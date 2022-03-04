March 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published a list of “Don’ts For Slender Women.” The list included: “Don’t wear black; black has a tendency to make any one (sic) look slender. Light clothes are the most becoming.”
“Don’t have your lingerie too closefitting, have your undershirts gathered arond (sic) the hips and a full front in your underwaist (sic) is good.”
“Don’t strive for long-waisted effects or use pointed girdles; the longer you make yourself look, the thinner you will appear.”
“Don’t stay up late at night; get at least nine hours good sleep. A woman needs more sleep than a man, and nothing keeps her in good condition like lots of sleep.”
“Don’t wear stripes, checks, plaids and and (sic) horizontal effects are better for thin women. They should strive for becoming, deceiving effects if they study dressing at all.”
“Don’t wear a large-broad-brimmed hat — it looks out of proportion, especially as the face of a slender girl is usually small. A moderate sized or small hat will be found much better.”
March 4, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “The display of millinery, the work of the second year class of the High school (sic), shown in the window of Sterchi Furniture Company yesterday, requires the explaining placards with the exhibit to distinguish it from one by leading fashion modistes. Remarkable taste and style are in evidence, and the workmanship and material are without flaw. The exhibit is a splendid tribute to the vocational department of the school.”
The high school referred to is now known as Science Hill High School; the high school in 1922 was located in downtown Johnson City.
A modiste is someone who creates fashionable millinery or dress wear.
March 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Sheriff Luke M. Warrick and his department have begun a drive to crack down on all local bootleggers. A total of nine arrests were made over the weekend.”
“Wilbur Arp, Washington county (sic) resident was bound over to grand jury investigation and placed under $500 bond each on two separate counts of selling and possessing liquor, at a hearing yesterday at 2 p.m., before Magistrate L.W. Oaks t the Ashe street court house (sic).”
“Other cases heard were:”
“Elizabeth Lowe, possessing and selling, bound over to grand jury investigation and placed under a $500 bond; Earl Wheeler, selling and possessing, bound over to grand jury investigation, under a $500 bond; Grandull (sic) Campbell, possessing, fined $50 and costs; Dewey Lilly, selling and possessing, trial set, for Wednesday, bond set at $250; Charlie Fair and John Hilbert were charged with possessing. The warrant was withdrawn by the prosecutor, C.W. Wheeler, brother of Earl Wheeler.”
“Sheriff Warrick says he intends to arrest and convict all the so-called ‘big shot’ bootleggers and the pocket peddlers. ‘It will take time,’ he said, ‘but I am sure that it can be done.’”
Five hundred dollars in 1947 is currently equivalent to about $6,250, making $250 now having the purchasing power of $3,125. Therefore, $50 in 1947 is now worth approximately $625. All of the current values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
March 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Mars Hill, N.C., readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “The Raleigh-based National Opera Company will give a free public performance of Puccini’s romance, ‘La Boheme’ … Tuesday in Moore Auditorium here at Mars Hill College.”
“The tragic love story will be given in English and is said to be a fairly accurate portrayal of Bohemian artists in the Latin Quarter of 19th century Paris.”
“The National Opera Company has given over 2,000 performances in some 30 states since it was founded in 1948 by a Raleigh attorney.”
“Its aims are to create an audience for the operatic art form by giving all of its productions in English and to give experience and employment to young singers.”
“’La Boheme’ opens in the cold, unheated apartment of four Bohemian friends on Christmas Eve. Rodolfo, a poet, Marcello, a painter, and the philosopher Colline are invited to spend a night on the town by Schaunard, a musician.”
“Marcello, Colline and Schaunard leave for a café, but Rodolfo, who has a magazine article to write, says he will join them later. His writing is interrupted by the beautiful young Mimi. She has come only to get a light for her candle, but she and Rodolfo quickly fall in love.”
“Later, they join the others in the café, where the coquettish Musetta is trying to get the attention of her former lover Marcello. She finally succeeds and all are happy … for a while.”
“Jealousy finally drives the two couples apart, but Rodolfo and Marcello are unable to forget their sweethearts. Their separations are abruptly ended one day when Musetta brings a dying Mimi to the apartment of the four friends. Although brought together by this crisis, there is nothing that anyone can do except make Mimi more comfortable.”
“The opera ends as she dies in the arms of the heart-broken Rodolfo.”
Mars Hill College is now Mars Hill University. It is located approximately 44 miles from Johnson City.
March 4, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported sad news regarding the Johnson City economy. As they read an article with the byline of Phyllis Johnson, readers learned that “In the topsy-turvy world of business, Allegiance Healthcare Corp’s local latex glove plant has ended up on the bottom rung once again. After digging in and working hard to save their jobs seven years ago, 200 workers learned Monday the plant will be closed by the end of the year.”
“Work now done here will be moved to a Malaysian operation, which is located near the world’s largest source of latex.”
“In 1990, when the plant was part of Baxter International Inc., the same plans were announced. But rather than let go, employees embarked on a self-administered quality management program that cut costs dramatically and improved production so much the company changed its mind a year later.”
“Along the way, the plant became a flagship of sorts of Baxter, a shining example of what can be done with a little Yankee ingenuity. The local plant was so favored that two years ago it became the new home for Baxter’s South Carolina-based latex glove research and development department, a move that brought a number of high-tech engineering and technician jobs to the area.”
WRITER’S NOTE: Many people have asked me how I write my daily column, “Today in Johnson City History.” I use a variety of resources, both online and in print form.
If you have any church or club newsletters or bulletins, graduation announcements, funeral visitation programs, yearbooks (school, club or church), information about a nonprofit (e.g., annual reports, fundraiser information, etc.), dance or music recitals, vintage bills of sale, I would love to have access to it.
If I am able to use it in my column, it will be attributed. If you need the resources returned, please make sure your contact information is included. I may be reached at 423-929-3111, extension 7. Leave a message. So many thanks for helping to make my column complete!