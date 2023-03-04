March 4, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “The following important news from the Johnson City Staff is of interest:”
“Another matter which the board of trade now has in hand, and for which negotiations are pending is to effect an arrangement whereby the E. T. & W. N. C. railway will be changed into standard gauge from here to Elizabethton, with a third rail for the narrow gauge trains to run on. The object of this scheme is to make connection with the Bristol & Elizabethton road at the latter place, making a direct line from Johnson City to Bristol, thus securing a lower freight rate to Johnson City.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 4, 1911: The Johnson City Comet reported, “The entertainment at Munsey Memorial Methodist church last night by Miss Lucille Wright was a delightful affair. Miss Wright is one of the most cultured elocutionists this city has ever had the pleasure of hearing. Her readings were fine, the dialect stories true to life and the dramatic efforts just too cute to talk about. Mrs. John Lamb sang a solo and her wonderfully sweet voice was never heard to better advantag (sic). The accompaniment was played by Mrs. J. A. Cargille on the piano and she was assisted by Mrs. Ernest Miller on the violin. Mrs. Lamb had to respond to an encore and a second solo. The church was well filled with a cultured audience and the literary and musical feast was highly enjoyed.”
March 4, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that:
“Notable sections of Johnson City known by ‘nicknames,’ usually given, however, by others than those residents of the section are: Pot Liquor Flats; Cripple Creek; Fordtown; Reelfoot; Dogtown; Paupertown; Ten Row; Red Row; High Curve; Stumptown; No-Man’s Land; Y Settlement; and several localities referred to by the name of the former owners of the farmers land on which houses have been built.”
March 4, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned very exciting news regarding the newspaper. “The PRESS-CHRONICLE announces acquisition of the world-wide leased wire service of the UNITED PRESS.”
“Beginning next Monday, the full report of the United Press will serve both morning and evening editions.”
“The UP service will be IN ADDITION to that of the ASSOCIATED PRESS, whose facilities the PRESS-CHRONICLE has used ever since publication under the present ownership.”
“The PRESS-CHRONICLE will be the ONLY newspaper between Roanoke, Va., and Knoxville, Tenn., carrying the news reports of BOTH great agencies of distribution, the AP and the UP.”
“Your newspaper now will have TWO sources for all major happenings, wherever they occur. It will have a choice in stories, or it can use both. The result will be more latitude for the editors, a much more complete presentation of the news for readers.”
“In announcing acquisition of UP to complement and supplement AP, Publisher Carl A. Jones, Jr., said the move was ‘in line with an objective we keep continuously before us: to give our readers the best small-town newspaper within our power to produce.’”
“Very few newspapers of the size of the PRESS-CHRONICLE have more than one news service.”
“Associated Press is the ‘old reliable,’ the standard by which news services are judged. United Press is younger but just as famous. The two together make an unbeatable team for any newspaper.”
“Some facts about United Press:”
“UP was founded in 1907. It was the outgrowth of the determination of American newspaper publishers to have an independent source of news.”
“Founded on that basis, the United Press has become one of the greatest distributors of news throughout the world and perhaps is known and respected in more countries and by more newspaper readers than any other similar agency.”
“Today United Press provides news for publication and broadcast to 2,885 newspapers and radio broadcasters throughout the world, including 1,016 newspapers and 809 broadcasters in the United States and 915 newspapers and 145 broadcasters in other countries of the world.”
“To speed its dispatches from world capitals and centers of activity around the globe, the United Press employs every modern means of communication — wireless, teletype printers, transoceanic cables, telephones and its own highly developed system of shortwave receiving stations.”
“Over its numerous news channels, domestic and foreign, the United Press moves an estimated daily total of 750,000 words — enough to fill several full-length novels.”
“Through its United Press affiliation, the PRESS-CHRONICLE supplements the work of its own staff with dispatches written by the 1,100 full-time correspondents who man the 139 United Press bureaus located in every important news center of the world.”
March 4, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published this in the “Polly’s Pointers” column.
“Dear Polly –
“My Pet Peeve is with children and bicycle riders who really take advantage of those radio announcers who say ‘Look out for the children.’ They form a big gang and ride right out in the middle of the street. You drive slowly and honk lightly and then they barely give you enough room to get through and often hit the car as you pass. Several times I would have hit bicycle riders had I not been going slowly. When they want to change lanes they often dart right out in front of a car. I am surprised there are not even more accidents. Of course, the radio announcers should continue to say ‘Look out for the children,’ BUT I also suggest they add ‘Children, watch that traffic.’ I do hope this serves as a warning to careless children and bicycle riders.”
The letter was signed, “Violette”.
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.