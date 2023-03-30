March 30, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several short news accounts of interest to area residents. Some of those news accounts include the following: “George C. Osborn was here Friday.”
“Judge Nat T. Bowman was in town Monday.”
“M.L. Thomas was in town last week looking after officers.”
“Mrs. Guy R. Johnson, of Embreeville, was in town last Thursday.”
“Miss Susong, of Greene County, is visiting her sister, Mrs. A.C. Hoss.”
“A.T. Dosser sold his residence on Main Street last week to W.P. McCall.”
“Mrs. Stout, widow of the late Dr. Stout, died at her home in Limestone last Wednesday of pneumonia fever.”
“Mrs. John S. Mathes returned last Saturday from Mobile, Ala., where she had been visiting for several weeks.”
“W.P. McCall returned home Friday from New York, where he has been laying in a line of gentlemen’s summer clothing and furnishing goods.”
“Frank Dosser has purchased his father’s home place and will very shortly move there. He is now having extensive repairs made in the property.”
“Hon. Morgan C. Fitzpatrick, Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives, was in town Monday, looking after the interest of Hon. Benton McMillian in his candidacy for Governor.”
“George West, of Telford, was here Monday. George has recently passed the examination into the Military Institute at West Point. He was appointed by Congressman Brownlow, and is the first young man to pass the examination from this Congressional District in many years.”
“Wm. G. Mathes, of Johnson City, was here Monday.”
“Dr. Jacob Leab spent several days last week in Johnson City.”
“Mrs. L.H. Patton, is visiting friends and relatives at Fall Branch.”
“Charlie Carson, the Democratic postmaster at Carson, spent Friday here.”
“S.W. Wilson and family, of Johnson City, spent last Sunday with relatives in this place.”
“Miss Alice M. Stuart has been visiting friends in Johnson City during the past week.”
“Miss Leona Powell, who has been visiting the family of Josephine Powell, returned to Bristol Sunday.”
“Miss Bessie Fulkerson, niece of Mrs. J.A. Grisham, is visiting in this place. Her home is in Rogersville.”
“The roads are now (several indecipherable words) condition. Call on Martin & Hawkins and buy yourself a good buggy.”
“S.D. Vincent and wife and Mrs. Corda Vincent, of Fall Branch, visited Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Patton at the Inn Friday.”
“Eugene Deaderick, of Knoxville, and Edward Deaderick, of Pactolus, were visitors in Jonesboro Thursday of last week.”
“Miss Effie Smith, of Johnson City, has been visiting her sisters, Mrs. W.S. Hickey and Mrs. H.H. McPherson, of this place.”
“G.C. Horne, of Locust Mount, graduated from the Chattanooga Medical College last week and is now a regular M.D. We congratulate the doctor and hope he may have a successful career.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Telford is a community in rural Washington County.
Fall Branch is a community in rural Washington County.
Rogersville is about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Pactolus is a community in rural Sullivan County.
Locust Mount is a community in rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Medical College was in operation from 1889 until 1910.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1898. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published on a daily basis in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 30, 1923: A century ago today, The Kingsport Times reported “John Blevins spent the week end in Johnson City.”
“Walter Peavler, who is in the sanitorium at Johnson City, does not improve much.”
“Earl Waterman made a business trip to Johnson City Monday.”
The sanitorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News
March 30, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Sixty turkeys were released in Carter and Johnson counties — 30 in each county — this morning by the Tennessee Department of Conservation.”
“Game Wardens Sam Daniels and Ernest Brummitt supervised the release.”
“Rod and gun clubs of the area have been active in obtaining game and fish for upper East Tennessee management areas.”
March 30, 1973: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Nashville, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers were kept informed regarding the progress of a possible medical school to be located in Johnson City. “Legislation appropriating $100,000 to East Tennessee State University to assist in planning a college of medicine has now been introduced in both legislative chambers.”
“Rep. P.L. Robinson, R–Jonesboro, yesterday introduced the measure in the House, one day after the Senate received the proposal from Sen. Marshall Nave, R–Elizabethton.”
“Robinson’s House bill, co-sponsored by the entire Upper East Tennessee delegation, was signed by 60 lawmakers, 10 more than is needed for passage.”
“Nave’s bill passed second reading yesterday, a formality, and was referred to committee.”
“The measure provides a $100,000 appropriation for planning a college of medicine, contingent upon the funding of the Teague-Cranston bill, and contingent upon successful negotiations with Veterans Administration officials in Washington.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1973 currently has the purchasing power of approximately $671,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
March 30, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Morristown, Johnson City Press readers learned that, “A 40-year-old Morristown man was injured Sunday morning while turkey hunting.”
“According to a news release issued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Herschel E. Jennings Jr. was hit in the upper body by multiple shotgun pellets about 7:45 a.m.”
“Authorities said Jennings was shot by Erich W. Morgan, 27, Morristown. Morgan said he shot at a ‘patch of white’ he thought was a turkey.”
“Jennings was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, for treatment.”
“No charges had been placed in the incident late Sunday. An investigation was continuing.”
