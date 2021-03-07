March 7, 1872: The Herald and Tribune reported news about Flag Pond Seminary “W.E. Tilson in writing us about this school says: ‘The Trustees of Flag Pond Seminary have again procured the services of our former teachers, Mr. James H. Sams, for an other (sic) ten months session. Our school will open on the 1st Monday in March, with competent assistants. From the interest manifested in the cause of education in this district, and the many donations to our school, we flatter ourselves that our school is opening with brighter prospects than heretofore.”
While we now regard a seminary as a graduate school for those wanting to learn more about religion or to prepare for the ministry, in 1872, the term commonly referred to a school.
The Herald and Tribune was a Jonesborough publication; Jonesborough was spelled that way at that time.
March 7, 1885: The Comet opined, “Johnson City ought to have street lamps.”
“Johnson City ought to have a new depot.”
“Johnson City ought to have better streets and sidewalks.”
“Johnson City ought to have a building society.”
“Johnson City ought to have a committee to distribute information concerning the advantages of this city.”
March 7, 1895: “An engine on the E.T. & W.N.C. R.R. was derailed yesterday near Cranberry, and the train did not reach Johnson City at all. An extra was made up to meet the delayed train and left here with the mail about five o’clock and returned at ten o’clock at night, “ according to The Comet.
Cranberry is located in North Carolina. It is approximately 32 miles from Johnson City.
March 7, 1911: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper published in Knoxville, reported a follow-up to a story a month previous. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of March 6, readers learned, “John Smith, the sixteen-year-old son of Dr. C.E. Smith, committed suicide last night by taking chloroform. He was not discovered until three o’clock this afternoon in Dr. Smith’s barn.”
The article went on to report, “Young Smith, a month ago today, shot J.T. Gray, principal of the West Side school (sic) building. It was thought at first Gray could not recover but for the first time he was able to sit up today. The shooting was the sequel of a chastening given the boy by the principal.”
March 7, 1911: The Parsons Daily Eclipse, a newspaper in Parsons, Kansas, reported the same story as The Journal and Tribune did above. However, the Kansas publication reported the events somewhat differently. Johnson City remained the dateline, but readers read, “Taunted by his playmates because he shot his school teacher in the back, a 15 year old boy, Charles Smith, was driven to suicide. He swallowed carbolic acid in a barn on his father’s farm.”
Additional details stated, “Young Smith shot his teacher, J.C. Gray, February 7, because the instructor had chastised him.”
According to Charles Mohler, D.D.S., carbolic acid and chloroform are two different things.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in March of 1911.
March 7, 1912: A year later, The Journal and Tribune published a story about a new business in Johnson City. With a Johnson City dateline, readers read, “Messers. Joe A. Wilson and Ferdinand Powell today announced under the partnership name of Wilson & Powell a new lumber and stave manufacturing plant for Johnson City. It will be capitalized at $40,000, and already a site for buildings has been selected in Carnegie and the buildings will be ready for occupancy in thirty days. Machinery which has been ordered will be in action in fifty days. Side tracks have already been put in and material will be assembled this week. Fifty men with a payroll of $125 a day will be given employment to start with.”
Forty thousand dollars in 1912 is now worth approximately $1,078,000. One hundred and twenty-five dollars in the same year now has the approximate equivalent worth of $3,371. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1912. The Comet was Johnson City’s newspaper at that time, but it was a weekly newspaper.
March 7, 1928: The Bristol Herald Courier reported on a “peeping Tom” in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, it was reported, “’Peeping Tom’ in the person of Robert Glover, aged 52, street employee of the city, was arrested about 1 o’clock Monday morning after he had created considerable excitement peeping in the windows of residents on Watauga avenue (sic).”
More details revealed, “When arrested the man was looking in the window of a residence in the 100 block of East Watauga. Members of the household saw the man and succeeded in holding him until officers arrived a few minutes later.”
March 7, 1935: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Johnson City police yesterday launched an intensive campaign against slot machine operators.”
The article continued, “Six alleged operators had been cited this morning and officers were seeking others. Confiscated machines are being held at headquarters for evidence.”
Finally, readers learned, “Two officers have been assigned to special duty to round up the machines.”
March 7, 1938: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Kingsport Times reported on a tragic accident. “Mrs. Anna Lydia Lucas, 84, mother of James H. Lucas, administration clerk of the Veterans hospital (sic) here, died almost instantly yesterday when she fell down a flight of stairs into the basement of her son’s home.”
The article also mentioned, “Physicians attributed death to a broken neck.”
The Veterans Hospital referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
March 7, 1942: The Alexandria Daily Town Talk, a newspaper in Alexandria, Louisiana, reported news about a former Milligan College key employee. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers in Louisiana learned, “When Milligan College gave a leave of absence to Dr. C.M. Eyler for army (sic) duty it lost an administrative officer, instructor, coach and athletic director.”
More details revealed, “Eyler reports for duty next week as a reserve captain, leaving behind his multiple duties here. Besides, he is a member of the executive committee of the national basketball rules committee.”
March 7, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Johnson, 414 West Pine street (sic), Mrs. Clarence Overman and son, C.L., returned Sunday from a two weeks’ trip to Florida.” (Mr. Johnson would later be a City Commissioner and then serve as Mayor of Johnson City from 1957 to 1959.) (Additional source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
March 7, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a tragic accident. “Pete Speropulos Sr., packaged meat distributor, who was admitted to Memorial Hospital Friday for treatment after losing ends of two fingers in an accident was listed in satisfactory condition today. The mishap occurred while Speropulos was packing meat and his hand slipped too close to a paper cutting machine.”
March 7, 1972: In the Region One Basketball Tournament, David Crockett defeated Tennessee High, while Dobyns-Bennett upset Elizabethton, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.