May 1, 1882: Milligan College was granted a charter by the State of Tennessee, making it “now legally empowered to confer academic degrees.” (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
May 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago, the Morristown Republican reported to readers that “Last Wednesday morning about nine o’clock, while the local freight was switching around the depot, John Lindamood, a breakman (sic), whose home was Johnson City, in some way fell between two cars while the train was in motion, and was killed. It seems that the unfortunate man’s head first struck the bumper and that blow killed him. His body fell on the track and the wheels passed over his thighs. He leaves a wife and family at Johnson City, where his remains were taken.
Morristown is located approximately 66 miles from Johnson City.
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee, but is no longer being published. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 1, 1922: A century ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Captain Richmond Pearson Hobson, of Spanish-American war (sic) fame, and nationally known prohibition leader, will speak at the municipal auditorium in Johnson City, Thursday night. ‘The Challenge of the Red Flag and the Black Flag,’ will be the subject of Captain Hobson’s address. The address will be given under the auspices of the Anti-Saloon League and no admission will be charged.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. The Johnson City Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1922. May 1 in 1922 fell upon a Monday.
May 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Erwin and a date of April 30, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Forty-three children were examined at the summer round-up at Elm street school (sic) last Friday, with most of them receiving inoculations for smallpox and diphtheria. Of the 43 examined, six were too young to enter school next fall, but 37 were children who will enter first grade in September.”
“Dr. Alexander Kelley of the State Health Department, assisted by Mrs. Amanda Miller and Miss Nancy Brown, health nurses of the Unicoi county (sic) health unit, gave the examinations.”
“Members of the Parent-Teacher Association assisted and included Mesdames C. D. Morgan, chairman; Ferrell Boyd, Harry Franklin, T. C. Meador, Robert H. Dills, R. H. Renfro and Harvey Tapp.”
May 1, 1971: Carter County Juvenile Court Judge Nannette Tipton resigned after being on the bench for 25 years. Governor Winfield Dunn appointed Lew Taylor as her successor. (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
May 1, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dr. Fernando Woodworth, 711 Belvedere Dr., told police yesterday that some pine trees had been stolen from his yard the night before the report. According to Dr. Woodworth an attempt was also made to take a pink dogwood tree. The theft report was taken at police headquarters by a police secretary.”
“Michael Gent, 4, 1701 Carder Ave., was treated at Memorial Hospital at 7:17 p. m. yesterday for burns to the abdomen, back and legs and released. A spokesman for the sheriff (sic) said a neighbor’s child said he had poured gasoline on the boy. The Sheriff’s Department investigated.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 1, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Lesia Paine-Brooks, and with a dateline of Milligan College, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, East Tennessee Camerata and the Milligan College Choral Union will present a benefit concert to help fund the $281,570 in repairs currently being made to Milligan’s Seeger Memorial Chapel.”
“The concert will be held May 16 at 8 p.m., in the chapel, with the three groups presenting a rendition of Brahms’ German Requiem sung in English.”
“’Hard use by the college and community over the past 30 years has made it imperative to paint, repair plaster, reupholster seat cushions, repair walkways, replace the platform left valve, refinish floors, purchase a new backstage curtain, and update the lighting and sound system,’ wrote Milligan President Marshall J. Leggett in a letter inviting supporters to attend ‘a lovely evening for a good cause.’”
“Severe winters have made it necessary to replace the damaged roof and guttering to prevent further deterioration of the chapel. Damage is also apparent to plaster and walls throughout the building.”
“Constant use of the chapel necessitates reupholstering seat cushions, refinishing floors which are worn to the bare wood, resetting the broken flagstone walk around the building, replacing the air conditioning unit and the orchestra pit lift.”
“’The chapel is a unique building, used by the community, and it must be fixed’ Leggett wrote.”
“’In size, in design, in materials, in workmanship and in function, the Seeger Memorial Chapel is a building of excellence.’”
“When built, the chapel was the largest structure of its kind in Upper East Tennessee with 31,000 square feet of floor space.”
“Today it continues to serve as a multi-purpose structure for the community and the college in worship, instruction, lectures, concerts and theater presentations.”
“Dedicated Nov. 24, 1967, Seeger Chapel is a monumental structure that is designed not only for utilitarian purposes, but which also possesses great symbolism, according to Leggett.”
“’The stained glass windows portray Old and New Testament epochs. The cord around the four sides of the ceiling symbolizes the unity of all learning. The finger pointing heavenward at the front of the auditorium recognizes that all truth comes from God.”
“Structurally, the chapel features antique face brick, Indiana limestone, marble, bronze, granite and Appalachian white oak.”
“The main sanctuary in Seeger Chapel, where students gather twice a week for convocation, seats 1,275 people.”
“The George O. Walker auditorium located on the chapel’s lower level, accommodates an audience of 300.”
“Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children.”
“All proceeds will go to the refurbishing of Seeger Chapel.”