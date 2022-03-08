March 8, 1888: The Comet provide its readers several interesting pieces of information about area residents, merchants and business operations. Among the items included were “Gove. R.L. Taylor spent Tuesday at his mother’s home in this city.”
“Save money by buying hardware of C.K. Lide & Co.”
“Thos. Curtin, Esq., of Bluff City, was in the city yesterday.”
“H.H. Carr, Esq., and E.H. McLaughlin, Esq., went up in Erwin Tuesday to attend court.”
“Maj. A.D. Reynolds and Mr. J.M. Barker, of Bristol, were in the city last week.”
“G.C. Sever has an immense stock of Old Dominion Nails and is selling them lower than ever.”
“Rev. E.B. Robertson will begin a series of revival meetings at the M.E. Church, South, next Saturday night.”
“There will be a masked skating party at Lampson’s Hall in Jonesboro Friday night. The Comet acknowledges the receipt of an invitation to attend.”
“Born – on the 7th inst., to the wife of Mr. P.S. Cox, a son. He weighs nine pounds and challenges his papa for a go-when-he-pleases walking match.”
“Miss Cummings, of Jonesboro, spent a few days this week with Miss Jackey McNees. She and Miss Jackey made The Comet a pleasant call last Monday evening.”
“Frederick J. Lewis, of Elizabethton, and Lamar Hale, of Jonesboro, have been granted pensions. The pension of John Oliver, Carter’s Depot, has been increased.”
“Mr. Azar Miller, one of Limestone’s oldest and most respected citizens, died last Monday. His funeral was preached Tuesday by Rev. G.A. Caldwell, of Bristol.”
“Mrs. J.F. Sharpe, of Philadelphia, arrived in the city last Thursday night. Mr. Sharp has recently located here. Mrs. Sharp is a sister of Col. S.H. Yocum.”
“A party of New Yorkers passed through the city yesterday about noon on a special train for Jacksonville, Fla. The train was composed of six Pullman sleepers and one baggage car.”
“We are not surprised at the difficulty experienced by the surveyor working opposite the Piedmont House last Thursday, considering that we understand he was using a telescopic compass between the line of rails, and the real attraction was quite sufficient to have upset any bearings.”
“Capt. Lumsden arrived in the city last night. The Capt. has charge of the construction of the C.C.&C. Railroad at the breaks of the Cumberland, and had to come home on account of illness. WE hope soon to see him back at his post of jury again.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1888.
Carter’s Depot was located in Watauga, Tennessee.
Inst. is an abbreviation meaning “in the previous month”. Therefore, the infant was born on Feb. 7, 1888.
March 8, 1897: A hundred and twenty-five years ago readers of the Knoxville Sentinel learned, “Rev. J.E. Eakins of New Market has commenced service as pastor of the Presbyterian church (sic) at Johnson City.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. However, The Comet was published as a weekly newspaper.
March 8, 1922: A century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned, “The preliminary hearing of Carl Rider, charged with transporting and selling whiskey, was held before Judge J.H. Pierce in city police court yesterday afternoon. Rider was fined $50 and costs following which an appeal to the circuit court was taken by his attorney, Paul E. Divine.”
“A warrant was issued yesterday by United States Commissioner E.J. Vaught for the arrest of Rider under the federal statute; and as soon as served, it is probable that the defendant will be taken in Greeneville to await the action of the federal court. In the meantime, he is in the city jail in Johnson City in default of making bond.”
“Rider was arrested in Johnson City late Saturday evening in a local hotel, and in the room about five gallons of liquor were found. The evidence showed that it has been evidently brought into the hotel in suit cases, and that some of it had been sold by Rider to customers who had come to his room.”
Fifty dollars in 1922 is now worth about $830, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
March 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Plans for polling the city, block by block, in an effort to get the voters to pay their poll tax before next Friday so they can take part in the coming election, was discussed at a special business meeting of Kings Mountain Post No. 24, American Legion, last night in the ‘Fort.’”
“Commander John Roach announced that plans are being made to organize burial squads for military honors at the funeral of veterans who will be returned from overseas this summer.”
“There was some discussion of participating in the organization of a voters league for veterans.”
March 8, 1972: Fifty years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Buford Deaton, director of Student Enlistment at Milligan College, has announced that this year’s recruiting efforts will be aided by several additions and improvements which have been made within the program this year.”
“Foremost among these was the appointment of Don Edmonds, a student at the Emmanuel School of Religion, as parttime recruiter in charge of Milligan’s several ‘Gospel Teams’ which visit churches on weekends”
“The college has instructed Director of Development Gene Wigginton to hire a second full-time recruiter to aid Deaton.”
March 8, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Elizabethton, Johnson City Press readers learned, “Billy Graham’s son is no longer a wanted man, at least by the police in this East Tennessee city.”
“William Franklin Graham, III, 44, appeared in Carter County Sessions Court Friday and paid a $106.50 fine for a traffic violation.”
“Authorities issued a summons for the son of the famed evangelist when he failed to appear Feb. 24 on a charge of tailgating.”
“Judge Richard Gray said Graham should not expect special treatment.”
“’I always try to treat everyone the same in my court,’ he said.”
“Graham keeps an airplane at Elizabethton’s airport.”