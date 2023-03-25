Today in Johnson City History

March 25, 1898: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several news items of interest to area residents. Among those items were: “It was decided at a recent meeting of the Mayne Williams Library Board to establish on the shelves of the library a special memorial Section through which the board and any one else wishing to do so may remember in a permanent manner friends at their death. When books are received in this way a card will be sent, by Library, to the berieved (sic) family informing them that such a gift has been made in the name of he departed one. The books to be chosen for this purpose will be reference and standard works which will then always stand as a fitting and beautiful expression of the love, appreciation, and grief of the (indecipherable) for the friend so remembered.”

On Monday, “The Executive Board of the Chamber of Commerce will meet for luncheon at the Spinning Wheel Tea Room.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

