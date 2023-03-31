Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 31,1887: The Comet reported that “Mr. Harry Lyle, who has been a compositor on The Comet for 3 years, has deserted his ‘composing stick’ but will handle the yard stick at J. F. Crumley’s Co’s. in the future.”

March 31, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported sad news regarding a prominent resident. “After many weeks of patient suffering, Maj. Walace Hahn died last Friday night of heart trouble at the residence of C. K. Lide, in this city. Mr. Hahn came here from Cranberry sometime ago in order to have constant medical attention, and while he seemed to improve his malady was of such a nature his ultimate recovery was impossible. He was 65 years of age, a Pennsylvanian by birth, but had been with the E. T. and W. N. C. R. R. Co. for 16 years as auditor and was a most faithful and efficient official. As a man and citizen he was looked upon as the embodiment of honesty and integrity. The remains were taken to Cranberry Saturday where they lay in state until Monday when they were buried in the cemetery near the Cranberry Inn. Perhaps the largest crowd of people that ever assembled at Cranberry was present at the Inn Monday to pay their respects to the departed and offer sympathy to the bereaved. A large number of Johnson City people went up on a special train. The funeral service was conducted by Rev. Herndon of this city. The writer enjoyed the pleasure of an intimate acquaintance with the deceased. We admired him as a man and loved him as a friend. He was a perfect citizen, a fond parent, a loving husband and we extend our sympathy to those who mourn.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

