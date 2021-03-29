March 29, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported on a recent marriage. “At Elizabethton, Tenn., on Sunday the 24th, inst., by the Rev. Mr. ________, Jeremiah Miller, late Lieutenant 13th Tenn. Calvary, and Prov. Mar. at Gallatin, Tenn. and Miss Emma Jobe, daughter of Dr. Jobe.”
The article continued, “We are almost tempted to relieve ourselves of a sweet sentiment or two upon this occasion, which might be productive of numerous events in the future, but deem it unnecessary, when we consider that the brave and the beautiful are united, and their heritage is located in Stoney Creek Dell, which is said to flow not only with ‘milk and honey,’ but with ‘peach and hone!’ Peace be with thee, Jerry, (your better half included.) May love and contentment never forsake thee.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
Stoney Creek is a community in Carter County.
March 29, 1884: The third issue of The Comet was published. Editors of several other newspapers sent their accolades. Among those published was this one: “The Johnson City Comet is the latest journalistic venture in this Congressional district. It is published at Johnson City, Tenn., and edited by Hon. R.L. Taylor and Robt. Burrow. The first and second numbers of the new paper reached our sanctum, and give evidence of enterprise and industry on the part of both editors and publisher. It is a four-page paper, containing several columns of printed matter to the page, and is neatly printed and well-filled with original and selected matter. Politically, it claims to be Democratic, but is in sympathy with the more corrupt element of the party — the element that is controlled by the penitentiary Ring. We wish the Comet success but are fearful it has thrown out the wrong bate (sic) for such.” These words came from the Moristown (sic) Gazette.
At that time, The Comet was printed on Saturday.
March 29, 1902: The Knoxville Sentinel reported with a Johnson City dateline, “Luke Bullis, a restaurant man, was arrested here this week on the charge of selling moonshine whiskey. He was tried before Commissioner Thad A. Cox, who bound him to appear at the next term of the federal court at Greeneville. While an effort was being made to secure a bond, Bullis made his escape from the officer in charge.”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1902. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
March 29, 1913: With a dateline from Johnson City, readers of The Chattanooga News learned about a new organization that had been formed in Johnson City. “A more representative and enthusiastic body of Johnson City’s business men perhaps never met before than those who met in the sales room of the large hardware house of Summers-Parrot Co., on Thursday night. Both young men and old men, representing all the professional and business interests of the city, were present, their presence showing their enthusiasm in perfecting of an organization that is destined to be one of the greatest boosters and social organizations that the city has ever possessed. The meeting was called by order by Mr. J. Fred Johnson, general agent of the C., C. & O. railway, who, in well chosen remarks stated the object of the meeting, the object of which was to perfect an organization for the betterment of the city, and a club where the business men could meet and discuss plans for advancing the interest of the city as well as find men who came here with a view of locating in this city. Temporary organization was perfected by electing Prof. Sidney G. Gilbreath as chairman, and Jim Summers, Jr., as secretary.”
The article also stated, “After a lively vote by ballot to select a name for the club the name, ‘Sycamore’ was selected, this being very appropriate since the battle of Sycamore Shoals was found within two and half miles of this city.”
Prof. Gilbreath was the first president of the East Tennessee Normal School, which is now known as East Tennessee State University.
There were no newspapers printed in Johnson City in 1913.
March 29, 1918: According to The Johnson City Daily Staff, “Mrs. Clyde W. Britt came from Bristol this morning to join her husband who is the Circulation manager of the ‘Staff.’ ”
March 29, 1926: The minister of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City was quoted in The Miami Tribune. With a dateline of Johnson City, “ ‘If the church members and church-goers of Johnson City would quit buying liquor, 99 per cent of the bootleggers would have to go out of business,’ declared Dr. Lewis M. Roper, pastor of the Central Baptist church (sic), from his pulpit.”
“The statement of Dr. Roper was not confined to any church, and was used in connection with the sermon dealing with the life of Solomon with the topic, ‘Full, yet hungry.’ ”
“ ‘In my personal association with church members in Johnson City, I have seen evidence of drinking. And I know from that that they have been associating with bootleggers.”
The Miami Tribune was a newspaper published in Miami, Florida.
March 29, 1934: According to the Johnson City Staff News, “Two more candidates have entered the campaign for the G.O.P. nomination for attorney general in the first judicial circuit it was revealed yesterday with announcements of McKinley Green and M.E. Tipton, both Johnson City lawyers.”
March 29, 1946: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of several local young men who had recently joined the Navy. “Nine young men have reported to Nashville where they will take physical examinations for entrance into the Navy, it was announced yesterday by the Johnson City Naval recruiting station.”
“They are H.S. Humphreys and B.F. Kelley, Jr., of Johnson City; D.S. Wilson and D. Edward of Erwin; G.L. McIntosh and D. Harris of Flag Pond; W.G. Greenway of Chuckey; D.G. Campbell of Butler; and L. Lewis of Green Mountain, N.C.”
Green Mountain, North Carolina, is about 36 miles from Johnson City.
March 29, 1957: Charles Department Store in downtown Johnson City was celebrating, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “The newly remodeled Charles Department Store will begin its grand opening at 9:30 a.m. today when Mayor Guy Blackwell cuts the ribbon to admit the public.”
“The two-day celebration today will feature souvenirs for those attending, as well as a look at the newest in decorations, lighting and display.”
“On hand for the opening will be W.N. Hubbard, director of store supervision for Charles Department Stores in a four-state area.”
“The local Charles Store, located on E. Main street (sic) features all sorts of apparel for each member of the family, as well as all home needs.”
Charles Department Store was located between the current King’s Centre and the WJHL-TV studios.
March 29, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the most recent citizens to qualify for the upcoming City Commission and City School Board elections. “Six more persons have qualified for seats on the City Commission and city school board, which will be decided in the upcoming city elections in May.”
The article continued, “Latest to qualify for commission seats are H.H. Daywitt, Tanglewood; Ben Crumley, N. Roan Street; and Kyle Chinouth, Rt. 3.”
“Seeking posts on the school board are incumbents John Seward, Shady Lane, and Dr. John Lawson, 903 Forest Ave., and Herbert King, 1302 Sunset Dr.”