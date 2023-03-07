Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 7, 1898: The Comet provided readers with “Western Pennsylvania Wisdom,” which originally appeared in the Pittsburgh Dispatch. Many of these words of wisdom still hold true today.

“The dog is to be envied. He doesn’t have to stretch his pants.”

