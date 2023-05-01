Today in Johnson City History

May 1, 1890: The Comet informed readers that “April 28 is the day celebrated in history as the birthday of William Shakespeare, James Buchanan, and Chauncey Mitchell Depew; and likewise as the anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, and Brian Boru.”

Chauncey Mitchell Depew was an American businessman. Brian Boru was an Irish King.

