kingsport, and William Bruce, D-Memphis, to the committee.”
“The appointments by McKinney leaves the committee split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.”
“The committee is authorized to conduct negotiations with the Veterans Administration in the hopes of locating a medical school in Johnson City under the terms of the federal legislation pending action in Congress.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
May 10, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Sam Watson, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Both local candidates have been eliminated in the search for East Tennessee State University’s next medical dean and health affairs vice president.”
“A committee recommended two out-of-state physicians as front-runners for the job and two others as possible contenders from the seven-member field of finalists, the university announced Friday.”
“ETSU President Paul Stanton said he had accepted the committee’s recommendations.”
“’We had seven very qualified candidates,’ Stanton said. ‘They turned out to be even more competitive than I had imagined in the beginning.’”
“The two front-runners are Dr. Ronald D. Franks, dean, University of Minnesota, Duluth, School of Medicine, and Dr. Michael J. Lewis, associate vice president for health sciences and associate dean, School of Medicine, West Virginia University, Charleston.”