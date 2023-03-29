March 29, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 28. Readers learned that, “At a meeting of the board of aldermen Saturday night, Charles H. Jennings was elected mayor in the place of W.W. Faw, resigned. Jennings was city attorney, and on the resignation of alderman Pearce he was elected to that place, thus making him eligible for mayor. He is a republican.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 29, 1923: A century ago today, excitement continued to grow for the naming of Johnson City’s new hotel, according to the Johnson City Chronicle. News of this first appeared in this column yesterday.
Readers were informed that, “Since the inauguration of the Chronicle’s Hotel Prize-Name Contest, for naming the big new hotel, unexpected results have been accomplished in arousing a serious consideration of the matter of a suitable name. Not only have readers of the Chronicle sent in dozens of letters, containing historical points, and strong reasons for the adoption of a suggested name, but stockholders and others have been strongly urging the directors to decide upon a given name, and giving most plausible reasons and arguments.”
“As yet, however, no name has been decided upon in any sense, and expressions from various directors have shown decidedly different views. President S.R. Jennings of the Hotel Company stated last night: ‘No name whatever has been decided upon by the directors, and as body, they have not even considered it. A number of the directors have expressed preferences, but these differ widely; some have given no expression at all, and some have mentioned several names which they deem would be suitable. The directors expect to secure the approval of Mr. Foor, lessee of the hotel, before final adoption of any name at all; and so far the matter has not be brought to his attention.’”
“Mr. Jennings called attention to the fact that the exact wording of a name would be given serious consideration, whether the word ‘hotel’ would be used as a portion; and if so, whether before or after the chosen name; whether or not the word ‘The’ would be used, etc. In the selection finally, these details will be considered in the list of suggestions submitted to the directors for consideration.”
“Only three days remain in which suggestions may be submitted in the Prize contest.”
The conditions of the contest were printed; they initially appeared in this column yesterday and so will not be reprinted here.
“Suggested names received yesterday were: Mountain Branch, Rock of Ages, The Paragon, Feedmore, Pleasant Day, King Johnson, Washington, Jerome, Salem, Market, Woldrove, Alabama, The Beautiful, Dove Cote Inn, Hidden Spring, Hill Crest, Albuquerque, Jefferson, America, DeLux, Tutankenmum, Lion, Lafollette, Progressive, Roosevelties, Leader, Ideal, Advance, Boomer, Invincible, Southern Union, Magnificent, The Mountaineer, The Statesman, Memphis, The Prize, Queen Ester, The Rival, The Saritan, Farraguet (sic) , Falls Springs, Delight, Minter, Minnehaha, Bannockburn, Highland Inn, Wardell, Mt. Mitchell, Johnson City’s Superior, The Appalachian Gateway Inn, The Mayflower, The Bronze, Park View, Mountain Glen, The Allen, Cearle Haven, Casaracarda, Prize View, Honey Buckle, The Optimists, White Lily, Modern, The Shelby, Forest Inn, The Aladdin, Imperial, The Tecuseda, The Willard.”
“Persons submitting suggestions yesterday were:”
“Hazel Hill, Suburban Owens, W.H. Miller, Kathryn Miller, Jonesboro, Tenn., George M. Dunn, Nashville, Tenn., Franselle Ledford, Banner Elk, N.C., Clyde Segraves, Phillips, N.J., J.O. Shell, Heaton, N.C., James E. Ward, Baker’s Gap, Tenn., W.C. Allen, Mountain City, Belle Burleson, Minneapolis, N.C., Mrs. M.B. Hughes, Hughes, N.C., Mary Pockett, Minneapolis, N.C., S. Staton, Cranberry, N.C., Mrs. C.P. Ledford, Montezuma, N.C., Mrs. E.C. Greg, Newland, N.C., Bessie Blackburn, Estella McIntosh, Mrs. L.B. Stump, Gertrude Feathers, Mrs. Pearl Branch, Chas. Branch, Glen S. Barlow, Mrs. J.M. Barlow, Mrs. J.E. Perkins, Hunter Kyte, Wilma Aldridge, Mrs. L.F. Dashiel, Kingsport, Tenn., Miss Jettie Parrish, Watauga, Tenn., Mary Sanders, Jonesboro, Tenn., Miss Gladys Davis, 708 Boulevard, Richmond, Va., Mrs. R.L. Patterson, E. Elliot, S. Pleasant, Limestone, Tenn., S.T. Pleasant, Limestone, Tenn., Avery Bennett, Mrs. W.H. Denson, Hattie Edna.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1923.
Banner Elk, North Carolina, is approximately 38 miles from Johnson City.
Heaton, North Carolina is located approximately 33 miles from Johnson City.
Baker’s Gap is located in Johnson County, Tennessee.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Minneapolis, North Carolina, is about 25 miles from Johnson City.
Hughes, North Carolina, is located approximately 55 miles from Johnson City.
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Montezuma, North Carolina, is in Avery County.
Newland, North Carolina, is located about 37 miles from Johnson City.
Watauga is an incorporated community that is partly located in Washington County and partly located in Carter County.
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
March 29, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A ‘quarterly educational meeting,’ first of a series, will be held at Lamar next Thursday night at 7:30, H.C. Hunt, president of the Washington County Farm Bureau, announced today.”
“The meeting is being arranged by Palma Robinson, Aulie C. Couch, and Justus Barkley.”
“Program will consist of lectures by Joe Elders and George Yates, soil survey man of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soil samples will be shown. Yates and Elders have been working on a soil survey in Washington county for two years.”
“Hunt urged that farmers attend the meeting ‘to see the work being done as a result of efforts of the Extension Service and the Farm Bureau.’”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.