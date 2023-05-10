May 10, 1888: According to The Comet Johnson City had recently been host to several visitors from out-of-state. “Mr. L. B. Durstine, one of North Dakota’s best young men, spent a few days in Johnson City prospecting. He was highly pleased and says he will come again.
“Mr. John H. Sarles, of Boscobel, Wisconsin, was in the city this week, looking out (for) a location for his two sons who are lumbermen. He was more favorably impressed with Johnson City and Knoxville than any other places he had visited in the south. Mr. Sarles comes recommended as one of Wisconsin’s best sons. He settled in Wisconsin in 1842. He was among the first settlers.
“Mr. Geo. R. McClelland, of Illinois, is among the visitors to Johnson City. He thinks our city has a great future before it if it will only improve its advantages.”
May 10, 1923: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, a century ago today, “Walter Nelson was resting easily at the Appalachian Hospital last night after having been shocked into an unconscious condition by a charge of 2300 volts on a live wire which he touched yesterday. It is stated that he is apparently suffering no ill effects from his experience outside of a couple of slight burns on the hand with which he picked up the wire.
“It is said that Nelson was working on a broken electric line on Jobe street and that he picked up the live wire, not knowing that it had any current on it. He was instantly rendered unconscious by the shock.
“G. C. Sanders, superintendent of the Tennessee Eastern Electric Company, was standing nearby and saw the accident. He immediately gave first aid to Nelson and an ambulance was called.
“Nelson, who resides at 108 Millard street, has been in the employ of the electric company for about three years.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
May 10, 1944: According to the Associated Press, and with a dateline from London, the news in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported this from May 9: “The Germans have adopted a ‘miser’ policy of air warfare at the expense of both the civilian population and vital industry in order to scrape together a large air force to strike at Allied invasion forces on D-day, top-ranking American airmen said today.
“Whatever the Germans do, even the most conservative American and British air leaders believe that the Allies can win complete control of the air in from seven to ten days after the start of the invasion.”
May 10, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were treated to a picture taken from the Mayflower, which was the name of the Goodyear blimp. This item was first reported in this column yesterday. The caption of the accompanying picture, taken by staff photographer Jim Ellis alerted readers that, “The Goodyear blimp, ‘Mayflower,’ casts an ominous bomb-like shadow over the intersection of North Roan street and Unaka avenue as it soars over Johnson City during the first flight from Tri-City airport Sunday afternoon. Aboard the blimp when this photograph was made were representatives of the PRESS-CHRONICLE and Radio Station WETB. Others taken aloft during the afternoon included Mrs. Charlie Mitchell, 224 Highland avenue, one of the winners of a week-end Optimist-sponsored smile contest, and members of the staffs of WJHL and newspapers and radio stations in Kingsport, Elizabethton, and Greenville. Spectators viewing the take-offs and landings of the lighter-than-air craft at Tri-City during the afternoon were estimated in the thousands. Appearance of the blimp was sponsored by the Free Service Tire Company in Johnson City.
May 10, 1973: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were informed that “A Johnson City internist has been re-elected president of the newly named Tennessee Lung Association Inc. Dr. William P. Bailey, Jr., was elected Saturday in Nashville at the 61st annual membership meeting. The name of the organization was changed and shortened from the Tennessee Tuberculosis and Respiratory Disease association to enable people to identify the organization more easily when they need help. Dr. Bailey will serve another one-year term. Other area board members who attended were Mrs. R. L. Fontaine and Mrs. Mary Griffin, R. N., both of Johnson City, and Dr. Irvin Perry, Mountain Home.”
Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
May 10, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that “Mary Donaldson Gump and Dr. Christopher Alan Fly were married during a ceremony Saturday, May , 1998, at First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Bedford Turner Transou Jr. officiated the 4:30 p. m. exchange of vows. Music was by Mrs. Robert LaPella, pianist and organist; Emily Dunn, flutist; Tim Muchluckner, cellist; and Matt Inkster, trumpeter.”
“The bride is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Haynes Gump, Johnson City, and a granddaughter of Warren W. Kennerly, Knoxville, the late Mrs. Warren W. Kennerly, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jay L. Gump.”
“The groom is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Lester Fly Jr., Nashville, and a grandson of Mrs. William C. Avant, Alexandria, the late William C. Avant, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey L. Fly Sr.”
“Given in marriage and escorted by her father, the bride wore a gown of silk organza trimmed in satin.”
“Matron of honor was Sally Berryman.”
“Bridesmaids were Dr. Anne Corinne Beaver, Anne Longbine, Jennifer R. Mariatt and Carrie J. Thompson.”
“John K. Joe served as best man.”
“Groomsmen were Louis K. Gump, Jay R. Gump and Warren M. Gump, brothers of the ride, and Dr. Timothy W. Longbine.”
“Usher was George W. Myers.”
“Sara C. Regitko served as a reader.”
“Patricia C. Oldham attended the bride’s book.”
“Following a reception at Johnson City Country Club, the couple took a wedding trip to California.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.