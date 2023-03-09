March 9, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune related several items of interest to area citizens. Among them were: “Hon. James A. West came to town Monday.”
“Alex Bayless was in town Monday as jovial as ever.”
“Miss Gertrude Mason spent Saturday with home folks.”
“Dr. Kirkpatrick, of Boons Creek (sic) , was in town Monday.”
“Esquire J. M. Martin, of Johnson City, was in town Monday.”
“J. F. Moore, an old veteran of the civil war, was in town last Monday.”
“T. N. Hale, of Christie, was in Jonesboro last Saturday. His school at Cherry Grove has closed.”
“Wm. S. Squibb, candidate for Trustee, was circulating among the dear people in town last Monday.”
“About all the seeker (sic) after county officers were in town Monday, and all are ahead in the race.”
“Thomas H. Reeves, Jr., and wife, of Morristown, are the guests of Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Peoples.”
“C. H. Jennings and Dr. W. J. Mathes, of Johnson City, were visitors to Jonesboro Saturday.”
“The Embroidery Circle was very handsomely entertained by Mrs. R. F. Wells Monday afternoon.”
“R. M. May and son, Will, left for the East Monday to lay in their spring and summer stock of goods.”
“The Nolachucky Telephone Company is putting up a line from Telford to Chas. Carson’s residence.”
“T. A. Cox, a popular young attorney of Johnson City, was in town Monday on professional business.”
“The W. C. T. U. held memorial services in the Methodist Church Sunday afternoon in honor of Miss Francis E. Wright.”
“C. K. Lide, of Johnson City, was visiting our merchants Monday. Mr. Lide is the popular representative of M. L. Ross & Co., of Knoxville.”
“The friends of W. M. Grisham will be pained to learn that he is very low. We trust he may recover, but he is now in a very serious condition.”
“Jas. W. Bailey, candidate for Sheriff, was in town Monday, and seems very well satisfied with his prospects for the nomination. He is a hustler and is making a thorough canvass.”
“Mrs. A. C. Britton returned home from Bristol Sunday.”
“Judge Jno. P. Smith was down from Johnson City Monday.”
“Jas. H. Epps spent Sunday at his old home, at Haw’s X Roads.”
“H. C. Jackson and Nathan Gammon were in Jonesboro Monday.”
“C. H. Hunt, Esq., of Morning Star, attended County Court Monday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. R. S. Boyd spent Sunday with the family of H. R. Phinney.”
“Miss Retta Smith has been the guest of Miss Ida Seaman for the past week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Henry C. St. Clair, of Washington City, are at Planters this week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John H. Bowman spent Sunday with the family of Judge Kirkpatrick.”
“J. C. Berry, candidate for Circuit Court Clerk, was shaking hands in Jonesboro Monday.”
“W. P. Smith, one of the leading citizens of the First District, was here Monday on business.”
“Miss Nellie Hoss and Mrs. Arthur Hacker leave for Johnson City Friday to visit Mrs. T. A. Cox.”
“We are glad to hear that Mrs. W. R. Reeves, who has been seriously ill for some time, is improving.”
“Misses Minnie Mitchell and Mattie Hale, of Fall Branch, attended the Teacher’s Association Saturday.”
“A. C. Bowers, of Boon’s Creek, was in town Monday. Gus is as jolly as ever, and seems to have stood the winter very well.”
“The town election occurs next Tuesday. Get your poll tax receipts and be ready to exercise your voice in the affairs of our little town.”
“The quarantine against Johnson City has been raised and her people can once more have the pleasure of visiting the capitol of the county.”
“The social committee of the Y. P. R. of C. R., of the Second Presbyterian Church, will give a free social at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Baxter Thursday evening.”
“George Edgar Grisham, who has a position in the wholesale shoe house of Haynes, Herson & Co., at Knoxville, came up Sunday, being called home by the serious illness of his father.”
“David Shelton, of Aleghany, N. C., was in Jonesboro the 4th and 5th inst., ordered before Dr. Whitlock by Commissioner of Pensions for expert examination as to injuries received during the late war, and for which he has received no pension.”
“The Washington County Teachers Association met in the Court House Saturday. Prof. Murray, our competent County Superintendent of Schools, informs us that our schools are all in first class condition and that the work being done this year is better than usual.”
“And so Bob Taylor has once more retired from politics. Bob either retires or re-enters the political arena each time the season changes. We advise all Democrats now holding office to look well to their moorings, cause Bob is going to run for something.”
“Shortly after dark Monday evening our people were startled by hearing some (indecipherable) something or other pass down Main street (sic). At first we thought it might be some kind of a war machine going to Washington City, or it might be the Viscaya, striding to and fro through the land, but after getting closer we found it to be a traction engine being taken through town by Peter Bowman.”
“We know that the many friends of John F. Gresham will be sorry to hear that he is very seriously sick in Knoxville and that his recovery is almost despaired of. John has many friends here who hope the physicians may be able to succeed in saving his life. He is a hard working (sic) , energetic young man, and has made quite a success of life so far, and it is to be hoped he may fully recover.”
Boons Creek is now spelled as Boone’s Creek.
Nolachucky was spelled that way in 1898.
Haw’s X Roads is very likely an abbreviation for what is now known as Haws Crossroads, which is a community in rural Washington County.
There are several communities across Tennessee named “Morning Star.”
Washington City is now known as Washington, D. C.
Fall Branch is a community in rural Washington County.
The quarantine referred to was in regard to smallpox, which was sometimes spelled as small-pox in 1898. Smallpox is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination.
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month.”
Robert L. Taylor was governor of Tennessee from Jan. 17, 1887, until Jan. 19, 1891, as well as from Jan. 21, 1897, until Jan. 16, 1899. He was United States senator from March 4, 1907, until March 31, 1912, and was a member of the United States House of Representatives, representing Tennessee’s First Congressional District from March 4, 1879, until March 3, 1881.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a weekly newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898.
