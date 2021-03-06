March 6, 1898: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported that the smallpox epidemic was getting better in Jonesboro. With a Jonesboro dateline, readers learned, “”There is a marked improvement in the smallpox scare affliction in upper East Tennessee, so that the quarantine has been raised.”
“Jonesboro” was spelled that way in 1898.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1898. The Comet was Johnson City’s newspaper at that time, and it was published on a weekly basis.
March 6, 1909: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on recent activity at Munsey Memorial Church. “The concrete floor in the basement of Munsey Memorial church (sic) has been completed and the room will soon be ready for the library and school equipment. Arrangements for purchasing all supplies are being looked into by Rev. S.B. Vaught, who will have absolute charge of all of it. A set of rules and by-laws governing the Munsey club (sic) have been published and distributed to the members. The dues are only twenty-five cents a month, and the membership will be large. The time of using club rooms will be divided between the men and boys, and the women and girls.”
A quarter in 1909 is now worth about $7.19. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1909. The Comet was Johnson City’s newspaper, and it was a weekly publication.
March 6, 1915: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported information on the women’s suffrage movement in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “The Equal Suffrages league of Johnson City is showing much activity in the work at this time and will continue to keep busy until the legislature meets in 1917. Numbers of meetings have been held and (indecipherable) efforts are being made to increase the membership, which is growing. The officers of the league are: president, Mrs. Ferdinad (sic) Powell; Vice-President, Mrs. J.P. Metzger; corresponding secretary, Mrs. W.E.F. Milburn; recording secretary, Mrs. Paul E. Devine; treasurer, Mrs. Jas. Pouder.”
The Comet was Johnson City’s newspaper in 1915. It was only published on a weekly basis.
March 6, 1919: Food insecurity was a problem over a century ago, as it continues to be so today. The Johnson City Daily Staff put forth this plea to its readers: “The little folks at the Children’s Home are out of potatoes. Have you more than you need that you can share with them?”
The article continued to state, “Potatoes are a very important part of their food and your gift will be appreciated.”
March 6, 1923: A nurse’s badge had been found, according to a classified advertisement in the Johnson City Chronicle. Readers read, “FOUND – Nurse’s badge. Owner may have same by calling at this office, identifying property and paying for this ad.”
“This office” presumably meant that of the Johnson City Chronicle. However, neither a telephone number nor address were listed.
March 6, 1931: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Lieutenant Commander W.A. Richardson, U.S.N., and Lieutenant Charles Coe, U.S.N., of Pensacola, Florida, arrived Thursday afternoon by aeroplane (sic), to be guests of Mr. and Mrs. George Sells, Sunset Hill. Commander Richardson is a brother of Mrs. George C. Sells.”
Sunset Hill was the name of the Sells’ residence.
March 6, 1936: Johnson City Press readers learned about a new post office to be built in Johnson City. “Construction of Johnson City’s new $185,000 post office building will begin in the new future, federal officials indicated today, following the announced selection of the East Main street (sic) site.”
The article continued, “The federal structure will be built on the property situated between the Tennessee Eastern Electric company (sic) and the driveway leading from East Main street (sic) to the Parker-Budd hospital (sic), it was announced yesterday in Washington by a joint treasury-post office inter-department communication.”
One hundred, eighty-five thousand dollars in 1936 is now worth about $3,482,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Parker-Budd Hospital was a private hospital.
The post office building mentioned above is now the location of WJHL-TV.
March 6, 1941: The Johnson City Press reported, “Clear Springs Home Demonstration Club met recently at the home of Mrs. Frank Keys for the regular March session. Twenty members and two visitors were present.”
Clear Springs is a community near the Washington-Greene County line.
Home demonstration clubs were initiated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a way to demonstrate to rural women easier and more efficient methods of working in and around the home and farm. Over the years, however, the clubs also fulfilled a social need for many farm wives.
March 6, 1955: Reporting with a dateline of Johnson City, readers of the Kingsport Times-News learned, “Three nationally known golfers will give exhibition here at the Country Club soon, club pro Theo Webster announced today.”
“Miss Patty Berg will be here March 15; Mrs. Jackie Pung will appear here March 22; and it was announced tonight that Bill Taoki would give an exhibition at the club on April 15.”
The “Country Club” referred to is the Johnson City Country Club.
March 6, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle gave readers a chuckle.
“Husband: ‘It says here in the paper that the silly woman can manage a clever man, but it takes a very clever woman to manage a fool.’”
Wife: ‘Why, thank you, dear. That’s the nicest compliment I’ve had today.’”
March 6, 1964: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Kyle Chinouth, Rt. 3, reported to police the theft of his 1959 Oldsmobile colored blue and having license tag number 6T-5757 from the Holiday Lanes Parking lot.”
March 6, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Jim Reece, 407 W. Main St., told police that his home was entered when he and his wife were out. He reported several items of clothing missing, three electric cords, and all his groceries.”
March 6, 1971: Readers were reminded of the “Pancake Jamboree today at First Presbyterian” in over-the-masthead headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. (March 6, 1971 was a Saturday.)