Today in Johnson City History

March 4, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “The following important news from the Johnson City Staff is of interest:”

“Another matter which the board of trade now has in hand, and for which negotiations are pending is to effect an arrangement whereby the E. T. & W. N. C. railway will be changed into standard gauge from here to Elizabethton, with a third rail for the narrow gauge trains to run on. The object of this scheme is to make connection with the Bristol & Elizabethton road at the latter place, making a direct line from Johnson City to Bristol, thus securing a lower freight rate to Johnson City.”

