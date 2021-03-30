March 30, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag carried an announcement that was signed by L.F. Drake, who was identified as the presiding elder. “There will be a Quarterly Meeting of the Methodist E. Church at Johnson’s Depot, commencing on Saturday the 29th of April, 1866, at 11 o’clock A.M., and to continue the following week. Should the weather be favorable, the services will be under the camp meeting shed, near the depot. Christians of all denominations, and all other persons, are cordially invited to attend.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
Johnson City was known as Johnson’s Depot before its founding on Dec. 1, 1869.
March 30, 1871: The Herald and Tribune opined, “Envy is without doubt, the meanest, lowest, vilest and most loathsome disease with which a human being can be afflicted. It grows on him like a malignant carbuncle. It eats into his body like a destroying cancer. It breaks worms in his flesh and causes his bones to decay. It makes out of him a wicked and unscrupulous slanderer, and when he becomes this fallen — with the assistance of cheap bitters and mean whiskey — his putrid and putrefying breath poisons the atmosphere in which he moves.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time, as it is currently.
March 30, 1899: Readers of The Comet learned sad news when they read about the death of a toddler. “Viola, nineteen months old, little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Perdue, died Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock, after having been ill but a short time with bronchitis and roseola. The burial took place from the residence on Main street (sic) Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock, services being conducted by Rev. Barney Thompson. Interment in Oak Grove cemetery (sic).”
“The bereaved parents have the earnest sympathy of everyone in their bereavement.”
Roseola is now often called sixth disease.
March 30, 1912: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol Evening News reported on a new business in Johnson City. “The Tennessee Carving and Wood working (sic) company (sic), a new industry, started yesterday. Capt. C. Burchfield is present; Henry Rogerson, ive-president (sic), and Julius Menniah, general manager. To start with, ten men are given employment and it is hoped to increase this number to twenty-five by the end of the year. The company will manufacture all grades of wood carving to supply the southern manufacturers.”
There was not a daily newspaper in Johnson City in March 1912. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
March 30, 1918: “Sergeant Major Dave Moser is enjoying a few days furlough from Camp McPherson,” according to The Johnson City Daily Staff.
Camp McPherson was in Georgia.
March 30, 1930: The Knoxville Journal reported on the accidental death of a prominent Johnson City businessman. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “J.C. Carpenter, fifty-two, prominent banker and business man here for twenty-five years, died at 6:20 p.m. Friday as the result of a fall suffered nearly twelve hours earlier at his home when he fell down the basement steps. At the time he did not seem to be injured seriously and conversed with his family for a time. When he began to feel worse, he went to the hospital unaided, where shortly after noon he lapsed into unconsciousness, never rallying. His death was laid to cerebral hemorrhage.”
“Mr. Carpenter at the time of his death was conducting the Citizens Lean Corporation, of which he was treasurer and general manager. He was also treasurer of the John Sevier Hotel company (sic), of Monroe court (sic), and of the Johnson City Investment company (sic), the holding corporation for the Appalachian hospital (sic). He was formerly treasurer of the Clinchfield Railroad company (sic).”
Mr. Carpenter was survived by his widow and three sons.
Most likely “Monroe court (sic)” was actually Montrose Court.
The Appalachian Hospital eventually became Memorial Hospital and is now known as Johnson City Medical Center.
March 30, 1931: The Kingsport Times reported, with a Johnson City dateline, “Physicians said today Dr. E.B. Bowery, Tennessee and Kentucky district Kiwanis governor, will probably recover from head injuries suffered last week when he fell from a moving automobile when the door came open. His condition has been serious.”
March 30, 1946: Rabies was a concern in Johnson City, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “The unidentified man who was bitten Wednesday night on Fountain Square by a dog later found to be rabid was still being sought last night after ten persons had already reported to both county health department yesterday for treatment.”
“The dog responsible for the situation, is a stray pup which was picked up about three weeks ago on the new Elizabethton-Johnson City highway (sic) by Cecil Arrowood of route (sic) 4, Johnson City, who reported to health authorities that in addition to members of three local families, the dog was believed to have bitten children from a family near the place where he had found the animal.”
The story continued, “Efforts to reach the unknown man, who was bitten severely, according to Arrowood, were made via radio broadcasts over WJHL and through the Press-Chronicle, but up to midnight last night, he had not been located.”
More details alerted the public about the scary situation. “Tests made on the dog’s head in the state laboratories, after the animal was killed Thursday morning, proved conclusive to rabies. Dr. E.C. Milliniks, director of the county health department, stated as he urged immediate treatment for all those scratched or bitten by the dog.”
March 30, 1966: With a byline from Dorothy Hamill, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle ran a front-page story on the danger of rabies. “A little girl who befriended an abandoned puppy must undergo the painful rabies shots, and other children in the neighborhood may face the same ordeal.”
“About two weeks ago, someone dropped off a … pup in the Sequoyah Heights. … The animal came to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy B. Cox, and five-year-old Elizabeth Ann took pity on the stray and fed it.”
“Elizabeth Ann and her friends were crazy about the pup and played with it. Then … the dog became sick … it was much worse. Saturday it was destroyed and the head sent to the laboratory at (ETSU), where tests provoked it was rabid.”
“Dr. Horace Cupp, Washington County Health Director, repeats a warning about stray animals, cautioning residents to be careful of allowing them to remain around the home, since the disease has not yet been stamped out in the county.”