March 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported, “J.T. Browning of Johnson City passed through the city last night enroute to Nashville.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville; it is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week, however.
March 29, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The Tennessee Eastern Electric company (sic) on yesterday consummated the purchase of thirteen and one-half acres of land near South Watauga, Tennessee, on the Watauga river (sic), upon which they plan the erection of an electric plant to serve Johnson City and the surrounding territory, according to a statement last night by Amzi Smith, vice-president of the company. The land was purchased from James W. Palmer and G.R. Duncan, after negotiations conducted over the past two weeks and several hundred thousand dollars will be expended on this installation of the new plant.”
“The contemplated power station, it is said, will have capacity about six times as large as the present steam plant in Johnson City, and will be operated by steam. Several considerations entered into location of the plant on the river, the principal one being the requirement of a large amount of water for the operation, and the difficulty, inconvenience and expense of securing this in the city. Coal can be unloaded at the new site readily and with little expense, and the additional five miles of power lines into the city will be offset by other advantages accruing from the location outside the city, on comparatively cheaper acreage.”
South Watauga is a community located near Watauga, Tennessee.
The old power plant is visible when crossing the bridge over the Watauga River on the road from Johnson City to Watauga.
March 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the weather continued to be in the forefront of the news reported in the Jonson City Press-Chronicle. Readers learned that “Yesterday’s beautiful spring snow was about to disappear into a slosh and muddy mush late yesterday evening, making the country roads impassable in some areas. The forecast for this morning indicates that the highways will be frozen, making travel more dangerous.”
“The nine-inch snow snarled traffic, closed schools, impaired communications, and contributed to a traffic death near Bluff City.”
“It was one of the heaviest spring snows on record — and one of the most beautiful. Clinging to trees, shrubbery, and communication lines, it was a photographer’s paradise.”
“Children, recipients of an unexpected school holiday, brought sleds into play early, making the most of what may be their last snow of the season.”
“Johnson City and Washington county (sic) schools were closed. Carter county schools suspended, but the Elizabethton city system had no interruption. Unicoi County High School stayed in session and reported ‘roads are in pretty good shape and buses came in all right.’ Sullivan county (sic) schools took a holiday, and it was reported there were suspensions in several other East Tennessee county systems.”
“Power service in some parts of Elizabethton was interrupted last night during the snow storm.”
“Power Manager John Meagher said falling trees caused most of the trouble. Crews were out during the night and were on the job again today restoring service, he added.”
“A six-year-old child was killed and his mother was critically injured when they were struck by a skidding truck near Bluff City yesterday.”
“Deputy Sheriff Lester B. Webb said William Pitt was dead upon arrival at a hospital here and that his mother, Mrs. A.J. Pitt, was suffering from a possible fracture of the skull.”
“There were no serious accidents in the Johnson City area, although vehicles skidded about and wreckers did a landoffice (sic) business.”
“A taxicab driver reported a falling telephone pole almost struck his cab Thursday night. He avoided it by ‘taking to the ditch.’”
“Johnson City police pulled in a Carter county (sic) auto they found cross-wise on East King street (sic). They said the car was blocking traffic.”
“The Johnson City Power Board and Inter-Mountain Telephone Company had crews out much of the night repairing lines. Falling tree limbs and the weight of snow on the lines were responsible for most of the trouble.”
“Gordon Wildes, manager of the telephone company said damage was extremely heavy to lines and poles. He reported that about 500 drop lines were broken by the heavy snow. An emergency crew worked last night and will continue today in order to restore the telephone service as soon as possible. Local calls were described as extremely heavy.”
March 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the need of a medical school in Johnson City in an editorial. “Does Tennessee need a new medical school?”
“Does the country need new medical schools?”
“Are Johnson Citians and area people wrong in pressing for a med school under the Teague Bill?”
“In answer to these questions, we quote paragraphs from the ‘Washington Counseletter,’ issued by Dr. Joseph E. Barber, Washington representative of Chronicle Guidance Publications, Inc.:”
“’Washington, D.C. Medical schools report 14,300 applicants for 469 openings. This is 10 times as high as the admission authorities anticipated. Georgetown Medical College reports an increase of 40 per cent in applications over last year. Howard University has twice the number as last year. George Washington University estimates they have at least double the usual number of applications. The growth is attributed to the growing interest in health careers, and the shrinkage in job opportunities in scientific and technical fields.’”
“’The University of Maryland reports 2,000 people are seeking 137 openings; the Medical School of Virginia at Richmond has 1,760 for 146 places and the University of Virginia has 2,500 for 120 openings.’”
“’The American Medical Association reports that 3,000 American medical students are studying abroad.’”
“A similar situation exists in Tennessee and all over the country. Available facilities do not begin to fill the need. So it is no wonder that there is a doctor shortage.”
“Upper East Tennessee must continue pressing the med-school cause with unremitting energy.”