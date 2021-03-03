March 3, 1887: A new merchant had arrived in town, according to The Comet. “Mr. F. M. Chritzman, of Gettysburg, Pa., arrived last Tuesday morning and is now fitting up the room in the Worley Blook, lately occupied by W.B. Lewis, for a jewelry store. He expects to have everything in order and will open his store for business by Saturday. Mr. Chritzman comes well recommended as an experienced jeweler and practiced watchmaker. He will carry a large stock of everything usually found in a first-class jewelery (sic) store, and will guarantee everything he sells, or all work done, to give satisfaction and to be just as represented. Mr. Chritzman will move his family to Johnson City about the first of May.”
March 3, 1892: The Comet opined, “If The Comet had to publish everything some of its readers don’t know it would require a paper large enough to make a covering for Roan Mountain and then the half would not be told.”
Mar. 3, 1898: “Louis Gump leaves tomorrow for New York, where he expects to buy a large spring stock of clothing,” reported The Comet.
Mar. 3, 1911: The Johnson City Comet reported, “The Sabbath school superintendents of the city held an important meeting in the commercial club (sic) room last night.”
March 3, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers, “The two visiting Basket Ball (sic) teams from Bristol, Sullins College and Bristol-Va. High School were in the city Saturday night to play Normal School. Both teams were registered at the Windsor Hotel and were accompanied by some fifty enthusiastic supports. The team returned to Bristol on twenty six (sic) Sunday.”
The Normal School was a forerunner to East Tennessee State University.
“Twenty six (sic)” refers to the train the teams took to go back to Bristol.
March 3, 1928: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Nashville Banner reported, “Contract has been let by Sycamore Housings Company here for construction of forty-eight residences near Glanzstoff plant (sic), work to begin Monday. The contract involves $110,000, and is part of a lot of 200 houses to be erected under the direction of the Chamber of Commerce of Johnson City and Elizabethton, according to agreement with Bemberg and Glanzstoff interests.”
One hundred, ten thousand dollars in 1928 is now worth about $1,683,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 3, 1931: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news of an accident at a local manufacturing facility. “R.L. Patterson, employee of the Johnson City Foundry, was treated at the Appalachian Hospital late Monday afternoon from injuries to his right foot. It was believed that his foot was fractured when a heavy object fell on it at work Monday.”
The article continued to state, “After receiving treatment, Mr. Patterson was returned to his home at 102 West Chestnut street (sic).”
March 3, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a recent meeting of the Dilettantes Club. “Mrs. William Rigell was program chairman at a luncheon meeting of the Dilettantes Club Tuesday at the home of Mrs. Harry D. Miller, ‘Longview.’”
The article continued, “The topic for Mrs. Rigell’s program was ‘Sense and Nonsense About Race.’”
More details stated, “Luncheon was served to Mesdames F.W. Alexander, Ralph Carr, Frank Hannah, Carl A. Jones, Joe McCormick, T.V. McCown, Jr., William E. Miller, C.V. Morgan, William R. Rigell, W.A. Starrett, Jr., John F. Wiley, and R.M. Wiley.”
A dilettante is someone who wants to know more about a topic.
March 3, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers about a new polio vaccine. “A new polio vaccine will be given to second-grade (sic) children in Washington County, one of three in Tennessee to be chosen to participate in a national test with a view to proving that the disease can be prevented.”
“The other two Tennessee counties are Sullivan and Shelby.”
“Dr. R.H. Hutchinson, state health commissioner, announced Tuesday night that approximately 15,861 second grade school children in the three counties will be eligible for vaccination under the program, which is a nation-wide (sic) undertaking of the National Polio Foundation.”
Readers also learned, “Health statistics to be gathered from the tests on children receiving the vaccinations will be compared to similar data on first and third grade pupils in the same counties, and second grade students in other counties.”
Polio is now unheard of in the United States.
Mar. 3, 1960: A writer to the “Dear Abby” column of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle posed not a problem, but rather a question.
“DEAR ABBY: I hope you won’t think I am crazy, but I’m the only one with enough nerve to write to you.”
“Our family has been having a right about this and I hope you’ll settle it. What is my mother’s first cousin to me?”
The letter was signed, “DON’T KNOW:”
This was Dear Abby’s reply: “DEAR DON’T: Your mother’s first cousin is YOUR second cousin, sometimes called first cousin once removed.”
Sources: