March 28, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune mentioned that “S. Ernest Miller, of Johnson City, spent part of this week in Athens.”

Athens, Tennessee, is about 162 miles from Johnson City.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

