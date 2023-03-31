March 31,1887: The Comet reported that “Mr. Harry Lyle, who has been a compositor on The Comet for 3 years, has deserted his ‘composing stick’ but will handle the yard stick at J. F. Crumley’s Co’s. in the future.”
March 31, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported sad news regarding a prominent resident. “After many weeks of patient suffering, Maj. Walace Hahn died last Friday night of heart trouble at the residence of C. K. Lide, in this city. Mr. Hahn came here from Cranberry sometime ago in order to have constant medical attention, and while he seemed to improve his malady was of such a nature his ultimate recovery was impossible. He was 65 years of age, a Pennsylvanian by birth, but had been with the E. T. and W. N. C. R. R. Co. for 16 years as auditor and was a most faithful and efficient official. As a man and citizen he was looked upon as the embodiment of honesty and integrity. The remains were taken to Cranberry Saturday where they lay in state until Monday when they were buried in the cemetery near the Cranberry Inn. Perhaps the largest crowd of people that ever assembled at Cranberry was present at the Inn Monday to pay their respects to the departed and offer sympathy to the bereaved. A large number of Johnson City people went up on a special train. The funeral service was conducted by Rev. Herndon of this city. The writer enjoyed the pleasure of an intimate acquaintance with the deceased. We admired him as a man and loved him as a friend. He was a perfect citizen, a fond parent, a loving husband and we extend our sympathy to those who mourn.”
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
March 31, 1923: A century ago today, The Greeneville Democrat-Sun reported that “Miss Elsie Fields, who is teaching in the Johnson City High School is at home for Easter.”
The Johnson City High School is now known as Science Hill High School.
In 1923, Easter Sunday was April 1.
According to www.loc.gov, The Greeneville Democrat-Sun was published from 1920 to 1930.
March 31, 1935: The Johnson City Press reported, “Roscoe Hodge, of Boones Creek, was given emergency treatment at the Appalachian hospital late last night after he had been found in an unconscious condition on the new Jonesboro highway, about one mile from the city limits by a state patrolman.”
“He was revived by hospital attaches, but failed to remember what had happened to him. He was returned to his home after receiving treatment.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1935.
March 31, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “’First Lady of the Year’ will be presented to members of civic organizations and their guests at a formal reception at 8 o’clock tonight at John Sevier Hotel.”
“Name of the recipient of the signal honor is being carefully guarded by the local Beta Sigma Phi, sponsor of the movement to name a ‘first lady of the year’ annually.”
“For several weeks the local Beta Sigma Phi have been busily making plans for the certificate of recognition’ to be awarded by the international organization through the local chapter.”
“The ‘first lady of the year; has been very active in community work for several years,’ a spokesman said, ‘and we are happy to pay tribute to one who has so unselfishly contributed to community development. Her influence in our community has been outstanding and the sorority feels that the entire city will unite in showing their gratitude to her at the reception in her honor.’”
“A spokesman for the Beta Sigma Phi sorority said the local chapter has served merely as the sponsor of the movement with the ‘first lady’ being chosen by a secret committee of nominators commen (sic) and women.’ No member of the sorority was eligible for the award.”
“The Beta Sigma Phi is active in civic and culture affairs. The Johnson City chapter has participated in such activities as the cancer and hospital drives, Girls’ Club work, Veterans Administration Hospital and other civic projects.”
“The 65,000 members of Beta Sigma Phi in the United States, Canada, England, Scotland and territories of Hawaii and Alaska devote much time and effort as well as financial aid to many worthy community service activities,’ the spokesman said.”
The Veterans Administration Hospital is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
March 31, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that the Miss Johnson City Pageant was rapidly approaching. Readers read, “It’s that time of year again.”
“Local Jaycees and 13 local — and lovely — young ladies have been working for several weeks on the Miss Johnson City Pageant,”
“The event will be held at 7:30 p. m. Friday at the East Tennessee State University Memorial Gymnasium.”
“Highlight of the pageant will be the appearance of Claudia Turner Wells, ‘The Pet Girl’ and runner – up in the 1971 Miss America contest.”
“Well-known entertainer Hal Carmack is the emcee.”
“Pageant Chairman Larry Reaves said this year’s production is expected to be the best one yet.”
“’So come on out Friday night,’ Reaves said, ‘and help the Jaycees pick the young lady who will represent our city.’”
March 31, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “The Tennessee Valley Authority is funding a program to give East Tennessee State University students real-world experience in financial investment management.”
“TVA Director Johnny Hayes presented the $100,000 check Monday to ETSU for the TVA Investment Challenge Program, which is funded with a portion of money TVA set aside to retire its nuclear plants.
“ETSU is one of 19 universities in the Tennessee Valley invited by TVA to participate in the program.”