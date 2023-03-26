March 26, 1891: The Comet reported that “At the third annual meeting of the stockholders of the Watauga bank, Monday, the following officers and directors were re-elected for the ensuing year:”
“A. B. Bowman, president; G. W. St. John, vice president; Will Harr, cashier; N. H. Harrison, teller. Directors: J. A. Martin, C. A. Lide, Isaac Harr, Hon. Pat Dungan, J. F. Crumley, Judge John P. Smith, C. P. Cass, E. H. West, Will Harr, G. D. Taylor, A. B. Bowman, G. W. St. John.”
March 26, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported to readers that the “Hon. S. Ernest Miller, a rising young attorney of Johnson City, was in this city on legal business yesterday.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 26, 1917: The Johnson City Staff informed readers that “Mr. J. E. Rumbley, who has been local operator for the Southern railway at the passenger station here for the past two years, has just received notification from the company of his appointment as local ticket agent in the passenger office here, succeeding Mr. James A. Wampler, who has resigned.”
“Mr. Rumbley’s appointment to this position is a deserving one and his friends are congratulating him on his step higher up. He has been in the service of the Southern railway as local operator and agent at various points on the road for the past twelve to fifteen years and has given efficient service in any and all capacities. Mr. Rumbley is being checked in today and will take active charge of the office Tuesday. He is courteous, capable and will no doubt give satisfaction both to the company and to the public. He will have associated with him, Mr. Thos. W. Child, as assistant ticket agent.”
“Mr. Wampler, who resigned this position, has accepted a position as utility man with the Boon Fork Lumber Co., of Shulls Mill, N. C. He will take charge of his new duties within the next few days.”
Shulls Mill, North Carolina, is about 48 miles from Johnson City.
March 26, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported, “The Round Table committee representing the dinner clubs of Johnson City, the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions have notified Representative Clarke that they are opposed to more commissioners for the City of Johnson City. The conclusion reached that two more commissioners would not strengthen the governing board and the salary offered to those serving would attract good men is shared by the public.”
March 26, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “East Unaka Church of Christ will present a Sunrise Service at 6:30 o’clock Easter morning. The program will be directed by a ‘special day service committee.’”
“Order of the service will be: a prelude by Mrs. Charles Weaver; congregational singing; morning prayer by Gareth Weaver; girl’s trio, Misses Norma Jean Kitzmiller, Betty Jo Ogle and Erma Webb; ‘Easter’ by Roy Leach; Scripture lesson by Eddie Pugh; solo by Paul Hendrix; sunrise message by Charles Okle; pantomime of ‘Old Rugged Cross’ by Virgie Frisco.”
Easter was on March 28 in 1948, so this announcement appeared in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle on Good Friday.
March 26, 1952: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Gates W. Kidd tendered his resignation yesterday as civil defense director in Johnson City.”
“In a letter to Mayor Louis Young, Kidd said he would have to give up the post ‘due to my general health condition.’ He emphasized, however, he would continued (sic) to help in the defense work ‘commensurate with my physical abilities.’”
“Kidd has been defense director for 15 months. There was no immediate indication of when a successor will be named.”
March 26, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers on this Easter Sunday morning that “Clem Wilkes, 805 N. Mountain View Circle, reported yesterday that someone broke the radio aerial off his car while it was parked at Watauga Avenue and Stuart Street.”
“Thella Broyles reported that two tires and wheels were taken from a car owned by B. S. Broyles, Rt. 8, Jonesboro, while parked at his residence.”
“George Long, 1603 E. Myrtle Avenue, reported that a Sears girl’s blue 20-inch bicycle was taken from their yard.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1967.
March 26, 1973: Fifty years ago today, a prominent area resident passed away, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Jack P. O’Dell, 67, 821 E. Main St., Jonesboro, died Sunday at 3 p.m. in Memorial Hospital.”
“A native of Johnson City, he was a son of the late Virgil and Carrie Gilleam O’Dell. He was a member of the First Presbyterian church where he had served as a deacon.”
“Mr. O’Dell was past-president of the Rod and Gun Club and active in the Boy Scout program.”
“Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Josephine Young O’Dell’ a son, Joe O’Dell, Greeneville; two daughters, Mrs. Lanny Lanier Brashear, Johnson City, and Noel O’Dell, Charleston, S. C.; and one granddaughter.”
“Woodall is in charge.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
March 26, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Erwin, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “Author and humorist Sam Venable will be the guest speaker at Clinchfield Federal Credit Union’s 50th Annual Meeting Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Unicoi County High School.”
“A longtime columnist for The Knoxville News-Sentinel, Venable is the author of six books, including One Size Fits all and Other Holiday Myths and I’d Rather be Ugly Than Stupid… And Other Deep Thoughts.”
“For credit union members who need more information about the dinner, call the credit union at 743-9192.”
Columnist’s note: A reader recently asked me if I knew where the Cannon Towel Outlet used to be. He remembers, as a child, driving to and from Johnson City and Bristol on what he recollects to be a two-lane highway. He would like to know where the building was located, and the name of the road. Can you help? If you can, email me at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com. Many thanks!
