March 3, 1887: The Comet reported a variety of news items of interest to local residents. “G. W. Hickey made a business trip to Knoxville this week.”
“Isaac Harr, Esq., is visiting homefolks in Sullivan county.”
“Col. N. G. Taylor is still very low at his home in Carter county.”
“Mr. E. B. Clark left Sunday for Boston, Mass., to visit homefolks.”
“Mrs. G. C. Sever left this morning for Greene county to visit relatives.”
“An elegant new upright piano was put in the Hoss House parlor yesterday.”
“Miss Nola Cameron, of Elizabethton, is visiting Misses Ida and Cora Patton.”
“We are glad to announce that the little child of J. W. Boring is reported out of danger.”
“Courtney Bayless went down home this morning to spend a few days to recuperate.”
“Mrs. S. H. Foy returned last Wednesday from a visit to home folks to Kentucky.”
“Miss Emma DeGroat returned Saturday night from an extended visit to Knoxville friends.”
“A number of ladies and gentlemen, students of Milligan College, were in the city last week.”
“Miss Blannie Greene, a charming young lady of Bristol society, is visiting Miss Pearl Barnes.”
“Misses Ada and Estelle Caldwell, after spending a week in Johnson City, returned to Bristol Saturday night.”
“Mr. Will V. Devault and family returned Tuesday night from Umatilla, Fla. They left yesterday morning for Austin’s Springs.”
“All of the business houses north of the railroad are now occupied and that side of the street of the air of business is about it again.”
“Mr. P. G. Range and wife went down to Washington College today. Mrs. Range and Mrs. John Mathes will visit Jonesboro tomorrow.”
“Last Monday the Senate bill authorizing Johnson City to issue bonds to aid in the construction of the Charleston, Cincinnati, and Chicago railroad was passed. An election will be ordered at once and Johnson City will show what she is made of.”
“Mr. John Crockett has returned from the Southern market, where he has been for two weeks with a drove of horses. He disposed of his stock advantageously but reports the market crowded.”
“Gov. Taylor and brother, Hon. A. A. Taylor, came up from Nashville this morning, went up to Carter county, to visit homefolks. They were called home by the illness of their father.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Austin’s Springs is now known as Austin Springs and is a community in Johnson City. In 1887, it was located in rural Washington County.
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1887, Washington College was also an educational institution, functioning as a college.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1887.
Robert L. Taylor was governor of Tennessee from Jan. 17, 1887, until Jan. 19, 1891, as well as from Jan. 21, 1897, until Jan. 16, 1899. He was United States senator from March 4, 1907, until March 31, 1912, and was a member of the United States House of Representatives, representing Tennessee’s First Congressional District from March 4, 1879, until March 3, 1881.
Alfred A. Taylor was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1874 until 1876. He served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was governor of the state of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
March 3, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed several “Hints for the Housewife.”
“To remove black grease stains from clothing washing with soap and cold water. Hot water would only set the marks.”
“Discolored enameled saucepans can often be made to look like new by boiling a little chloride of lime in the water with which they are filled.”
“Admit plenty of air to your storeroom on a clear dry day, for air is necessary to all sweet preserves. Those kept it (sic) an air-tight room or cupboard are apt to ferment.”
“To test the purity of coffee pour cold water on it. If the water assumes a brownish hue it may be concluded that there is chicory in it.”
“To clean an enameled bathtub take one heaped tablespoonful of kitchen salt, moisten it with turpentine, and with it scour the bathtub. Then rub with a clean cloth. Before beginning operations take care that the bathtub is perfectly dry.”
“In cleaning furs rub ermine and Minerva with a white, soft piece of flannel dipped in flour. Rub against the grain, and continue rubbing until the fur is cleaned. Shake out and then rub off the remaining flour with a clean flannel. Sable, squirrel, etc., are cleaned by rubbing with warm bran, then shake, and brush till the fur if (sic) of the bran. It is best to lay articles to be cleaned on a flat board or table and to remove the stuffings and linings if possible.”
March 3, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted citizens that “If city taxes are not paid by due date, the penalty is a flat five percent, plus 6 percent interest from date due; and later, when authorized by the assessors, a further penalty of ten percent, is added, before advertisement of the property for sale. This latter period varies from about six months until time for taxpayment for the succeeding year.”
March 3, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Johnson City Kiwanians, busily preparing to present the famous Grace and Kurt Graff team here March 9, will make a report on ticket sales at today’s noon meeting in the John Sevier Hotel.”
“Each of the club’s approximately 100 members is responsible for 10 tickets, and a captain has been assigned for each 10 Kiwanians.”
“Today the club will get a complete report of progress from the various captains.”
“The Graffs are recognized as among the world’s outstanding dancers. Their performance here will be in Junior High School Auditorium.”
March 3, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “General Care Corp., Nashville, has taken an option on approximately 12 acres fronting Princeton Road to construct a 100-bed private general hospital to serve Johnson City and Washington County.”
“An application has been filed with the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission requesting rezoning from R-4 to R-5 designation of the property located across the street from Princeton Hills subdivision.”
“The request filed with the commission states, ‘Recent studies indicate the need for such a facility in the Johnson City area. Local physicians have indicated, through a recent poll, that this site was for their purposes, as is the suburban location.
“‘Due to the congested traffic in the downtown area, it would seem that a suburban location would provide ease of access for both physicians and patients.’”
“‘We believe the development of this property in this manner will be a positive addition to the community and its property values … we believe Johnson City will continue to grow toward a regional educational, medical and trade center.’”
March 3, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Today is the last day to register to vote in Jonesborough’s April 2 town elections.”
“Town residents can register at any of the Washington County Election Commission offices before 5 p.m. Registration by mail must also be postmarked by 5 p.m.”
