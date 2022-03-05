March 5, 1891: The Comet reported, “It is a poor week when something new is not inaugurated in Johnson City. The leading enterprise for this week is a medicine company. A charter has been obtained for the Johnson City Medicine Company and it is rapidly getting in shape for business. A room has been rented in the Evan’s block on West Main street (sic). The capital stock is sufficient to make a success and is taken by the following gentlemen: W.L. Taylor, C.M. Taylor, W.K. Martin, D.B. Farnsworth, J.T. Alderson and J.M. Martin. These gentlemen are al (sic) home men and will begin the business with a determination to succeed and will do so. They will manufacture all kinds of preparations for all ailments the flesh is heir to. The names of their remedies have not been given out but we are informed they have some excellent formulas.”
March 5, 1917: The Johnson City Staff informed readers that President Woodrow Wilson had been inaugurated President of the United States.
In 1917, presidential inaugurations took place in March, rather than in January, as they presently do.
March 5, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle informed readers, “Twenty-three offenders were brought before the city judge last week, on a multitude of charges, and fines amounting to more than $500 were assessed making about an average record in the municipal court. The cases docketed were: Drunk 6; vagrancy and street walking 5; prostitution, 5; speeding, 1; fighting 1, disorderly 2; keeping house of ill repute 1; transporting whiskey 1; carrying arms 1.”
Five hundred dollars in 1922 is now worth nearly $8,300, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on the other days of publication.
March 5, 1928: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Mr. George A. Morrisey of Harrisburg, Pa., is a visitor at the National Soldiers Home, coming to attend the funeral Monday of his Uncle, Mr. Tom Morrisey.”
“Friends of Miss Ruby Shipley will be sorry to hear that she remains ill at her home on Popular (sic) street (sic).”
“Friends of Mrs. W.M. Lambert will regret to learn that she is ill at the Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Rhea, and daughter, Mary Ellen Rhea, motored to Greeneville Sunday and spent the day as the guest of Mrs. Rhea’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Cox.”
The National Soldiers Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
March 5, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news that could have had a tragic ending. The dateline was Relief, N.C., and the date was March 4. “The owner of White Swan restaurant, of Spruce Pine, N.C., became snowbound after traveling three miles up Pigeon Roost creek (sic) Saturday night at 1 o’clock, when getting on the wrong road.”
“After his car got stuck in a snow-drift, he walked nearby to a farmhouse and received aid from two farmers who pulled his car out with a horse, so he could start back down the road, in the direction toward his house.”
“The prominent business man (sic) stated he was going home after a trip to Johnson City, and by mistake got on this side road, which was leading him in the wrong direction, before his car got stuck in the snow. If the man had traveled two more miles he would have come to the end of the Pigeon Roost road (sic).”
“Many travelers come to Pigeon Roost each month, lost on their route, as there is no sign board at the mouth of the creek to show that this really is Pigeon Roost creek (sic).”
Relief, North Carolina, is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
Spruce Pine, North Carolina, is about 46 miles from Johnson City.
March 5, 1972: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline of Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “A county-wide meeting of Carter County Republicans is set for 7:30 p.m. tomorrow at the courthouse when Bill Jenkins, Tennessee Commissioner of Conservation, will speak.”
“The meeting was arranged by the Republican Women’s Club of which Jimmie Buck is president.”
“She stressed that March is membership month, and the group is striving to reach a goal of 500 before the election.”
“Commissioner Jenkins will discuss effective methods to increase membership.”
“Also, Miss Buck reminds Republican women of the invitation to a brunch to be held in Nashville March 12 in special honor of Mrs. Nixon.”
“Also, Gov. Dunn, Sen. Howard Baker and William Brock and their wives will be attending the brunch, along with Republicans and their families across the state.”
Richard Nixon was president of the United States in 1972.
March 5, 1988: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra and the Johnson City Civic Chorale performed together at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The program featured an evening of Rodgers and Hammerstein, and was the third annual Pops Concert of the two organizations. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program.)
March 5, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press learned news of the death of a prominent Carter County citizen. “N. Fletcher Grindstaff, 73, Rt. 7, Southgate Drive, died Tuesday, March 4, 1997, at his residence following a brief illness.”
“Mr. Grindstaff was a lifelong Carter County resident and a son of the late Allen and Lulu Fletcher Grindstaff.”
“He was retired and was the former president and CEO of Happy Valley Credit Union.”
“Mr. Grindstaff was a former state president of the Tennessee Credit Union and former president volunteer of the Corporate Credit Union.”
“He was president of the Carter County American Association of Retired Persons and a member of Elizabethton Elks Lodge No. 1847, where he served as exalted ruler from 1959-60. Mr. Grindstaff also served as district deputy grand exalted ruler from 192-63.”
“He was an active member and deacon of Central Baptist Church, Johnson City. Mr. Grindstaff was the teacher of the Crusaders Sunday School Class.”
Mr. Grindstaff’s survivors included his wife, one son and two granddaughters.
WRITER’S NOTE: Many people have asked me how I write my daily column, “Today in Johnson City History.” I use a variety of resources, both online and in print form.
If you have any church or club newsletters or bulletins, graduation announcements, funeral visitation programs, yearbooks (school, club or church), information about a nonprofit (e.g., annual reports, fundraiser information, etc.), dance or music recitals, vintage bills of sale, I would love to have access to it.
If I am able to use it in my column, it will be attributed. If you need the resources returned, please make sure your contact information is included. I may be reached at 423-929-3111, extension 7. Leave a message. So many thanks for helping to make my column complete!