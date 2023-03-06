March 6, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of interest to area residents. News with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from March 5 included the following: “Although the people here have been worked up considerably for the past month over smallpox, the current of conversation drifted to the trouble with Spain as the result of the Maine disaster and that subject has interested the people here, as in other places, ever since the fatal explosion occurred. H.H. Hyder, the well-known ‘poet of the Watauga,’ and author of ‘Double Golden Chains With Blazing Diamonds Strung,’ has had an interesting dream on the subject, in which he saw three Spaniards plotting together, and he thinks that if he were in Havana he could recognize them among ten thousand.”
“The Sunday schools and the church services in all the churches here will be conducted as usual tomorrow.”
“Rev. D.L. Lander has returned from Roanoke, Va., where, in the First Presbyterian church, he preached last Sunday.”
“H.M. Cass, who has been in the Louisville Medical college during the winter, returned home Wednesday.”
“S.E. Miller has gone to South Pittsburg, where he will practice law.”
“C.D. Freiberg has returned from Helena, Ark., where he was visiting his sister.”
“R.S. Boyd, of St. Louis, has returned and will spend a few days with friends here.”
“The Sewing society met Monday afternoon at the residence of Mrs. Samuel Stone, on Unaka avenue, and enjoyed the features of the occasion very much.”
“Cards have been issued announcing the marriage of Miss Julia Mary Wagoner to Rev. White Newburg, at Mountain City, on Wednesday evening, March 16, at 8:30 o’clock. Miss Wagoner is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. N.J. Wagoner, and is a cousin of Mayor Faw, of this place, and has admiring friends here.”
News with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898, and a date of March 5 included: “There is a marked improvement in the smallpox scare situation in upper East Tennessee, so that the quarantine has been raised.”
“The revival meeting at the Methodist church closed last Wednesday night, having continued some four weeks. There were about seventy-five who made a profession of religion, and there were also about thirty backsliders reclaimed, so that in actual results it is by far the greatest and the best meeting this place has experienced since the war. Rev. Baylor, of Greeneville, was here during the last two weeks of the meeting, and before he left for home he was presented with $92, which had been made up for him by the different churches.”
“Tuesday, March 15, is the day set for holding the taxing district election. As there are only three to be elected, and some six or eight candidates in the field, the canvas will wax warm from now on until the polls are closed.”
“W.W. Faw, of Johnson City, was here last Thursday.”
“Mrs. John H. Bowman was here from Johnson City yesterday on a visit to her parents, Judge and Mrs. S J. Kirkpatrick.”
“George L. Smith left Tuesday for St. Louis.”
“It is said that Postmaster Willett will enter the lists as a candidate for a county office after his term as postmaster expires, in June next.”
News with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of March 5 included the following: “The contract for the Elizabethton electric light plant was signed Monday. The town will have electric lights within sixty days.”
“Mrs. Eva Snyder, wife of J M. Snyder, died Wednesday morning, of consumption. Rev. D.G. Pile conducted the funeral services from the M.E. church, Thursday, at 11 o’clock. The deceased leaves a husband and two children. Interment was at Bradley cemetery.”
“Arthur Simerly, who has been to school at Athens this winter, returned home on Wednesday.”
“Rev. Davd Kitzmiller, a prominent Baptist minister of Watauga valley (sic), is critically ill.”
“The Emmett Pants factory will start up in a few days.”
Smallpox is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination. It was sometimes spelled as “small-pox” in 1898.
Athens, Tennessee, is about 162 miles from Johnson City.
Watauga Valley was a community in rural Carter County; it is now known as Siam.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 6, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “A delightful affair of yesterday was the luncheon tendered by Mrs. L.W. McCown at her attractive home on E. Unaka Avenue, to compliment her house-guests Mrs. John Gilbreath and Mrs. Benton White of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Mrs. Gilbreath is in the Nutrition Service of the American Red Cross at Chattanooga, and yesterday afternoon delighted a most interesting lecture at the Junior High; it was through the invitation of the Public Welfare Committee of the Monday Club that Mrs. Gilbreath gave the address. Mrs. White is also a prominent club woman of the state.”
March 6, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Paty Lumber Company yesterday reported theft of an electric drill and a ratchet screwdriver from the lumber yard premises, Desk Sergeant Bill Roberts said.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.