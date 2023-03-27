March 27, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 26. “Mrs. Dungan, wife of R.H. Dungan, died in Bristol Sunday morning, at the home of her sister, Mrs. N.J. Burson. She has been in ill-health for some time, but last week she felt well enough to return to Bristol with her sister, who had been called to Johnson City on account of her illness. The night of her arrival in Bristol she became worse, and on Sunday morning she passed away. The funeral was conducted by Rev. Glenn of this place, assisted by the Rev. A.N. Jackson of Bristol. The remains were interred in the city cemetery at Bristol Monday afternoon.”
“Monday, at the factory of Harris & Buck, R.D. Henson, while working at one of the saw tables, in some way had his left elbow jerked backward against the saw — almost severing the arm at that point. On examination, Dr. J.W. Cox, found that the cut was right at the point of the elbow and that one bone was cut in two and the other pulled out of socket. The physician thinks he can save the arm, but in case he does not, Mr. Henson will not be able to use his elbow.”
“The first picnic of the season occurred Tuesday. A party of young people walked to White Rock, on Buffalo mountain. Dinner was ate on the top of Rock and in the afternoon all returned laden with ferns and arbutus.”
“Miss Ella Tonzalin, who has been visiting the Misses Wood for several weeks, returned to Bristol Thursday.”
“R.L. Bruner left from New York City yesterday.”
“Misses Lillian DeArmond and Bessie Worley spent several days at Bluff City last week, visiting Miss Worley’s relatives.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 27, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that, “At this time Johnson City is growing, as to building of both business and residence houses, in every direction from the present business center. From what is termed the ‘Square,’ the largest portion of the present retail business is on its east, but the greater territory is occupied to its west. The greatest number of larger residences are being built in the general western direction from the present retail district.”
March 27, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A tableau scene depicting Christ and the eleven disciples will be a feature at the annual county-wide Easter Sunrise Service to be sponsored Sunday morning by the Johnson City Civitan Club.”
“The service — which is expected to draw an attendance of thousands — will start at 6:15 o’clock in the amphitheater on the East Tennessee State College campus. Inspirational rites including special music, vocal and instrumental solos, will be on the program.”
“In addition to the colorful tableau scene directed by Emma Lee Barton, the combined choirs of the First Christian Church, under the direction of Dean Jacoby, will sing seasonal selections.”
“Boy Scouts will be on hand to direct traffic, and an amplifying system will be employed in order that all attending may hear perfectly. Persons planning to attend are asked to bring blankets or cushions for seats.”
“Mrs. Mayland Muse will play a trumpet solo, ‘The Palms,’ and Alfreda Sisk will sing ‘Open The Gates of the Temple,’ by Knapp.”
“Ministers scheduled to appear on the program include the Rev. Marvin S. Kincheloe, pastor of First Methodist Church, D.F. Waddell, Calvary Baptist, James Walters, Unaka Avenue Christian Church, and Joe Strother, Temple Baptist.”
“The service is planned in co-operation with all city churches and the Ministerial Association, it was pointed out. Members of the Civitan Club will be ushers and will distribute the programs.”
“In listing plans for the presentations, Civitan leaders said ‘we are urging all citizens — as well as residents of outlying districts — to start the church day right on Easter by attending this colorful event. We are expecting the service to grow to such proportion that we will probably have to hold it in Roosevelt Stadium next year!’”
Easter Sunday was the following day, March 28, in 1948.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
March 27, 1973: Fifty years ago today, “Polly’s Pointers” published a hint that could still prove useful today. A reader wrote:
“Dear Polly — “
“My sister-in-law came up with a very clever idea for my 58th birthday and 36th wedding anniversary party. To avoid so many candles dripping on the cake during the lighting and blowing-out process, she and my husband had cut a cardboard to fit on the cake and on it was a blueprint to show where to stick the small candles. A large candle that was burning was used to drip a spot in which to set a small candle. This careful process stabilized the small candles on the cardboard and the finished product was set aside until time to place it on the cake.”
The letter was signed, “Hazel”.
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves.
March 27, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Business Writer Phyllis Johnson, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Johnson City is seeking All-American City status for the first time in nearly 20 years.”
“A coalition of organizations led by the Chamber of Commerce applied this week to the National Coalition of Cities to be considered for the prestigious award, which is given to only 10 cities a year.”
“Johnson City last applied for the award in 1979, and was designated a finalist that year, though it did not go on to win the award.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her atrhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.
