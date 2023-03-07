March 7, 1898: The Comet provided readers with “Western Pennsylvania Wisdom,” which originally appeared in the Pittsburgh Dispatch. Many of these words of wisdom still hold true today.
“The dog is to be envied. He doesn’t have to stretch his pants.”
“Vulgarity in long clothes is more shocking than immodesty in short skirts.”
“Wages always appeal to man’s hire nature.”
“Lawyers lay down the law when they take up a case.”
“A pretty woman can not throw a stone, but she can shoot a glance that hits the mark every time.”
“The sausage is only skin deep, and that’s the beauty of it.”
“We are rocked when young and clubbed when we grow old. ‘Tis a cruel world.”
“In choosing friends you are sure to make some enemies.”
“It would never do for a baker to stick up a sign, ‘No loafing here.’”
“The man who wants the earth is satisfied if he secures the dust.”
“People who are always in a hurry should sit on rush chairs.”
“Women are prettier than they used to be, and necessarily come higher.”
“The dumb waiter never expects a tip.”
“The breath of nature is offensive in the vicinity of a soap factory.”
The Pittsburgh Dispatch was a newspaper published in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from 1847 to 1923, according to Wikipedia.
March 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported good news. “There is no longer any danger from small-pox at Johnson City.”
“Small-pox” is a disease is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 7, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “Johnson City is an unusually well-equipped city for securing farm and real estate loans, on first mortgage security. While there is considerable local capitol (sic) available for this purpose, fully a dozen large insurance and loan companies have representatives in the city; at least one company is operating for that purpose solely, in addition to the loan department of the state banks. One of the three largest financial institutions in the world has a loan department agency in this city.”
March 7, 1947: The Elizabethton Star reported the sad news of the death of a prominent area resident. “Mrs. Flora Tipton Miller, widow of Lee F. Miller, who died at her home in Johnson City Wednesday evening at 8:15, was born and reared in Elizabethton. She was the daughter of John R. Tipton and Grace Huddle Tipton and came from a long line of patriotic ancestry.”
“Elizabethton was subdivided and laid off out of the farm of Jonathan Tipton, a great grandfather, and a descendent of Col. John Tipton of American Revolutionary fame. His father, John H. Tipton, was a prominent lawyer of Elizabethton and formed the partnership of Tipton and Simerly. Later it became Tipton, Simerly and Miller and continued successively as Miller, Deiler, and Hunter, which is the oldest and most continuous law partnership to remain here.”
March 7, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Assistant District Attorney Frank Hawkins announced yesterday he would seek the Republican nomination for district attorney of the First Judicial Circuit comprising Carter, Unicoi, Washington and Johnson counties.”
“’If elected, I will prosecute all law violations vigorously and shall conduct all the affairs of the office honestly and efficiently,’ Hawkins said.”
March 7, 1965: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Mrs. Harry Riggs has been re-named president of the Elizabethton Woman’s Club to serve for the 1965-66 year.”
“The slate of officers was presented by the nominating committee at a meeting this year.”
“Other officers are Mrs. C.C. Street, Mrs. Paul Crumley and Mrs. W.B. Brumit, vice presidents; Mrs. W.B. Loyd, recording secretary; Mrs. Frank Percy, federation secretary; Mrs. Herman Robinson, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. E.B. Tolliver, treasurer.”
“The meeting was held at the home of Mrs. C.C. Street. Assisting hostesses were Mrs. Milton Lubs, Mrs. Earl Whisnant, Mrs. K.P. Banks, Mrs. Hubert Speer, Mrs. J A. Long, Lucy Price and Mrs. Orvel Crowder.”
March 7, 1973: Fifty years ago today, big plans were in the making at East Tennessee State University, according to an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “’Unless you’re a crow you’ll have a hard time getting in and out of the university during the next two years!’”
“Dr. D.P. Culp, president of East Tennessee State University, made this comment yesterday as he told Rotarians about the varied construction projects under way on campus and the latest one starting today.”
“Groundbreaking for the new ‘mini-dome’ is set for 3:15 p.m. today with construction to begin soon. Completion is expected in less than two years.”
“Describing the complex as an ‘enormous structure,’ Dr. Culp said that in discussing the project with some of his staff, he told them to imagine a 100-ton mouse. When asked the meaning of the illustration, he said, ‘Well, that would be a big one!’”
“The structure will not be an architectural monument. Instead it will be highly utilitarian, according to Dr. Culp. He said it will house not only athletic facilities but also one of the most expensive physical education plants anywhere.”
March 7, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Entertainment Writer Lesia Paine-Brooks, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “Susan Lachmann and Karen Shaffer were pleasantly surprised at the power of suggestion, when more than 118 works of art honoring the female image were entered in the ‘Good Goddess’ art exhibition.”
“’I had hoped for at least 50 entries,’ said Shaffer, who coordinated the event through Art-House, her public relations/marketing agency based in Bristol, Va.”
“’Good Goddess,’ which is currently on display at G’s Cyber Café & Art Gallery, West Walnut Street, through March 28, features more than 70 paintings, drawings, mixed media and sculpture pieces by regional artists.”
