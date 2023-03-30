Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 30, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several short news accounts of interest to area residents. Some of those news accounts include the following: “George C. Osborn was here Friday.”

“Judge Nat T. Bowman was in town Monday.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you