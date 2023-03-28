March 28, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune mentioned that “S. Ernest Miller, of Johnson City, spent part of this week in Athens.”
Athens, Tennessee, is about 162 miles from Johnson City.
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 28, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Each day, with the hundreds of suggestions that keep pouring in from all over the country, for a name for the new hotel, it seems as if the whole realm of possibilities has been exhausted; but the very next day, new suggestions, new ideas, began pouring in. Chronicle readers who are taking such a wide interest in naming the big hostelry, seem to have an inexhaustible supply of information; and the directors who are to decide the winner, will have a difficult task when they begin their selection.”
“Many are sending little notes of explanation along with their suggestions; and while it is impossible to publish these with the names, yet an interesting fund of history of this section is being collected in the contest.”
“Only four more days remain in which suggestions will be received, for the contest closes Saturday evening at six o’clock. Suggestions sent by mail, and received Saturday night after six, but postmarked earlier than six o’clock will be included: though mechanical circumstances make it necessary to close the list with receipt of the night mail on Saturday.”
“Every reader of the Chronicle may enter the contest, without charges, except Chronicle officers and employees, and their immediate families.”
“The contest will continue for twelve issues of the Chronicle closing Saturday night, March 31st, at six o’clock.”
“All suggested names must be written on the coupons to be published daily during the next two weeks, on this page; but in order to insure correct listing and filling, only one name must be written on each coupon.”
“The coupons will be published daily until and including March 31st.”
“Should two or more persons suggest the name finally chosen, the one first suggesting the winning name will be awarded the prize.”
“Coupons will be numbered in order of their receipt; with those by mail given their proper place on the list, according to time of postmark.”
“The person suggestion the name adopted by the hotel directors will be given a prize of $10 by the Chronicle.
“The prize winner will be announced immediately upon the first meeting of the hotel directors after April 1st; the exact date of this meeting to be announced later.”
“Everybody is eligible to enter the contest; and any person may submit as many names as desired.”
“Coupons must be brought or sent to ‘Hotel Prize-Name Contest Editor,’ The Chronicle, Johnson City, Tennessee.”
“Suggested names received yesterday were:”
“Winston, Prosperity, Mineral Springs, Junalaska, Croatan, Monte Aqua, Imperial, Englewood, Argonaut, Johnson City’s Largest, Traveler’s Home, Mammoth, Thilitha Culm, Andrew, Tom Weaver, Tray, James M. Moody, Louisiana, J.W. Elwood, El Cana, Jonathan, Dexter, Biddle, Jace Burleson, Johnson City, St. Johnson, D. Boone, Greendale, Yule, Belmont, Delight, Supreme, Swann La Burkler, Augusta, Burgundy, Roebertia, Wilmington, Eastern, Sidney Lanier, Grand View Eastern, American, Apex, Three C’s, Co’os, Ebenezer, Hub, Matson, Bright Cloud, City Rainbow, Golden Rod, Grand View, Mount Castle, Chincona, Tennessee Central, Mayflower, Geraldine Farrar, Utopian, Perfection, Spring Field, Rosewood, Traveler’s Palace, Magna Charta, Garfield Beauty, Greater Johnson City, Old Glory, Pulaski, Daniel Boone, Arlington, Patriot, Welcome Inn, Mark Twain, Le Bon Richard, Queen of the South, Evangeline, President’s Tavern, Walla Walla, Prize-Name, Portage, Wayside Inn, Mooreland, Gilely, Olmstead, Blackstone, Shawhan, McKenry, Gold Dragon, Mandarin, Pagoda, Bon-yo-Von Englewood, Sylvestro, Great Eastern, Alamo, Leviathan, Marigold, Strand, Alhambra, Sea-Mare, Olympian, Chelsea, Huran, Yellowstone, Southern, Pershing, America First, Ford, Lafayette, New Castle, Awkawaha, Nue, Martha Washington, Waunaka, Charles Chevalier, Tom Boyd, Sam Lowe, Old Manor, People’s, George W. Owens, Woodly, Brush Creek, Kaney Boyd, Baltimore, Galewood, Fawland, Royal, Tutwiler, Newfoundland, Oriole, Arlington, Diamond Grand, King Wood, Coming Age, Up-to-Date Service, Mountain Terrace, Dixie Manor, Appalachian, Golden Spring, Dixie Queen, Don, Watauga, Watauga Inn, Hotel Watauga, Boone Trail Inn, Mecklenburg, Million Fairview, Commodore, Olendale, Hiawatha, Homestead, Palatial, Superior, Lexington, Stonewall Inn, McAdoo House, Hub of World, Sunbright, Silver Cloud, Southern Beauty, Netherlands, Raven, Courtland, Wynola, Beech Wood, Southerland Bell, Southern Leader, Dream Land, Southern Gem, Fairy Sunshine, Prince, Washington, Unicoi, Andrew Johnson, Washington and Lincoln, Tennhalan, Lanhatenn, Landon Taylor, Landon Tennessee, Tennessee Landon, Johnson City’s New, Holston View, Andrew Carnegie, Grand View, Stonewall Jackson, Superior, Hotel Superior, Skyland, Ring, Hotel Ring, Transylvania, Carlisle, Summers, Demarest, Public, Sam R. Sells, Ellison, Carnegie, Oconostota, Independence, Loyal, Boone Tree, Excelsior, Tourist, Progressive, Wahnetta, Verdun, Brownlow – Taylor, Landon C. Haynes, H. B. Foret, Forest, Industrial, Marketrona, Memorial Spring, Carnegie, Premier, Model, Hilldale, Modern, Andrew Johnson, Rotary, Tacoma, Cosmopolitan, Highland, Select, Forum, Eastern, Tribunal, Summit, Republic, Southland, Alamance, Northeastern, Community, Sam Doris.”
