March 9, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Knoxville Sentinel reported several items of interest from Upper East Tennessee.
“The Christian church (sic) at Johnson City has called G. C. Stocker, of Kentucky, as its pastor.”
“Milt. (sic) Daniels killed Sam Fortner near the North Carolina line, in Carter county (sic). Too much whiskey the cause.”
“The Jones Smith property at Allentown, near Johnson City, was destroyed by fire.”
“Miss Callie McGhee is the first young lady between 12 and 23 years to die in Johnson City in four years.”
“A mall (sic) boy and horse fell over an embankment into the river in North Carolina, near the Johnson county (sic) line, and both were killed.”
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that what was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
March 9, 1922: A century ago today, in a follow up to a news item initially reported yesterday in this column, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned, “Police court activities were about normal yesterday, with five cases disposed of by Judge Pierce; three for drunkenness, one for transporting whiskey; and one young man for swinging the trains.”
“Carl Rider fined Tuesday for transporting, storing and selling liquor, was placed under $1,000 bond by Commissioner E. J. Vaught, but continued the preliminary hearing of (several indecipherable words) until Wednesday, March 15th. He was returned to the city jail. Word received by the local police from Roanoke was to the effect that Rider was not wanted in that city.”
One thousand dollars in 1922 is now worth nearly $16,600, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
March 9, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned “New developments in the Memorial Hospital project will be presented for consideration of the Johnson City Community Council at a meeting of the group to be held Thursday … in St. John’s parish house, President C. A. McGillen announced yesterday.”
“The executive committee will propose acceptance of a new site for the hospital if negotiations now pending with the city for property on the Austin Springs highway (sic) are successful, McGillen said.”
“Its recommendation will be based on the report of A. L. Aydelott of Memphis, hospital consultant. This report will be submitted to the council a the Thursday night meeting.”
“The new proposed site is the property on the Austin Springs highway (sic) just south of and adjoining the Girl Scout camp. It embraces four city blocks, running back from Austin Springs to Broadway.”
“Pending outcome of these negotiations with the city, Cardwell and Abernathy, local architects, are drawing up a general plan for a hospital adapted to the Austin Springs site. This will be presented to the council on Thursday, according to McGillen.”
“A second report, embodying the recommendations of B.H. Lawson Association, Inc., a public relations-institutional finance firm for Rockville Centre, New York, for a campaign to raise funds for the hospital will also be submitted.”
“A representative of the New York firm was in Johnson City for a survey of the possibilities of the situation before drafting the report.”
“The Aydelott brief opposed the earlier plan of incorporating the Appalachian Hospital into the proposed Memorial Hospital on the grounds that it would be impractical because of inadequacy and congestion of the existing site, impossibility of eliminating noise or giving patients proper exposure and of providing a place for the operation of ‘an orderly and efficient system of operation.’ ‘Only with a properly sized property would the architect be capable of presenting a solution of unquestioned merit,’ it states.”
“The report also recommends that the Appalachian be turned back into a 40 to 50 bed hospital and used to supplement the new hospital, or discontinued when the Memorial is completed and sold for use as a multi-apartment or housing unit, thus eliminating economic waste.”
“Another determining factor in the executive committee’s decision to recommend the adoption of the Aydelott report was that federal funds could not be granted on the basis of one-third of Appalachian’s assessed $180,000 value, as the local group had been led to believe originally. The committee was assured that under the new plan there would be no difficulty in complying with regulations governing the obtaining of federal funds for such a project.”
“Representatives of the various member organizations of the council were to report back at the meeting this week for action regarding acceptance of the executive committee’s proposals, submitted at the February session. The committee had agreed at that time to call in a hospital consultant for advice after opposing factions here could not agree on a site and plans.”
Austin Springs Highway is now known as Austin Springs Road.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to the Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
One hundred, eighty thousand dollars in 1947 now has the approximately purchasing power of $2.25 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
March 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Dear Abby column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read an interesting letter to Dear Abby. “Dear Abby: I have been a waitress in Burlington, Ia., for nearly nine years, and I have never been able to figure out why people will come into a café and always sit at a table where there are dirty dishes when there are plenty of clean tables they could just as easily have sat at. I have asked waitresses who work at other restaurants, and they can’t figure it out either. Can you explain it?” The letter was signed “Carol W.”
Here is Dear Abby’s response: “Dear Carol: It’s probably for the same reason people prefer to sit in a crowded little kitchen even tho there is a larger, more comfortable room available. Call it the coziness of clutter. And if it’s any comfort to you, it’s the same in New York City as it is in Burlington.”
March 9, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article in the Johnson City Press with the byline of Jim Wozniak, readers learned, “Six Johnson City residents have filed petitions to run for the two available seats on the City Commission in the April 22 election.”
“Mayor Mickii Carter, Vance W. Cheek Jr., Jeff Hise, Commissioner Dan Mahoney, Dr. Ricky Mohon and Matt Tucker met Saturday’s deadline to file with the election commission in Washington, Carter and Sullivan counties.”
“Whoever wins will join Vice Mayor Bob May and Commissioners Pete Paduch and P. C. Snapp.”
• Many people have asked me how I write my daily column, “Today in Johnson City History.” I use a variety of resources, both online and in print form.
If you have any church or club newsletters or bulletins, graduation announcements, funeral visitation programs, yearbooks (school, club or church), information about a nonprofit (e.g., annual reports, fundraiser information, etc.), dance or music recitals, vintage bills of sale, I would love to have access to it.
If I am able to use it in my column, it will be attributed. If you need the resources returned, please make sure your contact information is included. I may be reached at 423-929-3111, extension 7. Leave a message. So many thanks for helping to make my column complete!