March 6, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 5. “The barn of Herbert Smalling, near Watauga, was destroyed by fire early this morning. Six head of horses and one mule were burned to death, together with a quantity of hay, grain and farming implements. The loss was about $2,000; no insurance. Origin of the fire unknown.”
Watauga is a community located in Washington and Carter Counties.
Two thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth almost $67,200, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported news about the railroad; the dateline was Johnson City and the date was March 5. Readers learned that “Enter the Norfolk and Western and the Chesapeake and Ohio Railways in the field of those said to be bidding for the Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio railway.”
“The rumors which have stirred this city and section during the past few weeks have in no wise abated over the probable purchase of the Clinchfield or the Southern. Dispatches which have been received at Erwin during the past week from headquarters of the Southern, being in regard to the enlargement of the shops and the capacity for doing this, that and t’other thing have kept the citizens of that city guessing. But a gentleman returned from the East this week, who knowing that the Clinchfield is for sale, brings report that the Norfolk and Western and the Chesapeake and Ohio are both in the field and will make a bid for this wonderful coal carrying property.”
“The report that the Norfolk and Western, which is a branch of the great Pennsylvania system, is after the Clinchfield has received the old report of a probable extension of that line from Bristol to Johnson City or in the event the N. & W. Railway fails to build an extension, the purchase from the Southern railway of the twenty-five mile line between Bristol and Johnson City. It is a known fact that for years officials of the Norfolk and Western have had an eye on Johnson City and on several occasions it appeared that it would enter Johnson City but the hopes of the citizens of Johnson City were never realized.”
“The Chesapeake and Ohio has a connection with the Clinchfield and should it purchase this road, like the Norfolk and Western it would gain an entrance into the Southeastern territory. It is one of the most prosperous roads that seeks the Clinchfield.”
“While the Clinchfield has contributed greatly to the growth and development of Erwin, it is stated that with of the Southern’s coal routed over the Clinchfield branch the shops of that place would practically have to be doubled, which would mean a great increase in population for that thriving town. There are many persons in Johnson City who refuse to take a pessimistic view of the situation if the Southern should acquire it, but with the additional trains routed through this city, they argue that this would be a one railroad city, and express the hope that the Southern would treat this city as kindly as it has treated Asheville, N. C., in the way of advertising.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922; March 6, 1922 fell on a Monday.
March 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Three school board members will come up for election along with three city commissioners in the May 13 city election, and if school board candidates are as slow seeking the posts as those for city commission places, voters will be twiddling their thumbs faster.”
“As the situation stands, no one wants the job of handling local governmental affairs, but they are ‘scared someone unfit for the posts will be elected.’”
“Those whose terms will expire on the school board are Paul Jones, Mrs. H. C. Black, and D. R. Beeson. All three, who have held board posts for the past 12 years, said last night they are not candidates for re-election.”
March 6, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The March term of Johnson City Law Court was convened today by Judge Jack R. Musick at Ashe Street Courthouse.”
“Non-jury matters were taken up, with jury cases to be heard beginning next Monday.”
“Deputy Sheriff Beryl Collins was selected to assist the court due to the illness of O. D. Kincheloe, a civil deputy sheriff, who has served in that capacity for several years.”
“Kincheloe suffered a heart attack Saturday morning at his home, 806 Hillcrest Drive, and is now hospitalized at Veterans Administration Hospital, Mountain Home. His condition was listed today as satisfactory.”
The Veterans Administration Hospital is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
March 6, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Watauga, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “The City Commission here will decide who a new commissioner will be after Tuesday’s election resulted in a tie for the third sport between two of the five candidates.’
“Incumbent Kenneth Ray and Brenda Phipps each received 50 votes in the election to fill three City Commission spots. Incumbent Charles Hagy received 67 votes and incumbent Edith Smalling received 64 votes.”
“City Manager Hattie Skeans said after Smalling and Hagy are sworn in, which should occur within the next week, there will be a special called meeting of the commission to decided who the third commissioner will be.”
“’Once our new commissioners are sworn into office, we’ll call a city meeting, then break the tie,’ Skeans said. ‘This will be more feasible than having a re-election. This has been a headache since it happened.’”
“Skeans said the commissioners came to the decision after consulting with a state Election Commission officer and City Attorney Rick Beeson. A state code allows for the City Commission to either hold a re-election or cast the deciding vote in the event of a tie.”
“There are five city commissioners elected to a four-year term. Ray has served for the past two years as Watauga’s mayor, and for the past six years as a commissioner.”
As mentioned elsewhere in today’s column, Watauga is located in both Washington and Carter Counties.
