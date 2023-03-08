March 8, 1888: The Comet informed readers that “Moses Wright, a well-to-do farmer of Carter county, was robbed of $380, last Tuesday night.”
Three hundred and eighty dollars in 1888 is now worth nearly $12,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
March 8, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported that “Charles M. Taylor, United States commissioner at Johnson City, is in Knoxville attending court.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 8, 1900: The Comet informed readers that “Mrs. J. B. Thomas is seriously ill with grip at her home on Watauga Ave.”
“While many are improving, a number of our people are still tussling with the grippe.”
“Eugene Earnest is confined at his home with the grip, and is dangerously ill.”
We now call “grip” or “grippe” influenza. It was also sometimes known as “la grippe”.
March 8, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Erwin and a date of March 7. Readers learned that “Dr. W. S. Miller and Al Samson, who were given a preliminary hearing here before United States Commissioner P. W. Emmert this afternoon were bound over to the next term of Federal court under $2,500 bond each. Dr. Miller’s bond was secured, but Sampson was held in jail here on his default. The two men were arraigned on charges of violating the Harrison Narcotic Act, using the mails to defraud and forgery.”
“Dr. Miller and Sampson were arrested in Johnson City last Saturday on charges of receiving a quantity of narcotics from the post office at that place. It is said that they obtained these narcotics, valued at about $5,000, on a forged government order blank which is charged, was stolen from the office of a physician who has been dead for several months, thus making it possible to illegally obtain the ‘dope’ from wholesale drug houses.”
“Both of these men were already under bond for their appearance in Federal court on similar charges.”
Twenty-five hundred dollars in 1923 is now worth about $43,525, making $5000 in 1923 now worth about $87,000. Both of these amounts are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.
March 8, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A lyceum program, ‘Science Circus,’ will be presented by Bob Brown at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Science Hill High School, C. Howard McCorkle, principal, announced.”
“Brown’s program will cover the general subject of vibrations. His demonstration will include changing a boy’s voice to soprano by means of helium gas, and splitting white light into the colors of the rainbow.”
March 8, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “About 1,200 enthusiastic spectators enjoyed the second performance of the annual Kiwanis show Saturday night.”
“Observers labeled the second performance more lively even than the first which drew 1,500 persons Friday night.”
“Profits of the Kiwanis Frolics’ will be contributed to the Kiwanis Park project. Kiwanians have already signed a contract for their third annual show next year.”
“Following Saturday night’s performance the cast enjoyed a part in the East Tennessee College gymnasium, where Director Lloyd West, of the John B. Rogers Production Company was given a present.”
East Tennessee College is a reference to what is now known as East Tennessee State University.
March 8, 1964: In an article with a dateline from Pall Mall, Tennessee and carried by the Associated Press, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Sgt. Alvin York is still ailing, his doctor says, but has been granted his request to return to his farm home here after 13 days in a nearby Jamestown hospital.”
York World War I Medal of Honor winner, showed much improvement during his hospital stay, Dr. Guy Pickley said, but has not fully recovered when released Friday. York was in critical condition when rushed to the hospital for treatment of dehydration.”
“York has been bed-ridden about 10 years following a series of strokes. The hospital trip two weeks ago was the old soldier’s eighth in an 18-month period for treatment of a variety of illnesses.”
Pall Mall, Tennessee, is located about 203 miles from Johnson City. Jamestown, Tennessee, is approximately 192 miles from Johnson City.
March 8, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Rehearsals for the April 6 Miss Johnson City Pageant get under way Tuesday at East Tennessee State University.”
“Larry Reaves, chairman of the pageant, said that production would be under Jim Pickering. He added that Carolyn Tichenor would be contestants director.”
Contestants in the pageant included: Melita Brock, Kathy Powers, Suzanne Hawthorne, Carolyn Harris, Susan Morrill, Susan Segreant, Teresa McInturff, Mava Tipton, Phyllis Young, Ruthie Harrell, Teresa Nave, Susan Watson and Donna Polling.
March 8, 1975: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle warned readers that “Operation Tornado, a full-scale test of emergency preparedness in Washington County, will begin on the campus of East Tennessee State University today at 11 a.m. This is only a test. Emergency vehicles moving to and from the campus should be given proper heed. Seventy ETSU students will simulate casualties in the area of the women’s dormitories and will be given first aid and evacuated. The tests is being conducted by the Washington County — Johnson City Office of Civil Defense and Emergency Preparedness.”
March 8, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Natalie Holsten from the Elizabethton Bureau of the Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Roan Mountain. The flooding situation referred to in the article initially appeared in this column in January. Readers learned that “The task of rebuilding and repairing homes devastated by the January flooding of the Doe River has begun and is being organized by a local group of volunteers known as DRIFT.”
“DRIFT, which stands for Doe River Interfaith Flood Recovery Team, recently announced it soon will be breaking ground for seven new homes — five in Roan Mountain and two in Hampton — for flood victims.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City. Hampton is located about 16 miles from Johnson City. Both communities are in Carter County.
