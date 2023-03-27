Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 27, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 26. “Mrs. Dungan, wife of R.H. Dungan, died in Bristol Sunday morning, at the home of her sister, Mrs. N.J. Burson. She has been in ill-health for some time, but last week she felt well enough to return to Bristol with her sister, who had been called to Johnson City on account of her illness. The night of her arrival in Bristol she became worse, and on Sunday morning she passed away. The funeral was conducted by Rev. Glenn of this place, assisted by the Rev. A.N. Jackson of Bristol. The remains were interred in the city cemetery at Bristol Monday afternoon.”

“Monday, at the factory of Harris & Buck, R.D. Henson, while working at one of the saw tables, in some way had his left elbow jerked backward against the saw — almost severing the arm at that point. On examination, Dr. J.W. Cox, found that the cut was right at the point of the elbow and that one bone was cut in two and the other pulled out of socket. The physician thinks he can save the arm, but in case he does not, Mr. Henson will not be able to use his elbow.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

