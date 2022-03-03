March 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported on the travels of several area residents. Readers learned that, “Among those who left here Monday evening for Washington were R.R. May and wife, Walter Moulton and wife, Miss Alice Sizemore, Miss Lizzie Russell, W. E. May, Dr. J.R. Jones, John Meredith, John J. Burleson, J.N. Britton, Jake Harsell and R.F. Wells and wife.”
Additional details regarding travel to Washington included, “Miss Annie Brownlow and Mrs. T.A. Cox left on Saturday morning’s train for Washington to attend the inauguration. They spent Saturday in Knoxville with Mrs. R.C. Austin, and Sunday in Greensboro, N.C. They are invited to spend a part of their time in Baltimore with Postmaster General Gary.”
Readers also learned that “Col. T.H. Reeves, of Morristown, and Hon. Lon Tyler, of Rogersville, were on the vestibule Monday evening en route to Washington City.
“Dr. J.H. Jones went up to Washington Monday to see the President seated on the 4th.”
“J.N. Britton left Monday for Washington City to attend the inauguration of President McKinley.”
In 1897, presidents were not inaugurated until March.
Washington City is now called Washington, D.C.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.
March 3, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “The platform in one end of the police court room which was authorized by the city commission on Wednesday, was nearly completed yesterday. The desk for use of the judge during court proceedings, and by the police department during the afternoons and nights, occupies the conventional place at the front of the platform; and immediately in front of this is a lower section to accommodate the witness and prisoners. A railing is to be erected across the newly built portion.”
March 3, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Kingsport Times learned several interesting things as they read a column entitled “Corner Window” by W.J. McAuliffe, who wrote of community happenings, as well as opined thoughts regarding national and world events. “If the people who are going to enjoy the Kiwanis Kapers could see the way the poor people in the cast are a sweating until the wee small hours every night, they would feel sorry for them.”
“This Kapers is really going to offer some new faces and new voices, and — there’s one piece of bad news. It will be the first Kapers in many years in which neither Bill Gilmer nor Bob Dellus held down one corner. Both Bob and Bill are hors du combat this year, and Sam Reams and Frank Taylor become number one boys.”
“There will be a couple of new end men, Long Jim Chappell, and round Billy Bowles, and Harry Ford and Jim Hamlett round out the sextet.”
“Youth will be served. Most of the 1947 cast were in diapers when the first Kapers was set up in 1932.”
“Drinking, smoking and keeping long hours have had no apparent effect on Winston Churchill, and if you are as smart as Winny, they may have no bad effect on you either.”
“February weather makes one long for spring, but come spring there will probably be another ruckus with John L. Lewis.”
“We knew it would happen. This year’s coal trouble starts before last year’s coal trouble has ended.”
“Of course it would be very silly to take any action now to avert a coal strike in April wouldn’t it? At least it would be strange and unfamiliar behavior.”
“The Red Cross solicitors will be around to see you soon. Give them a nice big smile and a nice big donation.”
“Hors du combat” is a phrase meaning out of action because of an injury or other type of damage.
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays. March 3, 1947 fell on a Monday.March 3, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted residents of the death of a prominent Bristol resident, with a dateline from that city. “Dr. Nat H. Copenhaver, 81, prominent in Bristol business and civic affairs for almost 50 years, died early Wednesday in Bristol Memorial Hospital after a long illness.”
“His widow, Mrs. Amelia Slack Copenhaver, formerly of Johnson City, is postmaster in Bristol.”
“Dr. Copenhaver was a native of Sullivan County and had practiced medicine in Bristol from 1923 until his retirement in 1970.”
“The son of the L.H. Copenhaver, prominent county educator, farmer and veteran of the Civil War, Dr. Copenhaver received his primary and secondary education in Bristol, traveling by horseback to and from school.”
“A former chairman of the Defense Savings Bond staff of Sullivan County since its inception, he was colonel on the staff of three Tennessee governors — the late Prentice Cooper, the late Frank Clement and former Gov. Buford Ellington.”
“Long a member of the State Street United Methodist Church, he was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Elks Lodge, president of the Rotary Club, and president of the Greater Bristol Area Chamber of Commerce.”
