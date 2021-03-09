March 9, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag, a newspaper in Jonesborough, reported about a recent marriage. “At the residence of the bride’s father, on yesterday evening the 8th inst., by the Rev. Nathan (indecipherable), Hon. J.H. Gaut, of Cleveland, Tenn., to Miss Ella, daughter of Judge S.J.W. Lucky, of this place.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way at the time.
“The 8th inst.” was a way of writing March 8, with the “inst.” Indicating the present month.
March 9, 1910: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesboro reported on church news from Johnson City the day prior. “The first of a series of denominational dinners, with Bishop William F. McDowell, of Chicago, and Bishop William F. Anderson, of Chattanooga, as guests, was given tonight in the social rooms of the First Methodist Episcopal church (sic) here. One hundred and fifty ministers and laymen, representing every church in the Greeneville district, were present.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time,
March 9, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff regaled readers with news of a recent birthday party. “Mrs. Burney Burleson entertained a few relatives at six o’clock last evening with an elegant birthday dinner in honor of her husband. After the feast the guests with one accord wished Mr. Burleson at least forty returns of his natal day and also requested that they be granted the privilege of helping to celebrate each other such occasion.”
March 9, 1928: The Kingsport Times reported news about roads. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “Movements for further linking the North and South through the Middle East States with systems of hard-surfaced roads was instituted here yesterday when Kiwanis Club representatives and highway men along part of the route, in good roads meeting at the John Sevier Hotel, pledged themselves and their organizations to the project.”
“The meeting, organized by the local Kiwanis Club, was attended by about one hundred and fifty Kiwanis and highway men from Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina.”
March 9, 1930: The Knoxville Sunday Journal reported, with a Johnson City dateline, “Captain and Mrs. Earl L. Hunter entertained with a buffet supper at their home on the National Soldiers’ Home Reservation last Saturday evening, honoring Colonel and Mrs. David Townsend.”
The National Soldiers’ Home Reservation is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on March 9, 1930.
March 9, 1932: The Knoxville Journal carried news of the death of the matriarch of a prominent Johnson City family. “Mrs. Sue F. Miller, charter member of the Presbyterian church here, member of outstanding pioneer family, and whose several children include a chancellor, bank president, physician and clerk and master, died tonight. She had been ill for some years due to advancing age, bedridden three months, and critically ill for a week.”
The obituary continued to state, “Surviving are five sons, Chancellor S.E. Miller, Dr. Harry D. Mil-master (sic), W.B. Miller, vice-president of the Unaka City National bank (sic), John H. Miller, and two daughters, Mrs. W.B. Harrison and Miss Belle Miller; also nineteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren, and a brother John B. Hunter of Lipscomb, Va.”
There were no newspapers published in Johnson City in 1932.
March 9, 1933: The Knoxville Journal, with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of March 8, reported about Johnson City’s debt. “Reports from Nashville that Johnson City was in default on interest and principal on portion of her bonded debt brought the statement from Mayor B.B. Snipes tonight that ‘it is but a comparatively small portion of the city’s bonded debt that is in default, and we are keeping it well in hand. The state of Tennessee owes Johnson City more than the amount of the default and were the state to pay us we could clean up the entire matter.’”
The same newspaper also reported on news of an unusual birth in Kingsport. “‘Siamese’ twins were born to Mr. and Mrs. Otto Allen here today. The children were perfectly formed in all respects, but were joined together at the sternum. They lived only a short time.”
The story continued with these details, “Physicians from all sections of upper East Tennessee viewed the male children here this afternoon. An examination of the bone structure was made.”
Johnson City had no newspapers published in 1933.
March 9, 1944: With a dateline of Greeneville, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on criminal activity. “An indictment charging two partners and a manager of the Kingsport Canteen Company at Holston Ordance (sic) Works, Kingsport, Tenn., with conspiracy to defraud the government has been returned in federal court at Greeneville.”
The article continued to state, “Assistant U.S. District Attorney Ray Hauk said the men, identified in the indictment as Robert A. Weilons and Ivy W. Stewart, the partners, and Roy C. King, canteen manager, would make $1,000 bond March 16 and probably would come to trial at the September term of federal court here.”
One thousand dollars in 1944 is now worth about $14,862. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 9, 1966: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, the Civinettes had recently held elections for new officers for the upcoming club year. “Mrs. Carl Bolton has been elected president of the Civinettes. Mrs. Bill Pennebaker, Mrs. Guy Fields and Mrs. Hubert Jones are first, second and third vice-presidents; Mrs. Bob Bollinger and Mrs. Roy Meade, recording and corresponding secretaries; Mrs. Harrison Gaby, treasurer; Mrs. Bill Breeden, assistant treasurer; Mrs. Virgil Guthrie, parliamentarian; Mrs. York Trivette, chaplain.”