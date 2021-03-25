March 25, 1875: The Herald and Tribune reported on a recent wedding. “At Walnut Grove, last Sunday morning on horse back (sic), by W.S. Strain, Esq., Mr. James Armentrout, and Mrs. Emma Deakins, all of this county.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper based in Jonesborough. Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1875, as it is in 2021.
March 25, 1886: The Comet reported election results from the day before. “In the election held here yesterday the following ticket was elected: W.A. Dickinson, Mayor; Dr. Hash, Joe Morrell, O.E. Lyle, Ike T. Jobe, and Eli McNees, Aldermen, and W. Hodge, Constable.”
March 25, 1897: Readers of The Comet learned of an interesting fundraiser that would take place on April Fool’s Day. “The Ladies aid Society of the First Presbyterian church (sic) will give an apron party at the residence of R.A. Wood, all fool’s (sic) evening, 7 to 11. All invited. The gentlemen are expected to hem the aprons while being worn by the ladies. Prizes will be awarded. Then will follow the grand auction.”
March 25, 1915: The Comet informed readers, “Silas H. Cooper, of Jonesboro, has again been promoted as a National bank examiner, having recently been appointed Chief National Bank Examiner of the Fourth Federal Reserve District, with headquarters at Cleveland, Ohio.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
March 25, 1918: The Johnson City Day Staff reported, “Miss Fannie Walter, who has been with the Hart and Houston Store for the past three years or more, has handed in her resignation, and leaves today for Bristol, Tenn., to accept a position with H.P. King Co.”
March 25, 1927: The Bristol News Bulletin reported on the death of a Johnson City lady. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “Mrs. Sam R. Taylor Jr., died suddenly about 4:30 o’clock Thursday morning, at her home, 219 W. Unaka avenue (sic), following an attack diagnosed as acute indigestion, which affected the heart. It is reported that Mrs. Taylor became quite ill during the night and suffered a fainting spell from which she apparently recovered. Early in the morning a recurring attack rendered her unconscious, and although she revived partially for a few moments, the end came before remedial measures could be administered.”
March 25, 1930: Readers of the Chattanooga Daily Times read of the illness of a prominent Johnson City attorney. With a dateline from Johnson City, “Ben H. Taylor, Johnson City attorney and son of former Gov. Alf. A. Taylor, was reported critically ill with pneumonia at his home here tonight. He has been a prominent political figure for a number of years.”
The Johnson City Staff-News was only published on one day in March of 1930; it was published on March 31.
March 25, 1941: The Chattanooga Times, writing with a Johnson City dateline, informed readers about a dog show soon to be held in Johnson City. “Twenty different states and the District of Columbia are represented among exhibitors who will take part in the Appalachian Kennel Club’s Dog show (sic) opening here tomorrow.”
The article continued, “Officials announced yesterday the show would be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Judging will begin each afternoon at 2 and each evening at 6. Hubert Doll, of Union, N.J., will judge all breeds.”
Finally, readers learned, “There are 122 dogs of thirty-one different breeds entered in the competition. They are divided into six groups — sporting, hounds, working dogs, terriers, toys and no-sporting dogs.”
There was no mention of the exact location of where the Dog Show would be held, nor if the public was allowed to attend.
March 25, 1948: An injury to a young child was reported in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Roy Bates, eight-year-old son of Jake Bates, of route (sic) 3, Jonesboro, was treated yesterday for injuries to the head received when he was hit with a piece of lumber thrown from a truck by a member of the lumber crew, records showed.” The child was treated at the Appalachian Hospital.
March 25, 1959: “The City Panhellenic will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium of the Administration Building, East Tennessee State College,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
“Mrs. Joe P. McCormick, president, urges members of all official sororities to be present. Included on the agenda will be the election of officers and plans made for the entertaining of high school senior girls.”
March 25, 1967: The Civinettes, a girls’ social and civic club at Science Hill, had been very busy over the school year, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
“Some of the Civinettes’ civic projects have been working on the Dime Board of the Salvation Army, helping with a Girl’s Club Christmas Party, packing gift bags for the boys in Vietnam, and collecting scrap material for ladies in local nursing homes.”
“The club began meeting last summer under the direction of Lee Knisley, president; Cheryl Robinson, vice president; Carol Andrews, recording secretary; Kay Cross, corresponding secretary; Pat Mahan, treasurer; and Judy Tipton, chaplain.” Mrs. Normal Torbett was the Civinettes sponsor.
March 25, 1975: Changes within the Johnson City Police Department were the focus of an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “The Johnson City Police Department’s new policy of concentrated night patrols, shifting of additional men to busy trouble zones, and enlarging the criminal investigating division is paying off, according to Police Chief Tom Helton.”
The article continued, “The success of the new policy implemented 2½ weeks ago by Chief Helton and City Manager William Ricker results from the hard work, determination and initiative of the whole department, Helton reported.”