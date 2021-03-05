March 5, 1899: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported on recent damaging weather in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date from March 4, readers learned, “The heaviest rain and electric storm for many years visited this section on Thursday. The rain came down in torrents, flooding everything. Many residents along Bushy creek (sic) were compelled to move out fast from their houses. All escaped with their lives but lost some property. Many country people who were in the city trading were unable to get home on account of the swollen streams. A report comes to the city this morning that lightning struck John S. Thomas’ barn on Watauga river (sic), killing a fine horse and a mule. The barn caught fire, but was extinguished before any serious damage was done. All the streams are still high and considerable damage is reported from the surrounding country.”
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1899. Johnson City’s newspaper at the time was The Comet, which was published weekly.
March 5, 1891: The Comet explained to readers, “The law recently passed extending the time for paying taxes until May 1st does not apply to 1890 taxes. The law did not go into effect until after February 1st.”
March 5, 1901: With a dateline of Johnson City, readers of The Knoxville Sentinel learned, “J.A. Vines, the assistant postmaster of this place, attended the inaugural exercises at Washington City.”
The inaugural exercises referred to were in reference to President William McKinley. (Inauguration Day was moved to January 20 in 1937, after the ratification of the Twentieth Amendment.)
At that time, Washington, D.C. was frequently called “Washington City.”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1901.
March 5, 1911: The Daily Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported with a dateline of Johnson City, “Congressman Sells’ friends here felt jubilant this afternoon when it was learned that he had prevailed on President Taft to withdraw from the senate (sic) the nomination of Hon. Joe W. Howard, for postmaster of Greeneville. It is now thought Mr. Sells will have little trouble in securing the appointment of Phil Shoun. The political battle was the most desperate Massey and Sells have yet engaged in.”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in March of 1911.
March 5, 1917: The Johnson City Staff ran an advertisement for Cate’s, which was a branch of Miller’s Department Store in Knoxville. Cate’s was located at 220 Main Street, and had umbrellas on sale for $1.98 and $2.47.
The advertisement read: “We Knew East Tennessee Folks Wanted Good Umbrellas ... therefore when a manufacturer who makes only high grade Umbrellas (sic) offered his entire line of sample handles at a price we bought them, 1367 entire, and had them made up into the best umbrellas (sic) value possible – American taffeta of the finest, most serviceable grade was used – steel frames of the finest quality – making a combination of beauty and strength.
The advertisement further stated, “The umbrellas are now here – barely two handles are alike – we can not (sic) begin to tell you of what wonderful values these umbrellas are – Now is the time to buy a supply of umbrellas to last all year.”
A dollar and ninety-eight cents in 1917 is worth about $40.46 in 2021 dollars. Two dollars and forty-seven cents in 1917 is now worth approximately $50.48. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 5, 1924: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported on the recently updated population of Johnson City. With a dateline of Johnson City, it was revealed, “Johnson City has a population of a little more than 17,000, according to a census just completed by the police department. This does not include the national sanitorium (sic) or the state normal and those from outside the limits, which would run the total to more than 20,000.”
“The census of 1920 shows 12,442 as the population, the recent recount disclosing a gain of nearly 50 per cent in three years.”
The “sanitorium” (sic) is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The “state normal” referred to the Normal School, which eventually became known as East Tennessee State University.
March 5, 1936: The Bristol News Bulletin reported on a possible landing field for airplanes in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers read, “Plans of the city to establish an airplane landing field next to a school here have aroused opposition on the part of the school board, whose members content that such a development would among other things … increase confusion and lack of attention of class work among the students.”
More details revealed, “The mayor and board of commissioners have granted a lease on a field adjacent to the Henry Johnson school (sic) but today they were in receipt of a mailed resolution adopted by the city school board which said that development of the landing field would be ‘detrimental to the welfare and satisfactory conduct’ of the school.”
March 5, 1941: The Bristol News Bulletin reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, of an upcoming election. “Thursday, March 13, the final date for paying 1940 poll taxes and qualifying in the city election of May 13, is less than 10 days distant, and Johnson Citians still show no eagerness to take part in the balloting, Deputy Trustee E.W. Pierce said yesterday.”
March 5, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Charges of selling beer on Sunday were dismissed against Mrs. John Kovach by Judge George N. Barnes in police court yesterday. Charlie Aiken, city (sic), was prosecutor in the case.”
March 5, 1962: A sample ballot for a municipal election the following day was printed on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Voters could vote for seven of eight candidates to be elected as Charter Commissioners. Those who were running were “D.R. Beeson, Jr., George Brandt, Chas. O. Gordon, Dr. Walter D. Hankins, Raymond Huff, Ella V. Ross, George T. Speed, Harold Thompson.”