March 25, 1898: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several news items of interest to area residents. Among those items were: “It was decided at a recent meeting of the Mayne Williams Library Board to establish on the shelves of the library a special memorial Section through which the board and any one else wishing to do so may remember in a permanent manner friends at their death. When books are received in this way a card will be sent, by Library, to the berieved (sic) family informing them that such a gift has been made in the name of he departed one. The books to be chosen for this purpose will be reference and standard works which will then always stand as a fitting and beautiful expression of the love, appreciation, and grief of the (indecipherable) for the friend so remembered.”
On Monday, “The Executive Board of the Chamber of Commerce will meet for luncheon at the Spinning Wheel Tea Room.”
“The Monday Club will meet in the afternoon at two o’clock in the club room of the library.”
“Miss Geraldine Farrar will appear in concert in the evening at eight thirty o’clock in the Municipal Building.”
Tuesday would see the following events: “The John Sevier Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will meet in the afternoon at 2:30 at the home of Mrs. Paul Wofford on E. Watauga Avenue. Mrs. Wofford and Mrs. Sam Coile will be hostesses for the afternoon.”
“The Rotary Club will meet for luncheon at the Hotel Windsor.”
“There will be a called meeting of the Mayne Williams Library Board on Tuesday morning at nine o’clock at the library. The object of the meeting will be to discuss the choice of a librarian.”
On Wednesday, the following events were slated to happen: “The Kiwanis Club will meet for luncheon at the Hotel Windsor.”
“Mrs. Harry Whitehouse will entertain the Merry Wives Club in the afternoon at two-thirty o’clock at her home in the Southwest Addition.”
On Thursday, “The Union Missionary Society will meet in the afternoon at two thirty-o’clock at the First Presbyterian Church. The election of officers will take place at this meeting and an interesting program has been arranged. All members are urged to attend.”
“The Lions Club will meet for luncheon at the Hotel Windsor.”
“The church societies will meet in the afternoon.”
“Friends of Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Christian, who reside at the house of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. B. Jamison on Myrtle Avenue, will be pleased to know that Mrs. Christian has fully recovered from an illness and that Mr. Christian is improving nicely.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John Rhea left Friday for Cincinnati where Mrs. Rhea will undergo treatment at Christ’s Hospital.”
“Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Black were called to Barbourville, Ky., yesterday on account of the serious illness of Mr. Black’s father, Mr. John A. Black.”
“Mrs. S. M. Haun of Whitesburg is the guest of her daughter, Mrs. A. J. Davis on Locust Street.”
“Mrs. Smith of Bristol was the guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. T. G. Strain at their home on Locust Street, on Friday.”
“Mrs. Horace M. Burleson and little daughter, Miss Sarah, returned last evening from Tampa, Fla., where they spent the winter season.”
“Mr. R. N. Dosser and daughter, Miss Mary Nelle Dosser will return this week from a delightful season spent in Tampa, Fla. They will return by motor, and enroute home spent some time in Orlando, Fla.”
“Mr. and Mrs. L. D. Chedester of New York City arrived yesterday to be the guests of Dr. and Mrs. H. M. Cass at their home on E. Unaka Avenue.”
“Miss Carrie Wiley has returned from a delightful months visit as the guest of friends in Knoxville.”
“Mr. Sam Crumley returned last evening from a business trip to Jacksonville, Fla.”
“Mrs. Walter Harmon of Kingsport is a visitor in the city.”
“Miss Hattie Stern of Bristol is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. H. D. Gump at their home at Hillrise Farm. Miss Stern will attend the Farrar Concert tomorrow evening.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Will McCain, Miss Florence McCain, and Mr. Edward McCain of Butler are the guests this week-end of Mrs. E. T Hart at her home on E. Holston Avenue. They will attend the Geraldine Farrar Concert tomorrow evening.”
“Mrs. J. Fred Johnson of Kingsport was a visitor in the city yesterday.”
“Friends of Miss Texis Harvey will be sorry to know that she is ill at her home on East Unaka Avenue.”
“Sisters Margaret and Nola Barnell are spending the week-end with relatives in Hampton, Tenn.”
“Mrs. Minnie Gourley is the week-end guest of Mrs. D. W. Markle of Cranberry, N. C.”
“Prof. J. Berry Duff and Miss Willie Conner will spend Sunday in Erwin, as the guests of Miss Julia Crouch.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Ferrell Hannah and baby will leave today for Bristol, and from there Mrs. Hannah and babe will go to Ivanhoe, Va., where they will be the guests of Mrs. Hannah’s parents.”
“Mr. and Mrs. David Hunter expect to leave for New York and Philadelphia today.”
“Misses Mildred and Kathryn Lacey are ill with influenza.”
“Mr. J. M. King, who has been ill for the past month, is convalescing, his many friends will be pleased to know.”
“Friends of Mrs. Robt. Morris will be glad to know that she is improving rapidly from an attack of influenza at her home on E. Watauga avenue.”
“Mr. Frank Carpenter, of Brooklyn, N. Y., is expected to arrive today to be the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Guy L. Smith, Jr., on T. (sic) Unaka Avenue, enroute to points in Mississippi on a business trip.”
“Mr. Neil Brown hs (sic) returned from Dr. Fox’s hospital in Philadelphia where he underwent treatment for his eyes.”
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets.
Barbourville, Kentucky, is located approximately 139 miles from Johnson City.
Whitesburg, Kentucky, is about 101 miles from Johnson City.
Hampton is about 16 miles from Johnson City.
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Ivanhoe, Virginia, is about 122 miles from Johnson City.
