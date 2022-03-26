March 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported two news items with a dateline from Bristol, Tennessee, and date of March 25.
“A ruling has been issued against Col. J.C. Haskell by the federal court to show cause why he, as commissioner, has not carried out the order of the court to sell the South Atlantic and Ohio railroad.”
The other news item was more light-hearted. “A.D. Bones and Miss Inez Ratcliff eloped from Dublin, Va., and were married here by Rev. Burroughs.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 26, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel reported several items of interest, all with datelines from Johnson City. “Very few people attended church yesterday on account of rain.”
“A large stock of railroad iron is being sent out to be put on the extension of the O.R.&C. railway into North Carolina.”
“Elder W.C. Maupin, who has been detained at home for some time with la grippe, is able to be out again. He expects to make a trip to Virginia soon.”
“Since the Cranberry Iron company (sic) has increased its force, a much greater amount of ore is coming here.”
“Last Saturday was the best trade day local merchants have had for two or three months.”
“Jas. Byrd, of Jonesboro, has rented a large storehouse on Main street (sic) near the postoffice (sic). He will open an extensive hardware store, on or about April 1.”
The article continued to report that “Mr. Byrd is a brother of S.A. Byrd, the trustee of Washington county (sic).”
The final comment in that news article informed readers that “Many new lines of business will be opened up here on or before April 1.”
“The democrats (sic) of this county will meet at Jonesboro on Monday, April 2, to select delegates to the state convention, but will not at that time nominate candidates for county offices. The county chairman states that the democrats (sic) will hold their county convention after that of the republicans (sic).”
We now call “la grippe” the flu, or influenza. Cranberry is in Western North Carolina, approximately 32 miles from Johnson City. Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1900. The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
March 26, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news on the front page. “The store of J.W. Willis, corner of Main and Watauga, was burning as the Chronicle went to press this morning. The fire probably originated from a stove pipe or flue, inside, as it was about 3:30 o’clock. The stock of groceries and confections appeared to be ruined by fire and water, and the building practically gutted. It is a one-story frame structure, a portion being occupied by Willis as his home. Very little was saved.”
March 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Judge D.A. Vines, who conducted the first day of Unicoi County Circuit Court yesterday at Erwin, today adjourned court until Thursday at 9 a.m. because of recurrence today of an old stomach disorder, his office said.”
March 26, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about rabies. With a dateline from Nashville, readers learned that, “State health department officials announced here yesterday rabid skunks in Upper East Tennessee here replaced rabid foxes in Middle Tennessee as their major concerns.”
“According to Dr. Luther E. Frederickson, state health veterinarian, the skunk population situation in Upper East Tennessee has become almost as severe as the fox population in Middle Tennessee.”
“Dr. Frederickson also noted, most of the 40 rabid skunks confirmed this year in Tennessee have been in the Upper Tennessee area.”
“’Right now we’re investigating the possibility of having a skunk reduction program,’ Frederickson said, attributing the problem to an overpopulation of skunks.”
“In calling Greene and Sullivan Counties the two main problem areas, Frederickson stated, ‘It looks like we’re about to become the first state in the nation with a serious fox and a skunk problem at the same time.’”
“Tennessee remains first in the nation in number of rabid animal cases with 113 cases confirmed by March 18, the veterinarian added. Kentucky was second with 84.”
Local veterinarian Dr. Josh Hinkle reports that “Rabies is a fatal viral infection that presents and serious public health problem in animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners. “
March 26, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story carrying the byline of James Brooks, the Johnson City Press reported, “Citing a slower than hoped for recovery, Town Administrator Marion Light submitted his resignation to the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Friday.”
“Mayor Homer G’Fellers said the board would consider its next step at its regular meeting April 14.”
“Light suffered severe head injuries in an auto accident on Dec. 19, 11 days before he was due to begin his duties. Although he has been in regular contact with board members and the mayor since leaving the hospital, Light’s only appearance at town hall was a single trip to pick up his mail.”
“’The doctors tell me it would be next year before I’m 90 percent recovered,’ Light said by telephone. ‘The most recent CT scans showed the brain was completely recovered, no bruising or anything, but the neural pathways have to rebuild themselves, and that takes time.’”
“In a letter to the board, Light cited Section 5 of his contract, which requires that the town administrator be on duty full time. The aldermen, mayor and town recorder have pitched in to run the town’s departments with input from Light at his home in Fall Branch.”
“’The town of Jonesborough deserves and needs the services of a well-qualified and full-time town administrator,’ Light wrote.”