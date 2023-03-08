Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 8, 1888: The Comet informed readers that “Moses Wright, a well-to-do farmer of Carter county, was robbed of $380, last Tuesday night.”

Three hundred and eighty dollars in 1888 is now worth nearly $12,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.

