March 26, 1869: The East Tennessee Union Flag offered advice to readers concerning the treatment of their horses. “When your horse refuses his food after drinking, go no further that day, because the poor creature is thoroughly beaten.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
March 26, 1891: The Comet reported on recent Johnson City election results. “Yesterday, Johnson City witnessed one of the most exciting municipal elections of her history. Every inch of ground was hotly contested by the candidates for mayor, both standing at the ballot box all day long. In the afternoon the throng became so dense about the polls, that trouble was expected. Quite a number of the more timid citizens went off without voting, rather than undertake to reach the ballot box. It seemed impossible to move the crowd away, but everything passed off good naturedly.”
The article continued, “Finally, after a long and heroic struggle, Ike T. Jobe was re-elected mayor by 157 majority over A.B. Bowman. The following aldermen were elected: H.W. Hargreaves, W.B. Whitesides (re-elected,) Wm. G. Mathes, J.C. Campbell, Jack Crumley (re-elected), W.W. Faw, (re-elected.)”
Readers also learned, “C.E. Osborne’s majority over A.H. Bullock, for magistrate, was only 3.”
“R.C. Hunter was re-elected constable, over J.P. Hart, his majority being 90. 829 votes were polled.”
March 26, 1896: The Comet reported on a recent meeting of the Monday Club. “The regular monthly meeting of the Monday Club has become one of the fixed events in Johnson City society, and is looked forward to with increasing pleasure from month to month.”
“The last meeting was held at the residence of Mrs. E.E. Ellsworth, on Second avenue (sic), last Tuesday evening. The meetings are characteristic of the ladies who compose the club and grow brighter and better with time. New features are being constantly introduced, and the cuisine is kept up to a high standard of excellence.”
For this particular meeting, the members were encouraged to invite their husbands or beaus. Those in attendance included: “J.W. Cass and Mrs. Cass, A.B. Biddle and Mrs. Biddle, W.W. Faw and Mrs. Faw, C.D. Friberg and Mrs. Friberg, F.B. St. John and Mrs. St. John, Cy Lyle and Mrs. Lyle, W.W. Kirkpatrick and Miss Marie Johnston, Mrs. E.H. Hart, Mrs. F.A. Stratton, Misses Arnett and George T. Wofford.”
The Monday Club was organized in 1892 and is still in existence.
Second Avenue is now known as Fairview Avenue.
March 26, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The Ladies’ Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital will give an Easter Dance at the Colonial Hotel Monday, April 1st. Tickets one dollar each.”
Miss Mary Lou Lyle has just returned from a visit to her brother, Sergeant Robert Lyle at Camp Sevier. Miss Lyle left Saturday.”
One dollar is 1918 is now worth about $17.32. (Source: www.in20131dollars.com)
Camp Sevier was a training camp in South Carolina.
March 26, 1934: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Nashville Banner reported on a protest planned by tobacco farmers. “A caravan of 135 burley tobacco growers, from East Tennessee and nearby counties in Kentucky, Virginia, and North Carolina, left here today for Washington, D.C., where tomorrow they will protest against the proposed reduction in taxes on cheap cigarets (sic). The group all classified as ‘dirt’ farmers and going to the Capital ‘with their sleeves rolled up,’ will be met by another caravan from Kentucky’s burley fields. They will arrive at Washington at 10 o’clock tonight. They will be heard at hearings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. tomorrow, and expect to return Tuesday night.
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on March 26, 1934. The Johnson City Chronicle was the local newspaper at the time. It was not published on Monday. March 26, 1934, was a Monday.
March 26, 1936: The Owensboro Inquirer, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “Considered the first step toward acquisition of TVA power, a survey of Johnson City and other upper East Tennessee cities has been authorized and is expected to begin in early April.”
The Owensboro Inquirer was a newspaper in Owensboro, Kentucky. It is now known as the Messenger-Inquirer.
March 26, 1941: The Bristol News Bulletin, reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, informed readers, “Dr. C.C. Sherrod, president of State Teachers College, confirmed today reports he had rejected terms of an offer to become superintendent of the Knoxville school system.”
“He indicated, however, that negotiations between him and the school board still were in progress.”
The State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
March 26, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers’ day with a laugh: “He: ‘If I had a million dollars, do you know where I’d be?’”
“She: ‘I sure do.You’d be on our honeymoon!’”
For what it’s worth, a million dollars in 1956 is now worth about $9,617,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 26, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Four persons have been arrested by Johnson City Police in connection with the passing of an allegedly-forged prescription yesterday afternoon at the pharmacy of Gibson’s Discount, according to Detective Capt. Tom Tipton.”
“Donna Clara Stamper Robinson, 22, Cumberland, Ky., has been charged with four counts of passing forged prescriptions (for narcotics) and is being held under a total bond of $10,000.”
“Charged as being accessories to passing forged prescriptions are Clarence Farlow and Walter G. Robinson, both of Asheville, N.C., and Thelma June Fisher Parker, Cumberland, Ky. The three are being held in city jail under $2,000 bond.”
Ten thousand dollars in 1969 is now worth about $71,275, so two thousand dollars is currently worth approximately $14,255. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Gibson’s Discount was located approximately where the Dollar General Store at 1121 N. Roan St. is currently located.