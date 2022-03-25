March 25, 1886: The Comet reported a wide variety of items of local interest.
“Dr. E.E. Hunter, of Elizabethton was in the city Tuesday.”
“H.H. Carr, Esq., attended chancery (sic) Court at Mountain City last week.”
“We hear the young men talking of organizing a Historical Society. It is a good move.”
“A splendid lot of notions just received by J.W. Hunter & Bro.”
“A little child of Mr. Whiteside, living one mile below town, died very suddenly, Tuesday morning.”
“Mr. Chas. D. Fine has accepted a clerkship in the large mercantile establishment of J.W. Hunter & Bro.”
“Dr. Geo. H. Berry went down to Newport this morning on professional business to be gone a week or ten days.”
“The young ladies of Rogersville have had a leap year party. We would suggest that the young ladies of Johnson City give one.”
“Miss Carrie Lacy, who has been spending several days in the city, the guest of her uncle, Mr. G.W. Hickey, went up to Elizabethton, Monday morning.”
“Deputy Marshal Heaton, passed through this place Tuesday afternoon with R.J. Ferguson, who is under indictment in the Federal Court at Knoxville for forgery.”
“Fred, Nat and Bob Love were in town this week. Bob informs us that a part of Northern men are working a silver mine in the Flag Pond District with considerable success.”
“In the election held here yesterday the following ticket was elected: W. A. Dickinson, mayor; Dr. Hash, Joe Morrell, O.E. Lyle, Ike T. Jobe, and Eli McNees, Aldermen, and W. Hodge, Constable.”
“Anybody in town having a stray table, sent home from the Methodist Church supper, by mistake, will confer a favor on the owner by calling at The Comet office and making the fact known.”
“Mr. Frank Evans, of the Watauga Tannery, and Marshal Burleson made The Comet office a pleasant visit last week and paralyzed us for a few moments with their sparkling wit and charming repartee.”
J.W. Hunter & Bro. was a store that carried a wide variety of goods.
Newport is about 58 miles from Johnson City. Rogersville is about 51 miles from Johnson City. Flag Pond is a community in rural Unicoi County.
March 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported via an editorial: “Hon. James A. Harris of this county has been re-elected Comptroller for the state of Tennessee. This is a great victory for Mr. Harris as his opposition was on the most obstinate machine (sic) kind. He has made one of the best comptrollers the state has ever had but his opposition was bitter notwithstanding. The Comet is pleased with Mr. Harris and his selection will be endorsed by the people generally. He had no opposition except machine politics.”
March 25, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers, “Gov. Alf Taylor, his famous ‘Old Lumber’ quartet, and a corps of instrumental musicians, will appear to-night in a concert at the Municipal Building. The governor has added some East Tennessee talent to his already famous group of entertainers, and the program tonight will be one that should long be remembered.”
“The old time songs, the old time music, the old time fun, will be interspersed with some tricky stunts in the musical line; all with a view to furnishing a brand of entertainment that truly entertains.”
“The governor is in fine form for the stage. He promises to drop weighty matters of state for the occasion, and let politics lie on the shelf for awhile. The quartet got together a few days ago and tried over some of the old favorites, to be sure they hadn’t forgotten the words or the barber shop chords, and found they were in A-1 shape. The string section of the troupe also met to enjoy their own selections as they are always in practice, and getting better all the time. And the fellow that plays the piano, just keeps on playing under any old condition, and plays anything anybody wants.”
“Last night the whole company journeyed to Greeneville and kept a crowded house in an uproar from curtain to curtain.”
“Tonight’s entertainment will be given for the old baseball fund, which the governor is anxious to put in shape, as he is one of the big fans of the country.”
March 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Lutheran Circle number two meets with Mrs. L. Bowman at 7:30 p. m. to study Thessalonians 2, and discuss business items.”
“International relations group of the American Association of University Women will meet at 6 p.m. at the hold of Mrs. W.C. Wilson, 813 Lake street. The Rev. J.C. Wine will be guest speaker.”
“A joint meeting of the Girl Scout leaders, Brownie leaders and the Girl Scout council will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the St. John’s Episcopal Church.”
“The John Sevier Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet with Mrs. Hanes Lancaster, Mount (sic) View Circle at 2:30 p.m., Mrs. W.C. Phlegar is assisting hostess. An executive board meeting will be held at 1:45 p.m.”
“The Beta Sigma Phi sorority will hold a dinner meeting in the club room of the John Sevier Hotel at 7 p.m. Ray Wells of Jonesboro will be guest speaker. Election of officers will be held.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
March 25, 1972: Fifty years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “A memorandum opinion released yesterday by Chancellor Dayton E. Phillips has ruled in favor of Washington County Quarterly Court’s plan for reapportionment.”
“’After careful consideration of all the issues and of the arguments of able counsel, the Court (Chancery) is of the opinion there is no violation of state or federal Constitution in the plan approved and adopted by the Washington County Court,’ the opinion stated.”
“The opinion came as the result of a suit filed by three Johnson Citians — Carl A. Jones, T.W. Atkins and Frank Bryant — following county court’s increase from 36 to 43 members.”
March 25, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press readers saw a familiar Johnson City landmark in a photograph by Lee Talbert. “Like the hotel it advertises, this barn on U.S. Highway 23 soon will exist only in memories and photographs. It is scheduled for demolition as part of the construction on the future Interstate 26 in North Carolina.”