“He served in World War I, was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the Academy of International Medicine and Fellow in the Southeastern Surgical Congress. He was fund raising chairman of the committee for Bristol Memorial Hospital when it was built.”
“Survivors, other than the widow, are two daughters, one son and nine grandchildren.”
March 3, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Little Switzerland, N.C., and the byline of Michael Joslin, the Johnson City Press reported, “While collectors search for pieces of mountain heritage, the blood flowing through the veins of those born in the high valleys of the Southern Appalachians is an enduring link to the past.”
“McKinney blood is one of the strongest strains leading back to the early settlement of the Toe River Valley. A glance through area phone books shows the large number of this family’s descendants who continue to thrive here. The family patriarch, Charles McKinney, has left a living legacy.”
“Having at least four wives at the same time and 48 children, Charles McKinney created a domain on the Blue Ridge where he has given his name to McKinney Gap, the entry to the Toe River Valley.”
“A small cemetery a couple hundred yards from the Blue Ridge Parkway near the gap holds several members of the McKinney clan, including Charles and one or more of his wives. Tall rhododendron bushes shade the scattered stones that have stood as memorials for more than a century and a half.”
“In recent years, members of the McKinney family have placed a brick base and a chiseled stone above Charles’ remains, so his tomb looms large overlooking his family’s scratched fieldstones. At his death, a neighbor on Three Mile Creek wrote his epitaph.”
“According to Estelena McKinney Harper, each of the wives had her own home where she lived with the children born to her and Charles. With at least four wives, maybe seven, he spent a night with each, turn and turn about (sic), in a regular rotation.”
“In the mornings he rode from house to house to check on his wives and his numerous progeny.”
“As (an uncle) reports, they all shared the field work, and they all went to a common corn crib for grain and smokehouse for meat. They got along well, going to church together and helping one another.”
“My great-great-grandfather must have had a magnetic personality and the makings of a general to have so many women to agree to his unusual arrangements and being happy with it,’ wrote Estelena Harper in her book, ‘Charles McKinney and Related Families, in a masterpiece of understatement.”
“Although there are various stories about McKinney’s background, tradition holds that he arrived at the gap with a wagonload of apple seedlings and a grant for ... land. Eventually his holding included 1,200 acres with extensive orchards, cropland and pastures.”
“The names of his four wives have come down to us, as well as records of the various branches of this strong family tree. Elizabeth Lowery was a legal wife, for there are records of their marriage bond. The other wives may have had formal unions, but if so their records have been lost.”
“Margaret ‘Peggy’ Lowery was the sister of Elizabeth. These two women perhaps came to the mountains with McKinney.”
“Sarah ‘Sally’ Hobson was a midwife. She delivered the babies for all the McKinney wives. Nancy Triplett was the last of the four wives.”
“Sally Hobson told one of her grandsons that Charles had seven wives within a one-mile radius. When he asked why she lived in such an arrangement, she said, ‘I have all these children — about 12 — by him, and he is very devoted to them, and he provides us a good living.’”
“One story that has come down to the present is about Charles’ taking his 35 boys down to Marion to buy hats. After lining them up, oldest to youngest, outside Blanton’s store (sic), he went in to talk with the storekeeper. When Blanton heard how many hats McKinney wanted, he asked why he needed so many.”
“Not believing the story that McKinney needed them all for his boys, Blanton told him that if it was true, he would give them the hats. So the patriarch marched his sons into the store. Blanton was as good as his word and gave each of them a hat.”
Little Switzerland, North Carolina is located approximately 52 miles from Johnson City. Marion, North Carolina is located about 70 miles from Johnson City. Marion and Little Switzerland are about 16 miles apart.
———
Many people have asked me how I write my daily column, “Today in Johnson City History.” I use a variety of resources, both online and in print form.
If you have any church or club newsletters or bulletins, graduation announcements, funeral visitation programs, yearbooks (school, club or church), information about a nonprofit (e.g., annual reports, fundraiser information, etc.), dance or music recitals, vintage bills of sale, I would love to have access to it.
If I am able to use it in my column, it will be attributed. If you need the resources returned, please make sure your contact information is included. I may be reached at 423-929-3111, extension 7. Leave a message. So many thanks for helping to make my column complete!