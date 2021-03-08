March 8, 1888: The Comet opined, “There is not a newspaper in the First Congressional District opposing Bob Taylor that did not oppose him two years ago, yet, he got the district practically solid then, as he will do again.”
Taylor was Governor of Tennessee from 1887–1891, and was a native of Carter County.
March 8, 1900: Several Johnson City merchants had recently returned from buying trips, according to The Comet. “L.D. Gump has returned from the eastern markets.”
“Frank Taylor has returned from New York and is feeling particularly goodover (sic) his selection of spring novelties. What he will have to say to you next week through The Comet will interest you.”
“Mr. E.T. Hart has returned from the markets and is busy opening and arranging the new spring and summer goods that are being received daily.”
March 8, 1906: The Chattanooga News reported tragic news in a story with a Johnson City dateline. “Butler Taylor, aged 19 years, while attempting to couple cars on the Southern railway (sic) near the depot about noon Wednesday, was instantly killed. Taylor was not an employe (sic) of the railroad company, but has spent a great deal of his life on the trains around the city. The engineer ordered his brakeman to make the coupling and Taylor stepped in and attempted to make it, when the engineer reversed his engine, Taylor being caught between the bumpers. He was struck above the waist. His parents live in the eastern part of the city.”
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1906. The Comet was a weekly publication.
March 8, 1915: Readers of the Nashville Banner read of terrible news. With a Johnson City dateline, the newspaper reported “Robt. Blair, a prominent citizen and a member of one of the oldest families in this section, received serious burns Saturday near his home at Garbers, when he picked up a live electric wire, which he did not know was charged. Blair had just cut down the seventh pole that had been put up by the Tennessee Eastern Electric Company of this city, he having warned the company not to put the line across his property. He was attempting to remove the wire when he was burned. A neighbor went to his rescue and released him from the wire. He has been arrested and placed under bond.”
Garbers is a community near Lamar, in Washington County.
March 8, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff published a recipe for bean loaf. We would probably call this recipe a casserole today.
To make the “Bean Loaf: 2 cups cooked lima beans, 4 tablespoons peanut butter, 1 tablespoon fat, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 cup liquid, 1 cup crumbs, 2 tablespoons grated onion, 1-2 teaspoon (sic) celery seed, 1-4 teaspoon (sic) pepper. Chop the cooked beans coarsely, add the remaining ingredients, and bake in a moderate oven 30 minutes. The liquid may be milk or vegetable stock. Serve with tomato sauce.”
No indication was given regarding the temperature of a “moderate” oven. However, during this time in Johnson City, most kitchens were using wood-burning stoves, rather than electric ovens and ranges.
March 1923: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The meeting of Lions’ Club today at noon was taken up principally with a number of business matters and demonstration of the plan for the new club room for the local clubs, which calls for a $34,000 addition to the proposed new hotel to be built on the corner of Roan and Market streets.
Thirty-four thousand dollars in 1923 is now worth about $504,100. (Source: www.in2013dolalrs.com)
The “proposed new hotel” was the John Sevier Hotel.
March 8, 1939: With a Johnson City dateline, The Greeneville Sun reported about a troubling mystery regarding a missing minister. “Sheriff Ernest Brumit of Carter county indicated last night he had exhausted all available clues and still was unable to penetrate the veil of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Roy C. Robinson, Carter county (sic) minister who has been missing since February 24.”
The mystery continued, “….yesterday afternoon…officers discarded a theory he may have perished in a pond near Milligan College, after Sheriff Brumit and his deputies set off a series of dynamite explosions in the water, site of an abandoned rock quarry, without finding a trace of the body.”
“The sheriff said he decided to dynamite the pond ‘because of the possibility Robinson was murdered and his body thrown into the water.’ He said he felt it was also possible Robinson suffered from amnesia and fell into the water.”
More details revealed, “Brumit said he began to suspect foul play after Robinson’s wife…told him she received a telegram from Chicago, with the name ‘Royle Robinson’ signed.”
“The telegram, Mrs. Robinson told the sheriff, represented that sender to be her husband and asked that she send him $100 to ‘come home on.’ ”
“Brumit said Mrs. Robinson refused the telegram and notified him, since her husband’s first name is Roy instead of Royle and also because the message was addressed to ‘Mrs. Bernice Robinson.’ Mrs. Robinson said her first name is Bunice, not Bernice.”
Finally, readers learned, “The message was sent in care of the North American Rayon plant at Elizabethton, but Mrs. Robinson works at the Bemberg plant.”
One hundred dollars in 1939 is now worth about $1,882. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 8, 1956: “The teachers of Unicoi County have signed an agreement with the Red Cross Blood Program.
to join the group plan, according to J.M. Salmon, Jr., county blood program chairman,” The Erwin Record said.
March 8, 1966: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Sue Erwin had recently been accorded a wonderful honor. Miss Erwin, “niece of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Lilly, West Walnut Street, has been selected as a ‘Teen-of-the-Week’, representing University School.”
Readers also learned, “She is at present a junior in University High School and has been very active in numerous school activities throughout her educational career.”
