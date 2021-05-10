May 10, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag gave readers a weather prediction: “We have had an abundance of rain in the last few days. If it is true that a certain amount of rain falls every year, we shall have an excessive drought during the coming summer, for the present year has surely received its compliment quickly.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. However, it was spelled as both Jonesboro and Jonesboro’ inside of the newspaper.
May 10, 1884: The Comet opined, “There are ten men in Johnson City who, standing on each other’s heads, would make a pyramid nearly sixty-two feet high, with the boot and shoe man the ‘bottom rail’, and the furniture man the ‘rider’, and the pyramid would taper from four feet in diameter at the base to a darning needle at the top.”
May 10, 1888: The Comet reported on building activity going on in Johnson City. “Charlie McNeil is bringing his handsome residence on Watauga street (sic) to completion.”
“Martin Gump has completed his residence on Watauga street (sic).”
“A.F. Hoss will have one of the handsomest houses on Watauga street (sic) when completed. It will soon be ready for occupancy.”
“Abe Hoss is erecting a nice residence on Elm and Millard streets (sic).”
“John Ford is building a two-story dwelling on Main street (sic).”
“S.C. Harris is going to build a two two-story brick store houses on Main street (sic).”
“Moore & Martin have just completed their new residence on Pennsylvania avenue, in the Jonesboro addition.”
Mrs. Miller is erecting a handsome little cottage on Walnut street (sic).”
“Mr. Stout is building a snug little cottage on Gilmer Street.”
“J.F. Crumley has just completed his residence on Cranberry street (sic).”
“Mr. W.C. Allen has lately completed two neat cottages on Claiborne street (sic).”
“Prof. W.A. Kite has made a complete map of Johnson City. The map is for Baxter & Gilliam, the real estate dealers of Johnson City. The map is a good one, and the work of months. It can be seen in the real estate office.”
Watauga Street is now Watauga Avenue.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1888.
May 10, 1900: The Comet provided some interesting insights in a column called, “What One Woman Thinks”.
“A woman’s no often means yes.”
“Some people were born on the bias.”
“It is hard to look pleasant in too tight shoes.”
“The school of experience never has any graduates.”
“It would take a microscope to find some people’s brains.”
“Tops and jumping ropes have appeared in the squares.”
“The modern servant is apt to be a flighty kind of maid.”
“Some employers’ idea of giving a man a lift is to buncoe (sic) him.”
“Strange, isn’t it, the more you wash a window the less pains it has?”
“The only nail some women can hit on the head is their thumbnail.”
“You can learn a great deal about a man’s character from the way he treats women and children.”
“A writer declares that there is enough material in every life to make one good novel.”
“Walls have ears, but it is only when they have tongues, too, that they become mischievous.”
“Women would be happier if they lived more in the healthy present and less in an unhealthy past.”
“It is no use setting an alarm clock to wake you up in the morning, if you turn over and go to sleep again.”
“It is strange that people who are always talking about themselves never seem to exhaust the subject.”
“There are always a lot of people who think that they could spend a rich man’s money so much better than he does himself.”
“A well-known French woman writer says that marriage is a lottery, in which men stake their liberty and women their happiness.”
May 10, 1918: In a follow-up to a story from May 9, 1918, readers of the Johnson City Daily Staff learned, ”Major LeRoy Reeves arrived yesterday afternoon for a two day’s visit with his father, Col. E.C. Reeves. Major Reeves has recently been assigned to command a battalion numbering more than 1100 selectmen organized under the quartermaster’s corp to be located at Camp Sevier.”
Camp Sevier was located in South Carolina, and was a training ground for soldiers during World War I.
May 10, 1921: Exactly 100 years ago today, the Nashville Banner, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported “The twenty-seventh annual convention of Junior Order of American Mechanics of Tennessee convened here this morning with more than five hundred representatives from the more than three hundred councils in the state in attendance.”
“James A. Cummings of Jonesboro is expected to be elected stated councilor. The 500 delegates in attendance represent the councils throughout Tennessee, with the approximately 30,000 members.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1921.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. If a newspaper was published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to it.
May 10, 1939: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Elizabethton Star reported on recent election results. “A city council ticket backed by a taxpayers’ committee was swept into office by a large majority over a faction headed by Mayor Marion Sell, complete unofficial returns from yesterday’s municipal election showed today.”
“The five new councilmen, who will administer the city’s first council manager government, are Sam H. Sells and Welsford F. Artz, business men, and incumbent City Commissioners J.A. Denton, Sam S. Fain and J.H. Zimmerman.”
“Sells, son of former Congressman Sam R. Sells, led the ticket with 3,347 votes; Fain received 3,285; Artz 3,228; Zimmerman, 2,742, and Denton, 2,792.”
“Sell, completing his fourth year as mayor, polled 1.399 votes. Others allied with him and their vote: Sam W. Price, attorney, 898; J.A. Meredith, merchant, 759; Robert A. Lauderdale, printer, 776, and Rex D. Pierce, magistrate, 860.”
“Five other candidates received negligible votes.”
“The new officials will take office next Monday.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
May 10, 1957: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Star Wood, athletic director and head football coach at East Tennessee State College, yesterday told members of the Lions Club that football players have to be smart in order to play the game. He said that the football players at ETSC were far above the average in their academic grades.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.”
May 10, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school baseball scores. Science Hill defeated Morristown, by a score of 15 to 1. Lynn View defeated Holston Valley, 3 to 0. Lamar won over Washington College, 2 to 1. The Elizabethton at Greeneville game was postponed because of rain.