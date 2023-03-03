Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 3, 1887: The Comet reported a variety of news items of interest to local residents. “G. W. Hickey made a business trip to Knoxville this week.”

“Isaac Harr, Esq., is visiting homefolks in Sullivan county.”

