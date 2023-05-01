May 1, 1890: The Comet informed readers that “April 28 is the day celebrated in history as the birthday of William Shakespeare, James Buchanan, and Chauncey Mitchell Depew; and likewise as the anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, and Brian Boru.”
Chauncey Mitchell Depew was an American businessman. Brian Boru was an Irish King.
May 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 30. “The soldier boys from Carter county have burned their bridges behind them and are now in for what the chances of war may bring them. They passed through Johnson City on last Friday on their way to Knoxville, being taken from here in two special coaches attached to No. 5. The company, one hundred strong, was composed principally of boys and young men from the farms of Carter county. Only about fifty of the volunteers were 21 years of age. When the boys were drawn up in line at the station here, with relatives and friends bidding them good bye, and Good-speed, the scene was a most affecting one; but as one who had gone through the civil war remarked, ‘We don’t know anything yet.’”
“The Johnson City volunteers are being drilled daily, and thoroughly, and will be in readiness when their services are needed or called for.”
“The imminence of war has in no way affected the baseball spirit in Johnson City. The boys have built an elegant park, and have their grounds in splendid condition, having had them graded and rolled nicely. Daily practice goes on, and we have splendid prospects of furnishing a formidable team this year. The grounds will also be used as a drill ground by our volunteers, being splendidly suited for that purpose.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 1, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Literary and journalistic boys of Johnson City are to be the sole contributors whose writings will make up the Friday morning issue, the ‘Boys’ Issue,’ of the Chronicle as a feature of Boys Week. The columns of every department of the paper, except telegraph news, will be turned over to the boys. The editorial page, the news items of the city, feature articles, sports — maybe poems, are to contain only articles written by the boys each being signed, that the writer may be given credit, for his efforts.”
“It is assumed that every boy of school age is in school, and for that reason, the editors and writers will be chosen from the Senior and Junior High School classes; though acceptable articles from other schools will be given due consideration.”
May 1, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton. Readers learned that “Guy and Luke Lyons, found by officers back of the filter plant near Bemberg with two hams, alleged to have been stolen, were arrested, and placed in jail here. The hams are said to have been stolen from Stewart Renfro. The men were also charged with being intoxicated.”
May 1, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Sheriff Luke M. Warwick, assisted by Deputy Uel Hartman, yesterday afternoon, continued their probe of a case presented the sheriff’s department by finding of a human skull in a sandbank along the Watauga River near the Austin Springs section Friday a week ago by fishermen.”
“The officers, accompanied by a PRESS-CHRONICLE reporter and a local photographer, visited the sandbank and dug out additional bones — but not a complete set.”
“All of the ones were in a crumbling condition and the case was clouded more than ever by the absence of shoes, clothing or other objects which might prove of any assistance in solving the mystery — for such it remains. There were only a few rusty nails, of the old-fashioned square variety in common use a generation or more ago.”
“Accompanying the sheriff’s party was Mrs. Fred Ingram, wife of the brickyard worker, who found the skull.”
May 1, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “The Science Hill High (indecipherable) successfully defended their Washington County Track and Field Meet title, amassing 94 points yesterday on the East Tennessee State University track.”
“Placing second behind the ’Toppers was Daniel Boone, who showed 75½ points, followed by David Crockett with 16½.”
“Only three teams participated in the meet, sponsored by the Johnson City Civitan Club. The meet was originally set to run last Saturday, but inclement weather postponed the meet to yesterday.”
“Bentley Daniels was the work horse for Coach Ray Judy’s ‘Toppers as he piled up 27 individual points. Daniels won the 100-yard dash bettering the 1972 record of 10.3 with a 10 flat clocking.”
“Daniels also won the 220-yard dash with a 22.7 mark, bettering his old mark of 23.3.”
“Also starting in the field events — Daniels placed first in the long and triple jump, third in the high jump and ran on the winning 440-yard relay team.”
“Science Hill won 8-12 track events and 4-6 field events for the win.”
May 1, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “Dr. Samuel Humphreys will be inaugurated as the 28th president of Washington College Academy on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Temple Hall.
“Humphrey assumed duties as president with the opening of school in September. A Tennessee principal of the year in 1993, he served as assistant vice-president for the Division of Health Sciences at East Tennessee State University, eight years as a Washington County Commissioner and four years as superintendent of Washington County schools.”
“Trustee Calvin Garland will present Humphreys as the new president. Alumnus Dr. Frank Little, president of the Music Center of North Shore, Winetka (sic), Ill., will deliver the inaugural address.”
