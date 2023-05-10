May 10, 1888: According to The Comet Johnson City had recently been host to several visitors from out-of-state. “Mr. L. B. Durstine, one of North Dakota’s best young men, spent a few days in Johnson City prospecting. He was highly pleased and says he will come again.

“Mr. John H. Sarles, of Boscobel, Wisconsin, was in the city this week, looking out (for) a location for his two sons who are lumbermen. He was more favorably impressed with Johnson City and Knoxville than any other places he had visited in the south. Mr. Sarles comes recommended as one of Wisconsin’s best sons. He settled in Wisconsin in 1842. He was among the first settlers.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

