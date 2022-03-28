March 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to Johnson Citians, as well as those in surrounding communities. A dateline of Greeneville and a date of March 27 revealed that “On account of scarlet fever prevailing at Hot Springs, N. C., Holston presbytery (sic), which was to meet there April 7, will hold its session at Greeneville. Rev. W. H. Lester will be installed pastor of the Presbyterian church here during the meeting of the presbytery (sic).”
From Laurel Bloomery, readers learned that “Revs. J. W. Repass and G. W. Clendenen have just closed a series of meetings, which have been in progress for three weeks at Bloomery church, with twenty-seven professions and fifteen additions to the M. E. and Southern Methodist churches.”
Also from Laurel Bloomery, “L. L. Wagner is building a handsome residence.”
With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned that “An informal entertainment was given by Mrs. C. K Lide Tuesday night in honor of Misses Benham and Maxwell, who were spending a few days, from Martha Washington college (sic). They were present Misses Chandler, Lizzie and Carrie Carr, King, Reeves, Biddle, Gentry, Benham and Maxwell; Messers. Wood, W. F. Taylor, Sam Crumley, Reeves, Biddle, Horace Miller, Summers and Herndon.”
“Rev. J. T. Hickman some weeks ago declined the call of the First Baptist church (sic) of this place, and last Wednesday the church gave a unanimous call to Rev. D. A. Glenn, of Tazewell, Va. This call has been accepted and Rev. Glenn will begin his pastoral work Mar. 1.”
“Mr. and Mrs. F. M. George have again made their home in Johnson city (sic).”
“Dr. Bob Dulaney has returned from Louisville, where he has been attending medical college.”
“President J. T. Cooter, of Washington college (sic), is in Philadelphia on business connected with the college.”
“F. A. Keep and C. A. Street, of Chicago, and D. W. Foster, of Interior, Va., all interested in the narrow gauge extension, were in the city Monday.”
“D. S. Lambert, manager for the Singer Manufacturing company (sic) at Knoxville, was in the city Tuesday.”
“J. Sanford Crouch returned Saturday night after a six months’ sojourn in Norfolk where he held a clerkship in the office of the yardmaster of the Norfolk and Western railroad.”
“Dr. C. J. Broyles has returned from Nashville, where he took Mrs. Broyles to be medically treated.”
“Cy H. Lyle returned from attending the grand council of the Royal Arcanum at Nashville, last Friday.”
Hot Springs, North Carolina is located about 54 miles from Johnson City.
While scarlet fever is not preventable by means of a vaccine, it can be treated by antibiotics.
Laurel Bloomery is a community in Johnson County about 48 miles from Johnson City.
The building that housed Martha Washington College is now Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon, Virginia.
Washington College now houses a school for crafts and artwork; Washington College is also a community in rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times on weekdays. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 28, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “The remodeling and decoration of the Windsor Hotel is progressing rapidly, and it is expected that the work will be completed within a few days. The entire interior has been repainted, finished and decorated, and new furniture has been installed throughout.”
“The furniture installed is the latest hotel-type; that in the bed rooms (sic) being mahogany and oak, with modern type of writing tables on the second floor lobby. Brilliant new hall carpets have been laid throughout and druggets placed on all the bedroom floors. New Equipment (sic) is being installed in the lobby. All the furniture was purchased from a Johnson City house.”
“The dining room is to be redecorated and supplied with new furniture and fittings; it being stated that the cost of this part of the work will involve the expenditure of about $6,000. The large central room on the second floor is being fitting up as a sample room. Additional baths are to be installed in connection with the rooms.”
“Manager Lekka stated yesterday that the entire work of remodeling and refurnishing will amount to more than $25,000 and when completed the Windsor will be one of the high class hotels of this section. A formal opening will be held in the near future.”
A drugget is a type of floor covering.
Six thousand dollars in 1922 is now worth about $100,410. By multiplication, $25,000 in 1922 now carries the weight of approximately $418,375. These present values come from www.in2013dollars.com.
March 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were probably hoping the weather would soon become much warmer and more seasonable. Here’s what the readers read: “An apparent new record in spring snow for the Johnson City area was made yesterday, when a fall of eight inches was recorded before midnight. All bus service, local and outside was cancelled except for the shift busses which ran in the American Bemberg Corporation. Snow was still falling, and prospects were for a deeper blanket this morning.”
“Temperatures remained near the freezing point during most of the night.”
“Traffic was very light in the city and on the highways. Several telephone and power lines were reported down over the city.”
“All planes in this area have been grounded due to the heavy snow.”
“By 1 p.m. yesterday four inches of snow covered the city. The white flakes began descending on the city shortly before 7 a. m. and despite their innocent look at the time became a threat to traffic before noon.”
“Lee and Scott counties (sic) reported the heaviest fall of snow yesterday, measuring five inches at 4 p.m., and still continuing as night fell.”
The American Bemberg Corporation was located in Elizabethton.
Both Lee and Scott Counties are located in Virginia.
There was no mention made of schools being dismissed early, or closed, because of weather.
March 28, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “City Manager William Ricker has called a news conference for 9:30 a.m. today in his office.”
“Ricker said he would then disclose the recommendations he has given city commission relative to the unauthorized taps on Johnson City water lines and the water received by Consolidated Utility District.”
“Commissioners have been invited to attend the conference, but have not indicated whether or not they will be present, Ricker said.”
“The investigation on the water taps has been going on for two months since City Recorder Calvin Guthrie first raised the question after a resident served by CUD sought to get a water tap from the city.”
“City commission received sworn testimony from nine person on March 6 as part of the inquiry. That testimony was carried in its entirety in Sunday’s edition of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.”