March 2, 1890: The Comet listed the names of the directors of the Watauga Bank. The directors were as follows: S. H. Yocum, H. Gildersleeve, J. F. Crumley, W. F. Dungan, J. W. Hunter, Will Harr, C. C. Taylor, Isaac harr, C. K. Lide, F. K. Mountcastle, Judge John P. Smith, and A. B. Bowman.
March 27, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, readers of The Chattanooga Daily Times learned the following, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 26: “The train on the ‘3 C’s’ as it went out yesterday morning dropped some cinders from the fire-box of the engine on the Hunt trestle, near this place. The timbers took fire, and when the train attempted to get back here it could not cross. A section of several feet had been burned, leaving the naked rails. If it had been at night the train probably would have gone through the bridge.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 27, 1922: A century ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 26 reported, “A tremendous audience held its sides with laughter or sat entranced under the spell of Gov. A. A. Taylor had his galaxy of entertainers appearing for the first time in the Municipal Auditorium here last evening for the benefit of the Johnson City Baseball Association.”
“No all-star cast ever received a more cordial responses than that accorded the delightful Governor and associate artists. The program, chiefly instrumental, was an hour and a half of solid, unadulterated enjoyment from the opening number by the Rotary vocal quartet to the closing number by a trio of instrumental celebrities.”
“The Governor duffed the dignified prefix and became the beloved Alf, whose gentle humor and perfect mimicry has brought smiles to the faces of unnumbered thousands. ‘Little Alf’ introduced his program mates in the best Tayloresque style, which kept the audience hubbling (sic). His violin interpretations of ‘Old Uncle Newt’s’ fiddle composition brought forth a storm of applause, prolonged and heartfelt. The audience liked the fiddling.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922. March 27, 1922 fell on a Monday.
March 27, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A special called meeting of the Johnson City Community Council will be held at St. John’s parrish (sic) house tonight at 7:30.”
“The official report of the professional hospital consultant, who visited a number of proposed locations for the new Memorial Hospital, will be presented.”
“The council will decide at this meeting the definite location for the new hospital. Sketches and floor plans will be presented by the architect, Alfred Abernathy.”
“Plans for the fund-raising campaign will be presented for approval of the Council.”
“Every member organization has been urged to be represented at the meeting tonight.”
The “new Memorial Hospital” was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
March 27, 1970: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority recently hosted an arthritis forum in Rogers-Stout Hall at East Tennessee State University. Featured speakers were Jerry Walsh, representative from the National Arthritis Foundation, Dr. J. R. Bowman, Dr. Burgin Dossett Jr. All three speakers dealt with different phases of arthritis. Walsh spoke specifically on quackery in connection with arthritis victims.”
“The forum was held in connection with the sorority’s national philanthropic project. Plans in the future consist of working with the National Arthritis Foundation and the Washington County Foundation.”
March 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, weather was in the news, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Lingering areas of snow should disappear under the showers and thundershowers and mild temperatures slated for today, tonight and tomorrow.”
“Today’s high should be in the upper 50’s, tonight’s low near 50 and tomorrow’s high near 70.”
“The record high for this date was 81 in 1950; the record low was 12 in 1955.”
March 27, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press were saddened to learn of the death of a prominent citizen. “Nathan Thorp, 81, 400 Sunset Drive, died Tuesday, March 25, 1997 at Johnson City Medical Center.”
“He was a Knoxville native and had lived in Johnson City since 1933. Mr. Thorp was a son of the late Benjamin and Molly Thorp.”
“He and his late brother, Mitchell Thorp, owned and operated Thorp and Co., a wholesale retail plumbing supply and electric light fixture business.”
“Mr. Thorp was active in the Democratic Party.”
“He served for many years on the Johnson City Power Board. Mr. Thorp was also on the board of directors of First Peoples Bank, which became City and County Bank and later evolved into First American Bank.”
“He was a World War II Army veteran.”
“He established the Thorp Foundation to help charitable causes in the Johnson City community.”
“Mr. Thorp served on the Park and Recreation Board for many years and on the Johnson City Medical Center Foundation board of directors.”
“He organized and established a league for tennis players ages 12 – 18 years old.”
“In 1980, Mr. Thorp was ranked the 24th best tennis player in the United States in the 60 and five and over division. He was inducted in 1992 into the Tennessee Hall of Fame for Tennis. Mr. Thorp was a national sanctioned tournament winner in his age group of 65 and over.”
“Mr. Thorp was listed in Community Leaders of America.”
“Survivors include four children, Julian Thorp, Johnson City, Valerie Thorp Vickers, London, Barbara Thorp Lady, Knoxville, and Richard Thorp, Decatur, Ala.; one sister, Mrs. Sara Bokee, Baltimore; and one granddaughter, Natalie Brooke Lady, Knoxville.”
March 27, 2004: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra performed at Seeger Chapel, located on the campus of Milligan College. Jim and Sandy Powell were the concert sponsors; the theme of the concert was “Brazilian Beats” The guest artist was David Burgess. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program.)
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.