Today in Johnson City History

March 5, 1891: The Comet opined that “It is a poor week when something new is not inaugurated in Johnson City. The leading enterprise for this week is a medicine company. A charter has been obtained for the Johnson City Medicine Company and it is rapidly getting in shape for business. A room has been rented in the Evan’s block on West Main street. The capital stock is sufficient to make a success and is taken by the following gentlemen: W. L. Taylor, C. M. Taylor, W. K. Martin, D. B. Farnsworth, J. T. Alderson and J. M. Martin. These gentlemen are al (sic) home men and will begin the business with a determination to succeed and will do so. They will manufacture all kinds of preparations for all ailments the flesh is heir to. The names of their remedies have not been given out but we are imformed (sic) they have some excellent formulas.”

March 5, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 2, the Morristown Republican reported, “The public schools which have been closed for two weeks on account of smallpox reopened today.”

