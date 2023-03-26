Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 26, 1891: The Comet reported that “At the third annual meeting of the stockholders of the Watauga bank, Monday, the following officers and directors were re-elected for the ensuing year:”

“A. B. Bowman, president; G. W. St. John, vice president; Will Harr, cashier; N. H. Harrison, teller. Directors: J. A. Martin, C. A. Lide, Isaac Harr, Hon. Pat Dungan, J. F. Crumley, Judge John P. Smith, C. P. Cass, E. H. West, Will Harr, G. D. Taylor, A. B. Bowman, G. W. St. John.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you