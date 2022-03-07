March 7, 1897: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items, all with Johnson City datelines and a date of March 6. Readers learned sad news when they read that “Last Saturday morning Miss Caddie McGhee, aged 17, daughter of Rev. J. W. McGee, died of consumption at the residence of her parents in this city. The funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Methodist Episcopal church (sic) conducted by the pastor, Dr Caldwell, assisted by Dr. Kennedy and Rev. Herndon.”
“The 6-year-old daughter of John Little died Saturday morning of throat trouble.”
“T. V. McCown was ordained and installed as a ruling elder in the First Presbyterian church (sic) last Sunday, and W. N. Taylor deacon.”
“Cloudland hotel (sic), together with the one at Roan Mountain station (sic), has been leased to N. L. Murrell and associates (sic). These gentlemen has leased the two hotels for a period of five years.”
“Col. W. D. Dungan, of Elizabethton, president of the Watauga Telephone company (sic), and Dr. E. E. Hunter, secretary of the same organization, were in town Tuesday on business.”
“”Mayor Faw is at Knoxville to attend federal court for several days.”
Consumption is now known as tuberculosis, and is now cured with antibiotics.
There was also a Cloudland Hotel located at Roan Mountain, which is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times other days of the week. It is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 7, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “Lincoln once remarked that, ‘The Almighty has his own purposes.’ Many times we are in doubt as to just what those purposes are but we should know that only when our purposes coincide with those of the Almighty can we be ultimately successful.”
March 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “R. R. Emmert, member of the Washington county (sic) court (sic), remains ill at his home, 121 East Eleventh avenue (sic), where he has been confined to bed for a year and a half, family members said yesterday. He formerly maintained offices in the Arcade building (sic).”
March 7, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A contract award to Sutherland Construction Co. for immediate conversation of McArthur Hall, 106 W. Watauga Ave., to house a comprehensive community mental health center was announced yesterday by authorities of Memorial Hospital and the Watauga Area Mental Health Center.”
McArthur Hall, a property of Memorial Hospital, formerly used as a residence for nursing personnel and for classroom work, is already being used to some extent by the Center. All of the structure will be devoted to work of the Center.”
“The project for extensive alterations is being financed jointly by federal funds… state funding,… and local funds…”
“The federal allocation comes from the National Institute of Mental Health and the Appalachian Regional Commission. The state outlay is a grant by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health, representing a new policy by the state in matching local expenditures for health centers of this type.”
When completed, the construction project will mean the Johnson City area will be provided with the ‘largest, most comprehensive community mental health center in the state or surrounding region,’ Robert Owens, executive director of the care center, said.”
“In addition to a 34-bed in-patient psychiatric unit for both adults and children, there will be an out-patient program with a capacity of over 2000 patients per year, a day hospital with a capacity of 30 patients per day, a school for maladjusted youths, a drug abuse program and a program of community health education and consultation, Owens pointed out.”
Bruce Kidd was president of the board of directors of Memorial Hospital, and Frederic Brant was chairman of the operating committee of Watauga Area Mental Health Center.
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center. Watauga Area Mental Health Center is now known as Frontier Mental Health.
March 7, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story with the byline of Jim Wozniak, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Estimates put the cost of constructing a performing arts center in the $20 million to $30 million range, the chairman of the Cultural District Task Force told the City Commission Thursday.”
“After his presentation, Tim Jones said in an interview that the higher cost estimate arose from considering a facility with the maximum number of seats (about 2,300) and quality of construction and furnishing at about 75 or a scale of 100. The lower total is for a center with about 1,500 seats and bare ones furnishings and construction.”
“Jones said the figures came from the firm headed by Bruce Race, the consultant working on the cultural district.”
“Commissioner Pete Paduch asked for the estimate and expressed alarm when Jones gave it. But Paduch expressed his support for the project.”
“Jones said in the interview that it was unknown how much money the city would need to raise from private sources to pay for the center.”
“The center is just one component of the cultural district, and Jones came to the commission to seek $81,000 for Race to complete a master plan on the whole complex.”
“Paduch questioned the proposal, saying one quoted charge of $135 an hour was unacceptable. He also contended some items Race proposed to do, such as an inventory of existing facilities, could be handled by others. He believed the city should have hired an architect at this stage and that the person completing the work should be from Johnson City, not California, where Race is based.”
“Jones said he had heard of no objections from local architects about the city using Race for this work. He said he strongly supports using local talent on projects but that it is sometimes necessary to employ someone from a different area.”
“City Manager John Campbell said Race has a lot of experience with these types of projects and is known national and internationally for his urban design and planning.”
“The commission voted 4-0-1, with Paduch abstaining, to approve the money.”
Twenty million dollars in 1997 is now equal to about $34,741,000 making $40 million in the same year currently having a present value of approximately $69,483,000. Eighty-one thousand dollars in 1997 currently has the purchasing power of about $140,700. All of these current values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Many people have asked me how I write my daily column, “Today in Johnson City History.” I use a variety of resources, both online and in print form.
If you have any church or club newsletters or bulletins, graduation announcements, funeral visitation programs, yearbooks (school, club or church), information about a nonprofit (e.g., annual reports, fundraiser information, etc.), dance or music recitals, vintage bills of sale, I would love to have access to it.
If I am able to use it in my column, it will be attributed. If you need the resources returned, please make sure your contact information is included. I may be reached at 423-929-3111, extension 7. Leave a message. So many thanks for helping to make my column complete!