“Persons suggesting yesterdays names were:”
“A.W. Galloway, Anna Story, Limestone, Tenn., R.F.D. 4, R.E. Russell, Orley P. Smith, Limestone, Tenn., R.F.D. 2, Mrs. S.F. Miller, R.E. Lewis, Lela R. Overlay, Mrs. Clarence Carter, Onie McClain, Jonesboro, R.F.D. 9, Gayle McClain, Jonesboro, R.F.D. 9, Era McClain, Jonesboro, R.F.D. 9, Mrs. Elizabeth Williams, Mrs. C.B. McInturff, Erwin, Tenn., Zelzah McCoury, Senia, N.C., Charlie Parris, Elizabethton, Bowman, Unicoi, Tenn., Mrs. Doak Bowman, Mrs. Nola Britt, Elizabethton, R.F.D. 4, Belle Burleson, Minneapolis, N.C., Mrs. E.S. Keefauver, Jonesboro, Tenn., B.W. Jarlan, Jonesboro, R.F.D. 5, Mrs. W.H. Harvey, Watauga, Tenn., D.L. Oliver, Gladys Oliver, Dorothy Beard, Walter Dun, Mrs. C.H. Lilly, Erwin, Tenn., Thelma Lilly, Fern Lilly, Clara A. Jackson, Mrs. Mattie Jackson, Mrs. J.E. Gately, A.W. Snider, Arthur W. Gallaway, Louis Grindstaff, Mrs. Minnie McCacklin, Anita Coppenger, Mrs. Josephine Fleming, V.W. Thomas, Laurel Bloomery, Tenn., Clyde Williams, Ethel Williams, Mrs. Nora Fair, Woodrow Fair, Ocer Fair, Vera Fulkerson, Jonesboro, Tenn., Mrs. J.A. Hendrick, J.A. Hendrick, Edward Ross, Riddleburg, Pa., Mrs. J.M. Isaacs, Mabel, N.C., Eva Emmert, Elizabethton, Tenn., Louisa Grandstaff, Mrs. E.N. McCormick, Mrs. Glenn Stout, Charlie Shoun, Mrs. J.N. Baker.”
“Helena Powers, Mrs. W.B. Powers, Lynn Powers, J.E. Waddell, D.A. Markwood, Jonesboro, R.F.D. 2, J.Y. Davis, Vaughtsville, Tenn.; Mrs. W.B. Hughes, Hughes, N.C., Mrs. Sadie Callahan, Minneapolis, N.C.; Reed Grayson, Mountain City, Tenn.; Gladys Fair, Elizabethton, Tenn.; Thurman Fair, J.C. Fair, Homer Fair, Miss Willie Young, Minneapolis, N.C.; Ernest Webb, L.W. Webb, Roan Mountain, Tenn.; W.N. Phillips, Royston, Ga.; Lawrence Dugger, L.M. Hagan, Mrs. L.M. Hagan, Mrs. A.L. Guthrie, Hunter Kyte, Mrs. J.M. Barlow, Helen Miller, Mrs. N.D. Hunter, Mrs. Julia Kirby, Mrs. N.P. Palmer, Erwin, Tenn.; Bessie Looper, Weldon DeVault, D.J. Owen, Mrs. A.C. Moore, Mrs. W.N. Wiley, Mrs. L.M. Roper, Mrs. D.T. Grindstaff, M.W. Dickey, City.”
Ten dollars in 1923 is now worth about $175, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1923.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.