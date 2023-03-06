Today in Johnson City History

March 6, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of interest to area residents. News with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from March 5 included the following: “Although the people here have been worked up considerably for the past month over smallpox, the current of conversation drifted to the trouble with Spain as the result of the Maine disaster and that subject has interested the people here, as in other places, ever since the fatal explosion occurred. H.H. Hyder, the well-known ‘poet of the Watauga,’ and author of ‘Double Golden Chains With Blazing Diamonds Strung,’ has had an interesting dream on the subject, in which he saw three Spaniards plotting together, and he thinks that if he were in Havana he could recognize them among ten thousand.”

“The Sunday schools and the church services in all the churches here will be conducted as usual tomorrow.”

Rebecca Henderson

Rebecca Henderson

