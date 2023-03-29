Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 29, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 28. Readers learned that, “At a meeting of the board of aldermen Saturday night, Charles H. Jennings was elected mayor in the place of W.W. Faw, resigned. Jennings was city attorney, and on the resignation of alderman Pearce he was elected to that place, thus making him eligible for mayor. He is a republican.”

The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you