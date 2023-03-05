March 5, 1891: The Comet opined that “It is a poor week when something new is not inaugurated in Johnson City. The leading enterprise for this week is a medicine company. A charter has been obtained for the Johnson City Medicine Company and it is rapidly getting in shape for business. A room has been rented in the Evan’s block on West Main street. The capital stock is sufficient to make a success and is taken by the following gentlemen: W. L. Taylor, C. M. Taylor, W. K. Martin, D. B. Farnsworth, J. T. Alderson and J. M. Martin. These gentlemen are al (sic) home men and will begin the business with a determination to succeed and will do so. They will manufacture all kinds of preparations for all ailments the flesh is heir to. The names of their remedies have not been given out but we are imformed (sic) they have some excellent formulas.”
March 5, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 2, the Morristown Republican reported, “The public schools which have been closed for two weeks on account of smallpox reopened today.”
“The city officials now feel confident that smallpox has been stamped out here, since no case has developed for the past thirteen days. The quarantine was most effectually carried out. Not a single case occurred outside of the exposures from the two calls from Middlesboro. This was confined to about thirty people, eleven of whom contracted the disease.”
Smallpox is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination. It was sometimes spelled “small-pox” in 1898.
Middlesboro, Kentucky, is about 112 miles from Johnson City.
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee from 1893 until 1920. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 5, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported a very sad story to readers. “Friends and acquaintances here and at Elizabethton were grieved to learn of the death of E. N. Riddle, which occurred Sunday, February 25th at Wilcox, West Virginia, from the effects of an accidental bullet wound inflicted by a serenader a week before on the return of Mr. Riddle and his bride from trip to Cuba.”
“Mr. Riddle, 41, had been connect-in (sic) official capacity with the N. & W. Ry. for over twenty years. He recently married Miss Alice Rowland of Churchill, Tenn. The deceased is survived by his father, Marion Riddle of Roanoke, and a sister, Mrs. S. M. Cloyd of that city, and his wife. His remains were interred at Churchill.”
“Ry.” is an abbreviation for “Railway.”
“Churchill” is now spelled “Church Hill.” Church Hill is about 31 miles from Johnson City, and is located in Hawkins County.
March 5, 1941: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “G. W. Hollifield of Erwin, Clinchfield Railroad employee, received emergency treatment at Appalachian Hospital shortly after 11 o’clock this morning for a deep cut around and beneath his right eye, received, he said, when the cab of freight train No. 95 upon which he was standing suddenly lurched and threw him from the train.”
“The train was beginning a trip from Erwin to Elkhorn Ky., when the mishap occurred. The attending physician said the cut was not of a serious nature. One of Hollifield’s thumbs was badly ‘skinned’”.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Elkhorn, Kentucky is about 113 miles from Johnson City.
March 5, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Johnson City yesterday is a long step nearer a cherished goal — a combined civic building and an armory.”
“Major General William M. Garrison and Colonel Wallace Wiley of the military department of the State of Tennessee have placed unequivocal approval on the proposed site, municipally owned land near Central Fire Hall on East Main street.”
“The two military officers, visiting here briefly Wednesday afternoon, told City Manager Dewey Leonard: ‘That site is the most beautiful we have seen in Tennessee.’”
“The officers made the inspection on the basis of a Johnson City request for inclusion in the state armories program, with the definite understanding that the building here would be a combination. City officials had emphasized they were not interested in an armory alone, their primary concern being the civic building.”
“Leonard expressed regret that time did not permit his notifying officials of the Chamber of Commerce, the Park and Recreation Board and other civic agencies of the inspection.”
March 5, 1958: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A desperate Carter County school situation became intensified yesterday as the second school within three months burned to the ground.”
“Unaka Elementary School was destroyed by fire of undetermined origin early yesterday. On Dec. 16, Cloudland High School burned.”
“An emergency meeting of the school board began the study of the school situation yesterday. Supt. N. E. Hyder said state school officials are due in Carter County the week of March 24 to make a survey of school needs.”
March 5, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided this quip to readers: “Husband to his wife, as she tried on a new dress: ‘Of course you can buy it, dear. I like the middle-aged look it gives you.’ ”
March 5, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers of the death of a prominent citizen. “Eddie M. Henry, Jr., 75, 226 Bart Green Road, died Wednesday, March 4, 1998, at North Side Hospital following a lengthy illness.”
“Mr. Henry was an Abingdon, Va., native and a son of the late Eddie M. and Elizabeth Austin Gervin Henry.”
“He was one of the founders of TPI Corp., which has facilities in Johnson City and Gray. Mr. Henry retired from TPI, where he served as vice president of sales. He also served on the board of directors.”
“Mr. Henry was a World War II Army veteran having served in the Pacific.”
“He was a graduate of William King High School, Abingdon.”
“Mr. Henry was a Presbyterian.”
“Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Wilma Carder Henry, three sons, Eddie Henry III, Gray, Bradley Henry, Johnson City, and Gary Henry, Colleyville, Texas, one brother, R. E. Henry, Sr., Johnson Cit; and eight grandchildren.”
