March 31, 1887: The Comet reported, “Mr. Harry Lyle, who has been a compositor on The Comet for 3 years, has deserted his ‘composing stick’ but will handle the yard stick at J. F. Crumley & Co’s in the future.”
“Dr. Geo. H. Barry is now extracting teeth without pain by the electromagnetic process. His machine arrived some days ago and has been given several satisfactory tests.”
March 31, 1892: The Comet reported, “The jury which had the case of Jas. Sutton under consideration decided yesterday afternoon. Nearly a day and a half was occupied in hearing evidence and in its consideration.”
“The jury was of the opinion that James Sutton is a lunatic and has not capacity enough for the government of himself and his affairs.”
“He is now in the care of Deputy Sheriff Hickey, and just what will be done with him remains to be seen.”
March 31, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Police court proceedings were unusually light yesterday morning as has been the rule for the past few days. Only two cases were tried, those being heard by commissioner (sic) McDonald acting in the place of Judge Pierce, who is ill at his home. One speeder was fined the usual amount of $10.00 and costs. A man was brought before the court on a technical violation of an ordinance on account of selling sandwiches at the C. C. & O. Railway station, without permission or having secured a license. It was ascertained that he was going out of business, and the case was dismissed upon payment of the costs.”
“There are a few cases awaiting trial all of which were passed until Saturday, when it is expected that Judge Pierce will be present.”
Ten dollars in 1922 is now worth approximately $167.35, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
March 31, 1935: The Johnson City Press reported, “Dr. C. C. Sherrod, president of the State Teachers College, will be back with the S. C. Williams Bible class of the Munsey Memorial (United Methodist) Church this morning at 9:45 o’clock, using as his subject, ‘Everyday Christianity.’”
“As usual, on the fifth Sunday, all donations will be used for the benefit of the Greeneville orphanage.”
“The public is invited to hear the address.”
The State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The S. C. Williams Bible class was named for Judge Samuel Cole Williams.
The Greeneville orphanage likely refers to what is now the Holston Home for Children, which has been affiliated with the Holston Methodist Conference since 1895.
March 31, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star provided information to its readers about the town of Butler. “Property owners of the town of Butler which will be inundatedby (sic) and the river impounded, will consider a new location for the town at a meeting to be held at the Butler school house Thursday at 7 p. m.”
“A non-profit corporation has been organized and has taken an option on the I. W. McQueen farm of 200 acres as a site for a new Butler, it was revealed this morning.
“The proposed new location adjoins the Elizabethton-Johnson City highway (sic) and most of it is situated in Johnson County. It is near the Cobb Creek Baptist Church and also close to the route of the new highway which the Tennessee Valley Authority has under construction in anticipation of the completion of the dam. It is about two miles from Butler.”
“At the meeting Thursday night the prices for moving homes, business houses, and other buildings in Butler will be named by a contractor who has an excellent reputation for moving buildings intact, it was stated by sponsors of the project.”
“’It is our hope and expectation that the entire town can be moved and relocated on suitable lots on the McQueen farm,’ said a spokesman of the movement this morning, ‘and that all property owners will join in the project.’”
“The Tennessee Valley Authority has made appraisals of all of the properties that will be submerged under the water of Watauga Lake and has offered compensation at the appraisal figures. However, it is known that many property owners consider the offers too low.”
“How T. V. A. will regard the plan to move the entire town to the proposed new location is unknown by the sponsors. It is expected that the mass meeting will appoint a committee to take up the meeting plan with T. V. A. officials.”
The Elizabethton-Johnson City Highway is now Tennessee State Route 91. This highway is not in close proximity to either old Butler or new Butler.
Cobb Creek Baptist Church is most likely Cobbs Creek Baptist Church, which is currently located in Butler.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947. March 31, 1947 fell upon a Monday.
March 31, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers read, “Well believe it or not snow is in today’s weather forecast. Cloudy skies a chance of rain and occasional sleet mixed with snow are expected in higher elevations.”
“Tonight will be cloudy and light rain is predicted.”
“Today’s high temperature will be from 40 to 45 degrees and the low should be around 30.”
“Yesterday’s high was 53 degrees, low – 30.”
“At 10 last night (the) temperature was 45 degrees, relative humidity was 41 per cent, barometric pressure was 29.94 inches and rising and winds were from the Northeast at four miles per hour.”
Finally, readers were asked to “Have a good day.”
March 31, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Natalie Holsten and a dateline from Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Years of ‘eggsperience’ lost to hard-shelled eggs belonging to a Charleston, S. C., woman at the 174th Peters Hollow Egg Fight Easter Sunday.”
“Sheryl Rowe, the eventual champion of the friendly fight, reluctantly slid her chair next to the legendary egg-fighter Ruth Peters Jones as the circle of contestants dwindled to just a handful.”
“’I’ve never gotten this far, Miss Ruth,” Rowe said as she tapped the end of one of her hard-boiled eggs against the end of one of Jones’ eggs in traditional fighting fashion.”
Easter fell on March 30 in 1997, or the day prior to the publication of this article.
• Many people have asked me how I write my daily column, “Today in Johnson City History.” I use a variety of resources, both online and in print form.
If you have any church or club newsletters or bulletins, graduation announcements, funeral visitation programs, yearbooks (school, club or church), information about a nonprofit (e.g., annual reports, fundraiser information, etc.), dance or music recitals, vintage bills of sale, I would love to have access to it.
If I am able to use it in my column, it will be attributed. If you need the resources returned, please make sure your contact information is included. I may be reached at rebeccahendersonjc@yahoo.com. So many thanks for helping to make my column complete!: